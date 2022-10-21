How Scorpio Season Affects Your Zodiac Sign From October 23 - November 21

Scorpio is in the house, and we still don't know how we feel about that.

Between the addition of the cooler weather and that Halloween feeling, it's no shock that this seasonal change falls under one of the darkest zodiac signs.

Let's just say, with Scorpio season affecting us all simply by being the constellation that's in the sky, hovering over us at the moment, we're in for a wild ride.

When does Scorpio season start?

Scorpio season dates are October 23 to November 21. During this time, the Sun moves into the sign of Scorpio, meaning everyone will feel a little influence from the Scorpio zodiac sign.

Ruled by Mars and Pluto, Scorpio is associated with aggression and transformation. Scorpio season is often an emotional and turbulent period but one that often leads to positive change.

You may be feeling a little impatient with your loved ones; you may even take that feeling into outright hostility.

Scorpio brings out the worst in many, so you might want to be careful where you toss your attitude.

Scorpio season meaning for each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fire sign, you don't feel all that powerful when a mighty water sign dominates the atmosphere, so your usual spark and flair may be somewhat down during the Scorpio zone. Expect to lose arguments.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You sure do love to party — it's your thing, and Scorpio season brings out that love in you. You'll find yourself spending too much money on entertainment during this time, but the whole "over-the-top" thing suits you well. Enjoy the month!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If there was one thing you didn't need, it was Scorpio in the sky, getting in the way of everything you do, which is very little because you still can't make up your mind if you want to wake up or sleep your life away. Scorpio is there to exacerbate your already cruddy mood.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Scorpio season take you by surprise here. Suddenly, you're into everything. Oh yeah, this cosmic shift has you trying everything and saying "whatever" if you fail. And fail, you just might, but will you care? Nope!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If there's something you want really badly, then this is the time when all your mighty nerve will rise up so that you may get what you want, thanks to the scalding power of Scorpio. You'll do what's necessary to achieve that goal, no matter what it takes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Scorpio season has you feeling a bit under the weather. Don't be surprised if you suddenly find yourself with a cough or cold. It's brutal out there, and if there are germs to pick up, somehow Scorpio makes sure you get them all. Sorry, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If ever there was a time for you to get in touch with all that roiling hate within yourself, this is it. Scorpio season is cool, cruel, and relentless and your vengeance fantasies are in full swing during this time. Try not to have a cerebral hemorrhage while concentrating on how much you hate everyone.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Start spreading the news! It's your time, Scorpio baby — you cruel, sadistic, sexy mofo. You are in your shining hour, and boy, don't you know it. Be careful how much you indulge this month, your partner's body can only take just so much.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you're on the cusp, you might as well be a full-blown Scorpio yourself. For our sake, try and dial down that meanness, and if you can possibly refrain from ditching all your friends, then do so, for your own sake.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Scorpio season only reminds you that it's the end of the year and that, if Halloween is here, your birthday is the next big thing to take place... after boring old Thanksgiving, that is. It's all about you during Scorpio season, as it always is. Start making your birthday list now, and stick with the things that really matter to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You've hidden behind the wishy-washy Aquarian demeanor all year long. But during Scorpio season, you'll surprise yourself at just how nervy you'll feel. This is the time when all good Aquarians go really bad. Just please, don't put cat treats in the Halloween candy bowl. Kids really hate cat treats.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Had enough of being the wimp of the zodiac? Good, because this is your big op, Pisces. Scorpio season will open you up like a can of sardines, and you'll find yourself right at home as you rebel against everything you've ever believed in during this time. This is the time when Pisces breaks the mold and doesn't go back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.