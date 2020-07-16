A match made in heaven!

Why are Aries and Sagittarius so compatible?

These two zodiac signs are a match made in astrology heaven. Their zodiac personality traits make it easy to understand one another.

What is it about Aries and Sagittarius that makes their compatibility work?

Aries and Sagittarius are both fire signs, so when they come together their chemistry is off-the-charts.

There are notorious duos throughout history; Romeo and Juliet, Bonnie and Clyde, Anthony and Cleopatra.

But few pairs are as adventurous and wild as the Sagittarius and Aries duo.

Aries and Sagittarius share similar personality traits, which makes them so compatible.

These fire signs are wildly compatible, making some of the best friendships and relationships.

Aries and Sagittarius zodiac signs tend to be extroverts.

Sagittarius is able to match an Aries' bold character, while other horoscope signs may struggle to keep up.

Aries and Sagittarius feed off each other’s enthusiasm and lust for life.

Aries zodiac signs get bored easily, but Sagittarius keeps it interesting.

Sagittarius zodiac signs are hopelessly adventurous, missing places they’ve never even stepped foot in, while Aries is determined to move forward with all of their might.

Aries loves adventure and Sagittarius loves to travel.

Together, they can be perfect travel and business companions.

One of the best traits of the Aries and Sagittarius relationship is that they rarely get in the way of each other.

Aries needs honesty. Sagittarius is blunt.

They fall into the role of being each other’s biggest cheerleader, shouting their partner along as they seek glory and triumph.

These signs are highly motivated and pour their energy into the ones they love without much reservation.

Aries needs freedom. Sagittarius doesn't like to feel tied down.

These two find that they are happiest when their souls are free, so they will not restrict one another.

This is rarely a suffocating partnership.

Aries loathes negativity and Sagittarius is an optimist.

This pair is drawn to happiness and excitement.

There is rarely a dull moment when these two are together.

Aries tends to lead while Sagittarius doesn’t mind following, as long as there are mutual understandings and interests.

Aries loves a challenge. Sagittarius is constantly one to win over.

However, at times the Sagittarius can grow tired of Aries’ bossy behavior and Aries can get annoyed with Sagittarius’ spontaneity and lack of careful planning.

Since there are not many people who can keep up with the high energies that come from these fire zodiac signs, by working together the two can find comfort that not a lot of other people are capable of providing.

Some people might find these zodiac signs to be naive with their happy go lucky nature; however, Sagittarius and Aries find comfort together when they can shut the scary and depressing parts of the world out.

Sometimes, this can lead to the pair supporting unhealthy patterns and avoidance, but overall this brings a satisfying relationship that takes a break from the realities of how harsh the outside world is.

Aries and Sagittarius make things work which is why they are so compatible.

If Aries and Sagittarius find themselves at a disagreement, it is likely that these two can reconcile.

They both burn hot and can be vicious when angry.

Sagittarius tends to make mistakes and say things they do not mean when they are upset and Aries is notorious for having a bad temper.

Aries and Sagittarius understand each other's anger styles.

Yet, these zodiac signs are unlikely to hold serious grudges.

It is likely these two can be put on pause and when they are both ready to resume, they can pick right back up when they left off.

That being said, Sagittarius tends to cut off relationships entirely when they’ve been pushed too far and can cut out their beloved Aries if they feel they have been sent over the edge.

Aries can also be stubborn and while they won’t hold a grudge, they can bump heads and push people out of their lives.

Aries and Sagittarius are looking for the same things.

The chemistry with these two is out of this world, and that carries over into matters of the bedroom and the heart.

These romantic and physical relationships tend to be intense and fiery. They are both passionate at heart, tender to the touch, and unafraid of intimacy.

This is a dynamic power couple. They tend to fall for each other fast and hard, sometimes burning out from the initial spark.

Aries and Sagittarius can talk about anything with each other.

Aries and Sagittarius have an unreal way of communicating; both are natural conversationalists.

They do not have any hesitation in finding conversation topics.

Together the two can find themselves up until the sunrise, exchanging secrets of the universe and inner truths that they’ve uncovered on their journeys.

However, it isn’t long until this communication develops into their third eyes becoming entirely in sync.

It is notorious to find them completing each other’s sentences, developing their own secret language compiled of inside jokes that the world is not privy to.

It is because of this that the two will not be successful in a relationship built upon lies; their telepathic ways of communicating will see through any truths that are stretched or manipulated.

This is the ultimate betrayal for either and can damage a relationship between the two beyond repair.

These fire zodiac signs demand trust and respect; without this, they feel they do not have the freedom to survive.

Aries and Sagittarius are a duo that is hard to compete with.

Aries and Sagittarius know it's meant to be.

They find themselves compatible in many ways; in friendship, love, lust, and even business. This pair is unmistakable.

The energy is infectious, the two have the capability to make the world smile while bringing peace to one another.

A match made in the heavens, this is a zodiac pair destined to last.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationships topics.