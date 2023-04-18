An Astrological Guide To Parenting The Gemini Child

Anyone who knows a Gemini knows that they are Chatty McChattersons. And raising a Gemini child is no different.

Gemini children tend to be incredibly curious, ask more questions than most parents are equipped to handle, and have a loveable, fun energy about them that makes them a hit with elders and kids alike. A Gemini child is also super mischievous and loves pulling pranks on their siblings and playground friends. But it can get embarrassing when they do it to unsuspecting guests and visitors!

Here's everything you need to know when it comes to parenting a Gemini child.

They are always full of energy.

New parents always promise themselves they will always pay attention when their child asks them a question or talks to them, but most parents know that it's not logistically possible all the time. Especially when you are trying to focus on cooking dinner or doing the laundry and your Gemini child is constantly calling out to you to check out the pretty squirrel in the yard or discuss why Rubble the dog from "Paw Patrol" is their favorite ever!

So if you are a parent with a long list of responsibilities and chores (including work commitments), it's important to know how to handle the bursting energy of your Gemini child. Educational toys and games with loads of interactive functionalities are a great way to do this. Better still if your Gemini child has siblings or neighborhood friends of the same age group so they can play together and tire out by the end of the day.

Answer their questions honestly, but remember their age.

Gemini children are incredibly curious and intelligent. And if parents nurture this side of them well, a Gemini child can easily pick up good habits like reading books, playing an instrument, and even show early curiosity towards potential career paths for the future.

This means when your Gemini child asks you a question, it's important to answer them honestly and never dismiss the questions as stupid or an inconvenience. This is mainly because a Gemini child will find a way to answer those questions anyway. And with all the misinformation floating around and potential predatory adults with hidden agendas, it's best if your Gemini child learns from an early age that their parent is their best friend and someone they can rely on to understand the confusing world around them.

Of course, no one expects regular parents to have the skills of a teacher or therapist, especially when dealing with tough subjects like bullying or sex education. But it's important to try your best to answer your Gemini child's questions as honestly as possible. But keep their age group in mind while doing this as they may not have the adequate vocabulary or mental framework yet to understand every detail.

You can also direct your Gemini child to books that answer their question and teach them how to find answers and fact-check sources.

Teach them about personal boundaries.

Gemini children are often extremely friendly, even with strangers, and are prone to telling everyone about everything. So it's important to teach them about the importance of personal boundaries from an early age so they do not get taken advantage of by prying personalities or manipulative people who may coerce them into doing things because “they are friends” or emotionally blackmail them or groom them into engaging in dangerous acts.

It's also equally important to teach your Gemini child about other people's personal boundaries and help them understand why they shouldn't keep prodding someone if they say no or pester them to reveal their secrets. This includes teaching your Gemini child to not pull pranks on people who have expressed they do not think it's funny. And also teach them the difference between harmless pranks that make people laugh and actions that cause others inconvenience or harm, or fall under the category of bullying.

Nurture their concentration span and focus.

A lot of Gemini children tend to have difficulty staying focused, whether it's at school or when they are having a conversation. And while this may seem harmless when they are young, once your Gemini child grows older, their poor attention span and focus can harm their future career prospects and even create issues in their personal relationships with others.

There are a lot of resources and tools you can use to build the concentration and focus of your Gemini child, but it's important to start small and build up the practice in increments. This tends to be more productive in the long run. Also, try to refrain from berating your Gemini child for not focusing better in school or bringing home poor grades. A lot of times they may need extra tutoring or a more effective teaching technique based on their unique learning style.

Help them practice patience.

Geminis are notorious for being impatient. And they are also good at throwing tantrums when they do not get their way. It's important to not give in when this happens, especially if it happens outdoors in front of other people. In the long run, this will make your Gemini child lose respect for you and internalize the wrong conclusion that they can get away with anything if they scream loud enough or make enough nuisance.

A mix of patience-building exercises, like doing household chores or shelling peas, and delayed-gratification exercises, like getting the internet password only after they do two hours of schoolwork, is a good way to teach your Gemini child about the nature of the world and how to be considerate of others.

Teach them to be more considerate, but not to a fault.

Children who have “young” zodiac signs like Aries, Leo, and Gemini tend to be more self-centered as children. And while this is quite common in children in general because of genetic instincts for survival, it's important to teach your Gemini child to also be considerate of others and learn the importance of sharing and caring.

But it's equally important to teach your Gemini child to turn down requests for “help” or say no when it would be detrimental for them to do so. For example, refusing to share notes that they painstakingly compiled so they do not get taken advantage of by crafty people who want to cruise by on others' efforts.

There's a fine line between being considerate and naive. And that's definitely one of the hardest tasks on a parent's plate when it comes to raising a child, Gemini or otherwise.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.