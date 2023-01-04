What It Means If You Were Born On A Zodiac Cusp

According to astrology, people born on dates that fall within a zodiac cusp are in many ways like a Gemini, possessing the traits of two individual signs within your singular personality.

This is one of the reasons a person may feel like the usual descriptions they read about their zodiac Sun sign don't accurately describe them.

What are zodiac cusp signs?

Rather than technically being born under two signs, people born on a zodiac cusp are unique individuals whose date of birth brings the energy and traits of two distinct signs together, creating a separate astrological personality with blended qualities.

Aries-Taurus, Cusp of Power: April 16 - 22

Taurus-Gemini, Cusp of Energy: May 17 - 23

Gemini-Cancer, Cusp of Magic: June 17 - 23

Cancer-Leo, Cusp of Oscillation: July 19 - 25

Leo-Virgo, Cusp of Exposure: August 19 - 25

Virgo-Libra, Cusp of Beauty: September 19 - 25

Libra-Scorpio, Cusp of Drama: October 19 - 25

Scorpio-Sagittarius, Cusp of Revolution: November 18 - 24

Sagittarius-Capricorn, Cusp of Prophecy: December 18 - 24

Capricorn-Aquarius, Cusp of Mystery: January 16 - 23

Aquarius-Pisces, Cusp of Sensitivity: February 15 - 21

Pisces-Aries, Cusp of Rebirth: March 17 - 23

This term refers to the Sun signs, and therefore the dominant nature, of a person whose birthday falls on the cusp — a point of transition between two states — about two or three days before and after the change between two zodiac signs.

If you were born on a cusp, you may posses traits drawn from the energies of each zodiac sign your birthday rests between.

For example, if you were born on the Aquarius-Capricorn cusp, you may technically have an Aquarius Sun sign, yet may possess several Capricorn personality traits.

There can only be a cusp if both signs overlapped during the day a person was born.

For example, the zodiac signs Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) and Pisces (February 19 - March 20) overlap from February 15 through the 21st, causing a cusp.

So, if the Sun was moving out of Aquarius into the 12th House where Pisces is located on your birthday, you were born on the Aquarius-Pisces cusp.

Are zodiac cusp signs real?

As astrologer Maryn Altman explains, "planets are either in one sign or in another sign. All a cusp is is a term to describe being at the very end or very beginning of a sign."

"There is no gradient, no blending, no mixing around the cusps," she continues. "With what understanding, it’s important to also note that you aren’t one sign — you’re an entire natal chart."

Zodiac cusps can be confusing, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Possessing the strengths and weaknesses of two signs can be a blessing and a burden. You not only inherit the positives of each, but the negatives, too. All of this opens a world of possibilities.

Zodiac Cusp Signs: Dates and Meanings

If you were born between any of the following dates, you were born on a cusp — and here's what that means about your personality traits and characteristics, according to astrology.

Capricorn-Aquarius Cusp

Dates: January 16 - January 22

Meaning: Cusp of Mystery

If you were born between January 16 and January 22 then you are a Capricorn-Aquarius cusp.

You are between one of the unique zodiac signs and the most conventional. Depending on your mood, you can be outgoing or reclusive. Your ambition and ability to think in an abstract manner help you to see the bigger picture of your goals.

Aquarius-Pisces Cusp

Dates: February 15 - February 21

Meaning: Cusp of Sensitivity

If you were born between February 15 and February 21 then you are an Aquarius-Pisces cusp.

This cusp brings out your sensitivity. With Aquarius' introspection and Pisces' artistic nature, you are like a sad artist. You feel compassion for humanity and you want the world to be a much better place than it is.

Pisces-Aries Cusp

Dates: March 17 - March 23

Name: Cusp of Rebirth

If you were born between March 17 and March 23 then you are a Pisces-Aries cusp.

If you are a part of this cusp, your compassion and strong will help you to easily meet your goals without stepping on anyone’s toes in the process. In fact, your goals probably help other people more than it helps yourself!

