Critical Degrees In Astrology & How They Affect You

Many people know where their personal planets, such as the Sun, Moon, and Venus, fall in their natal chart.

The planets fall into a certain house in a particular sign, each of which makes up 30 degrees for a total of 360 degrees in a birth chart, and each part of this tells us something about the chart, person, or situation we are looking at.

This is only part of the astrological equation, however, and another important part of the puzzle concerns the degrees of the planets.

The most important planetary degrees in astrology

Degrees in astrology tell us a great deal, such as how one planet blends or reacts with another planet in the chart.

Some planetary degrees are more important than others, however, and carry more weight.

1. 0 degrees

When a planet falls at 0 degrees, it exists in its pure and undiluted form and becomes quite powerful.

Sometimes astrologers refer to 0 degrees as the ‘world point,’ since a significant planet entering this degree can typically affect us all on some level.

For example, in 2008, Pluto entered the sign Capricorn for the first time in 248 years at 0 degrees. Pluto’s entrance into Capricorn coincided with the bank crisis in the US that became known as ‘The Great Recession,’ which had major ramifications around the world for years.

In 2010, Uranus ingressed or moved into the sign of Aries at 0 degrees creating a square, or a difficult aspect, with Pluto in Capricorn. Almost immediately, Arab Spring began, ushering in a period of turmoil in the Middle East.

2. 29 degrees

This is known as the ‘Anaretic degree.’ The Anaretic degree is associated with a sense of urgency or a last-ditch effort to wrap up or accomplish something.

When a planet is at 29°, there is often a feeling of having only a short time to correct things. This can result in jumping into something you aren’t ready or prepared for without giving it enough forethought. Decision-making can be affected adversely as can critical thinking.

Some astrologers believe that when a planet hits the 29th degree it can coincide with situations that have gone too far for an individual to have control over any situation this planet is affecting. Either way, if something is occurring that involves a planet at the 29th degree of any sign, critical thinking and keeping your feet on the ground becomes extremely important.

The 29th degree can also coincide with endings such as divorce, breakups, or job change or loss.

For example, on April 20th, 2010, the drilling rig Deepwater Horizon exploded and sank, resulting in the death of 11 workers and becoming the largest oil spill in history. The planet Saturn was at 29 degrees of Virgo when this occurred.

These are only a few examples of how powerful certain degrees can be, and this can occur in the collective or on a personal level.

Other critical degrees in astrology for each zodiac sign

0 and 29 degrees are the most important in terms of critical degrees in astrology but there are a few more that are somewhat significant.

Bear in mind that a ‘critical degree’ is not always bad, but things can come to a head one way or another. It is a sensitive point in the chart that is worth watching and considering because when a transiting planet aspects it, whatever the planet represents in your chart will be activated. There can be an additional focus, intensity, or a crisis, depending on what the planet and aspect are.

Cardinal signs (Cancer, Libra, Aries, and Capricorn): 13 degrees and 26 degrees

Fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius): 8 or 9 degrees and 21 or 22 degrees

Mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces): 4 degrees and 17 degrees

How to tell if you have critical degrees in your natal chart

If you would like to determine if you have any critical degrees in your own chart, the first thing to do is to complete a free birth chart calculator. It’s easy to enter your information into the chart calculator. Once calculated, there is generally a list that details the planet and the degree on the same page that is simple to read. It should show you the name of the planet in your chart and its degree.

The next step would be to determine what house or part of your chart this planet falls in. If you find that you have a critical degree in one of these houses, you can go back and think about situations that have occurred throughout life in the area described by the planet. These are typically areas you need to pay more attention to and work on.

For example, let’s say you have Saturn at 29 degrees in your second house. Since this is the area that concerns earned income and money you would need to stay on top of your money and make it a priority to save for a rainy day, as well as thoroughly think through all important financial decisions or even seek advice from experts.

