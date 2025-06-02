3 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Fortune On June 3, 2025

On June 3, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius zodiac signs attract good fortune as the First Quarter Moon takes to the sky, causing bright ideas to come into existence. We may find ourselves at a pivotal moment in our lives. Something is stirring, and we may not be exactly sure of what it is, but these three zodiac signs take this energy and run with it.

The First Quarter energy makes this an exciting time for us to make moves and take action. It's not enough for us to sit with our thoughts at this point. Rather, we feel the need to move forward. We need to see results. In fact, we feel compelled to drum up whatever energy we have so that we can get to the point where we see some solid results take place. The three zodiac signs attracting good fortune today may even see a few major breakthroughs — not a terrible thing!

1. Sagittarius

You’ve had a lot on your mind lately, Sagittarius (well, really...who doesn't?), but on June 3, you may find that all those stray pieces are starting to come together. The puzzle is no longer all over the place. In fact, the picture is becoming quite clear, and it feels like you're the one in control now.

The First Quarter Moon offers you the chance to take the next step while trusting in the idea that all of this good fortune is truly meant to be. This is yours, Sagittarius — you might as well claim it.

There’s something about this energy that makes you feel validated and supported in a way you didn’t quite expect. The ability to see how worthy you are is the best type of good fortune you could experience. You're the magnet for this luck. It's no accident. It's happening.

2. Capricorn

The First Quarter Moon brings an unexpected turn of fortune your way, Capricorn, the kind that feels like a hidden blessing unfolding just in time. If timing is the key here, then this date is spot on, timing-wise.

There’s been a lot of work and planning on your part, and June 3 offers a moment when things definitely fall into place. This is when you see tangible progress. Effort equals results during this transit, and that means if you are moving forward with a project or something career-related, you'll be in good luck.

Your hard work is finally paying off. You’re getting what you deserve, and it feels right.

3. Aquarius

For you, Aquarius, the First Quarter Moon opens doors that seemed closed or even invisible before. June 3 ushers in an opportunity to finally break free from stagnation and shift towards something more fulfilling. This could be huge, but it's up to you to let it happen.

One thing you are certain of is that you cannot go backwards, even when you know that's your comfort zone. Enough of the comfort zone that does nothing for you outside of make you lazy. It's time to honor the luck you've been given.

This is your moment to step out right now and claim what’s yours. What seemed out of reach is now in your grasp, Aquarius. Embrace this turn of fortune! The universe has aligned to support your growth. Trust this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.