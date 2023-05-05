How To Predict Your Future Child's Zodiac Sign

Your astrological natal chart is somewhat of a map of your life, an according to one popular astrology TikTok creator, can even be used to predict your child's zodiac sign.

You need to first find out the zodiac sign and degree placement of the asteroid Child (4580) in your birth chart using a natal chart calculator. Just make sure to select a calculator that has the option for an extended chart, and then pick out the extra asteroids you want to see.

How to predict your child's zodiac sign using astrology

According to astrology TikToker creator @shawtyherbs, the asteroid Child can help you predict the prominent zodiac placements of your future child's birth chart.

“The sign and degree that your Child asteroid is in can show you this,” she explains.

Just keep in mind that this technique will not directly help you predict your future child's Sun sign, but rather it can predict the temperament of the child from which you can inference prominent placements in your own child's birth chart. @shawtyherbs explains the process with the help of a few example birth charts.

“This person has their Child asteroid in the sign of Leo at the 6th degree, which indicates that their future child might have very prominent Leo or Virgo placements in their chart,” she says. The technique assigns a zodiac sign to the degree placement of the Child 4580 asteroid, which is why the 6th degree corresponds to Virgo.

@shawtyherbs also highlights that if the Child asteroid is conjunct any prominent planet or point in your birth chart, this will give you extra clues about your future child.

“[This person's] Child asteroid is conjunct with their North Node at the 8th degree of Scorpio... this indicates that their future child might have very prominent Scorpio placements in their chart and they might be very intuitive,” she explains with another birth chart.

In case your Child asteroid is at the zero degree of any sign, @shawtyherbs mentions that your future child might have the purest expression of that zodiac sign in their birth chart. “The 0th degree is just the truest expression of the sign that it's in.”

Additionally, as @shawtyherbs said, if your Child asteroid forms any prominent aspects with any planets or points in your chart, it will also give you some clues about your future child's personality.

Sun

Your future child will be closer to the father and may have prominent Leo placements in their birth chart. They will be bright and generous like a Leo child. They may also have really nice hair.

Moon

Your future child will be closer to the mother and may have prominent Cancer placements in their birth chart. They will be introverted but creative and soft-natured like a Cancer child.

Mercury

Your future child will have prominent Gemini or Virgo placements in their birth chart and may be closer to their siblings or a best friend. This can also indicate twins in the future. This child will be mercurial, intelligent, and mischievous like a Gemini child or Virgo child.

Venus

Your future child may have prominent Libra or Taurus placements in their birth chart. They will be very beautiful and exhibit either feminine qualities or be closer to women.

Mars

Your future child may be closer to their older brother or be the oldest son in the family. They may also have prominent Aries placements in their birth chart and behave like an Aries child. They will likely be very energetic and athletic or be attracted to superheroes if their health is poor.

Jupiter

Your future child will have at least one significant mentor in their life. They may have prominent Sagittarius placements in their birth chart and behave like a Sagittarius child. This child may also be born lucky.

Saturn

Your future child might be closer to their grandparents, especially the grandfather. They will behave like a Capricorn child and possibly be more advanced for their age. They may also have strong Capricorn placements in their birth chart.

Uranus

Your future child might be attracted to inventors and engineers from an early age. They may have prominent Aquarius placements in their birth chart.

Neptune

Your future child will most likely be very creative and have big, beautiful eyes. They may also have strong Pisces placements in their birth chart and behave like a Pisces child.

Pluto

Your future child will be intensely secretive and attracted to edgier things in life. They may also love Halloween and horror movies. This child can have prominent Scorpio placements in their birth chart.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.