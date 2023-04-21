How Mercury Retrograde Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Relationship

The infamous Mercury retrograde is back in town, and its stay will be short, semi-sweet and memorable. Starting on April 21, this retrograde period will exert its influence upon us all the way through May 14 which isn't too, too terrible an amount of time for a retrograde of such magnitude.

Where there are always people who 'duck and cover' during even the mention of Mercury retrograde, the reality is that while we may all be 'touched' by its presence, we also tend to survive it with a story to tell.

Mercury retrograde affects the zodiac signs in different ways. For instance, those of us who are social butterflies might see a wicked trend in our social gatherings, meaning, not everyone is as 'fun-loving' as they usually are, and that could upset the picture a bit. Meanwhile, there are others here who are particularly fond of following up on great ideas and while that sounds splendid, Mercury retrograde is what's at the heart of plans that go astray.

This time period is not a total failure, however, as there are plenty of lessons to be learned here.

We can expect to be going over things that we thought were finished with. Relationships may take a few steps backward during this hefty transit as this retrograde tends to make us feel unsure or insecure about many things in our love lives.

In business, we believe we are being understood, when in fact, we're being taken the wrong way. As we all know, this transit boils down to communication and how we come to understand what is right in front of our noses.

We can easily fall into the trap that Mercury retrograde brings, meaning, it's very easy during this transit to believe that all is lost and that we can't get back on track. Fear not! We can, we just need patience and resilience, which we all have.

Mercury retrograde effects on each zodiac sign's relationships

Mercury retrograde effects on Aries

If you could find a way to take a backseat during the arguments that you and your partner have during this 3-week period of time, you will find that none of what you're arguing about has any real meaning. You don't need to push it during Mercury retrograde, even though you might not be able to help it. If could just tone down your temper during this time, you'll end up liking your life a whole lot more than if you're on red alert, continuously.

Mercury retrograde effects on Taurus

What irks you the most during this Mercury retrograde is the fact that you think you know exactly what your romance needs, but you don't think that your partner is on board for any of it. While that sounds simple enough and suggests that you back off and just let it flow, you're going to find that you are quicker to push and control than you are the idea of letting things fall into place of their own accord. Ease up on the controls during this time, Taurus. The less you control, the easier your life will be.

Mercury retrograde effects on Gemini

Mercury retrograde is going to have you uprooting your life in terms of love and romance. You know what you want and you most certainly know what you don't want. Unfortunately, you have so much more of the latter and during this period, you'll have to do some heavy confronting if you're to find your way through it all. If you are partnered, then you need to go easy on this person; just because you're going through major changes in your life doesn't mean they're on the same exact track.

Mercury retrograde effects on Cancer

You stand to get caught up in the world of old memories and past relationships, during Mercury retrograde. This is typical of the transit, and it usually hits the most sensitive of the signs, which means you, Cancer. It's only three weeks, but for the duration, you'll be mourning the breakups of just about every relationship you've been in, and that won't be the greatest vibe to live with for the person you are present with. You need to step into the now, Cancer, as this 'ode to the past' is not going to do you any good.

Mercury retrograde effects on Leo

Oops, it looks like Mercury retrograde is going to hit your pocket more than it's going to work on your love life, which is to say that your love life might not be as peaceful as you'd like it to be because of money problems that occur during this period. You have a strong relationship with your partner, so you needn't worry too much, but you do need to get yourself out of any debt or financial jeopardy during this time so that the post retrograde season will work in your favor.

Mercury retrograde effects on Virgo

One way that the Mercury retrograde is going to affect your relationship is in the idea that you're about to radically change your looks, and that could go any number of ways. You need a change, and you really don't care what your partner thinks of it, however, you don't give them the benefit of the doubt, either, which means you assume they won't like your new hairstyle or outfit. Chances are they'll love whatever you bring, so don't worry about it. Do your thing, Virgo, because above all — you need this change.

Mercury retrograde effects on Libra

You don't like this Mercury retrograde season at all, as it, once again, messes up your communication to such a degree that you might even consider not speaking for the duration of the transit. While it's known that you can be very charming and persuasive, this period of time will have you feeling less capable and more prone to putting your foot in your mouth. You'll catch on right away, too. Mercury the Jerk has it in for you, so stay quiet, keep reserved, and know that eventually, you'll be able to put it all out on the table.

Mercury retrograde effects on Scorpio

What goes wrong for you in terms of love and romance during Mercury retrograde is in the idea that you 'think' you know something that you don't necessarily know. Take this one step further and you'll find out that you think you know something that is true, which happens to be far from true. You might end up 'checking in' with your own intuition during this time, which will have you accusing your loved one of something they haven't done. You believe you are right, they know you're wrong, and there you have it: the perfect Mercury retrograde experience.

Mercury retrograde effects on Sagittarius

You are notorious for speaking the truth and basically saying anything and everything that's on your mind. This gives you the impression that, no matter what, you're always right. In your romantic life, this isn't always the best approach, and during Mercury retrograde, it will show up as you figure out that you have to shut up and start listening. While you don't like to admit that you 'got it wrong with some perception or another, you'll like it even less if you keep on pushing something that really doesn't need your opinion.

Mercury retrograde effects on Capricorn

How is this going to affect your love life? It's not. Mercury retrograde is going to disturb you in other ways, however, and if you let it all get to you, then you might bring it home where it definitely can affect your romantic life if you let it. It's a pure communication breakdown for you, over the next few weeks, and that means so much of the problem lies in mistakes made by other people that affect your career and business. If work starts to feel hellish to you, then you may very well be taking your frustrations out on the person who deserves it the least: your partner.

Mercury retrograde effects on Aquarius

The last thing you want to hear is more than likely the way it's going to go for you during Mercury retrograde, and that is that nothing is going to go according to plan. So, if you have a plan, consider it trash, Aquarius. The retrograde is up to no good, and in terms of your love life, you might as well curl up with a good book rather than get into anything too special with another person. If you go out on a date, they won't show. It's not personal; it's just Mercury retrograde up to its old predictable tricks.

Mercury retrograde effects on Pisces

All might have been well in love and romance if only you kept your mouth shut and didn't bring up 'those memories.' Ugh, that again. Whether you are newly obsessed with your partner's ex, or you have an ex that you feel like throwing around to upset your present partner, the main gig of Mercury retrograde will look like jealousy, misunderstanding, and the idea that there was someone else who was better. This season brings out your most neurotic side; you will feel unloved and bratty, and absolutely none of it will be based on fact.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.