However, your impatience can be a little deterring. Work on being a little more patient and your arguments could go a lot smoother.

Aries-Taurus Cusp

Dates: April 16 - April 22

Name: Cusp of Power

If you were born between April 16 and April 22 then you are an Aries-Taurus cusp.

You are one of the most powerful cusp signs. You possess the fearlessness of an Aries and the strength of a Taurus, making you a strong and formidable leader. You can get things done in a snap, and as long as there are no other Aries-Taurus cusps around, there should be no problems.

Taurus-Gemini Cusp

Dates: May 17 - May 23

Name: Cusp of Energy

If you were born between May 17 and May 23 then you are a Taurus-Gemini cusp.

The charm of a Gemini and the power of a Taurus. You fit in with friends and you don’t know what a break is when it comes to getting work done. Your emotions don’t get in the way of your work because you know you will have much more fun once you've finally finished.

Gemini-Cancer Cusp

Dates: June 17 - June 23

Name: Cusp of Magic

If you were born between June 17 and June 23 then you are a Gemini-Cancer cusp.

Being a part of this zodiac sign cusp means you are the epitome of a great partner. You can be flirtatious and light-hearted when single, and devoted and caring whenever you get into a relationship.

However, when you don’t have someone to love and care for, you can get a little moody, which can prevent your knight in shining armor from giving you what you want.

Cancer-Leo Cusp

Dates: July 19 - July 25

Name: Cusp of Oscillation

If you were born between July 19 and July 25 then you are a Cancer-Leo cusp.

This cusp brings the concept of drama to life with Cancer's sensitivity and Leo’s dramatic nature. Little problems can become big deals for you, but also minor successes can be a cause for celebration.

Life for you is either a party or a lonely night eating cookie dough in your pajamas, metaphorically. Of course, you can find harmony within yourself, but what’s happiness without feeling a little sad?

Leo-Virgo Cusp

Dates: August 19 - August 25

Name: Cusp of Exposure

If you are born between August 19 and August 25 then you are a Leo-Virgo cusp.

You are the grassroots leader, the "people first' politician and the chief of your tribe. Since Virgos are very down to earth and Leos can be commanding and assertive, this makes for a down-to-earth leader who understands how to lead without getting in over their head.

You are the perfect partner for a business or any type of relationship.

Virgo-Libra Cusp

Dates: September 19 - September 25

Name: Cusp of Beauty

If you were born between September 19 and September 25 then you are a Virgo-Libra cusp.

You still retain the indecisiveness from your Libra half, and Virgo’s closed-off nature can make finding someone to settle down with difficult.

But you can be very thoughtful due to Virgo’s analytic nature and Libra’s caring nature, and you know what your partner needs without them even saying anything.

Libra-Scorpio Cusp

Dates: October 19 - October 25

Name: Cusp of Drama

If you were born between October 19 and October 25 then you are a Libra-Scorpio cusp.

Usually, Libra’s indecisiveness would prevent you from making decisions quickly, but thanks to your Scorpio half and Scorpio’s ability to be precise, this cancels it out.

Libra’s charm is still present in this cusp, but Scorpio’s cynical nature comes along with it.

Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusp

Dates: November 18 - November 24

Name: Cusp of Revolution

If you were born between November 18 and November 24 then you are a Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp.

This is the cusp of revolution. Your Sagittarius motivation and your Scorpio intensity can give you the power to accomplish anything. Putting 110 percent effort into your tasks is how you do things.

Sagittarius-Capricorn Cusp

Dates: December 18 - December 24

Name: Cusp of Prophecy

If you were born between December 18 and 24 then you are a Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp.

When you set a goal or realize a dream, you sit down and plan every step to get to where you want to go. You are the best planner and optimism from your Sagittarius half helps give you that extra push to keep moving, even when it looks bleak. You will always put your best foot forward.

