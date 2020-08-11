Why Are Cancers So Attracted To Scorpos?

Your attraction to Scorpios may be deeper than their brooding looks.

As a Cancer, you might have realized that you tend to be attracted to a Scorpio person.

But why are Cancers so attracted to Scorpios?

Maybe Cancer is so attracted to Scorpio because they are so mysterious.

Maybe Cancer finds the protective nature of Scorpio appealing.

Here is a look into why Cancers are so attracted to Scorpio, per astrology:

are so compatible and hopefully let you know why Cancer is so attracted to them.

Cancers and Scorpios are compatible, according to astrology.

Cancers are known for their gentle and defensive attitude and are sometimes clingy.

Scorpios are known for their passionate and imposing personality and are mostly independent.

Cancers are attracted to Scorpio's intensity.

Together, it’s the strength and courage of Scorpio that makes them irresistible to Cancer zodiac signs. Being protected and giving a safe environment for Cancer are also what makes Scorpios stand out as a suitable mate.

Scorpios like being with Cancers because they are drawn to their caring and nurturing nature are adaptable and their patience with Cancer never runs out.

Cancers find understanding when dating a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Scorpio zodiac signs also bring out an emotional side that never reached the surface before in Cancer.

Both signs would rather spend time with each other than be stuck socializing somewhere. Loyalty is always on the table, and jealousy rarely appears in either person.

Together, both are supportive of one another and help focus on the other’s strengths. They help to heal the other which makes their bond stronger.

Romance works between Cancer and Scorpio.

This relationship brings out two roles: the Caregiver and the Actor.

Cancer is The Caregiver who loves a home environment and the idea of being domestic with their partner makes them very happy.

Scorpio is the Actor who provides the security that the Cancer Caregiver needs, while also letting the other pamper them.

Cancers are attracted to the fact that Scorpio is all in.

Cancers fit the role of the Caregiver, as they love to fill their living spaces with things that remind both them and their partners how much they love the other. They also will protect the home environment and make sure that when their partner comes home that they are able to relax.

Cancer zodiac signs find the nurturing nature of Scorpio reassuring.

Scorpios fit the role of the Actor, as they provide the Caregiver (the Cancer) a place to call home so the other can fill it with their personal touch.

They appear tough and rigid when necessary, but once they are alone with a Cancer, they allow their emotional walls to go down.

Cancer loves to be committed to one person, just as much as Scorpio zodiac signs do.

If they could, both the Scorpio and the Cancer would just spend their days being with the other and not let anyone else interrupt their time.

But occasionally Cancers need space, and when they go out and do their own thing, not as an excuse to be with other people intimately but just hang out with their friends or run some errands, and then when they come back home to each other are refreshed and ready to spend more time together.

Cancer finds Scorpio's loyalty compelling.

Loyalty is part of a Cancer’s vocabulary, and something the Scorpio cannot do without. Trusting in each other along with allowing the other to be open is something that makes this relationship special.

For intimate moments, Scorpios always make Cancers feel safe, are gentle, and provide an emotional place.

Cancers during these moments allow Scorpios to feel secure enough so they can express feelings that have been hidden for a long time, are patient, and make sure to listen.

When Scorpios don’t feel ready to reveal their emotional side in bed, they start to come off as cold. This leads to Cancer feeling nervous, and will wait until their partner is ready and open before they go through with it.

There won’t be anything wild behind closed doors the first time, as Cancers prefer sensual connections. However, once that emotional intimacy grows, they might be open to experimentation.

Cancers aren’t too keen on experimentation for their first time and Scorpios are cautious.

Scorpios are fine with doing anything for their first time with others, but with Cancer might at first not be understanding, but eventually will accept that caution and are willing to wait for the Cancer to be ready and open to trying.

Cancers communicate well with Scorpio zodiac signs and this adds value to the relationship.

Although they are emotional people, Cancers tend to hide their true emotions in fear that the other might not feel the same. For Scorpios, they only will be okay with letting their walls down when they feel safe.

Combining the two will let the other feel okay keeping things in and won’t push the other to release everything when they aren’t ready. Privacy and quiet time give them the courage to open up and develop trust that reveals an intense and genuine bond.

Cancer is attracted to the friendship Scorpio offers

As friends, loyalty and dependability are a strong suit that translates from a romantic relationship.

Cancers provide a shoulder to rely on and their heart to their friend and Scorpios provide the backbone and strength that the Cancer needs.

Both their ideas of fun are on the same level for the most part, and their thought processes get both of them in the same place.

Fun and enjoyment with the other will never run out, and their friendship will last for a long time.

It’s become a trend for people to ask their potential partners what their zodiac, Moon, and Sun signs are, so to see if a relationship with this person is worth it or will end up burning in flames.

It also helps people to see why they are attracted to certain people, and their answers are usually because of their zodiac sign.

Now you understand why Scorpios are just so irresistible to Cancer. Not only are they okay with Cancer's emotional needs but will do anything to make sure their partner feels safe.

Cancer loves that Scorpio lets their vulnerable side come forward which makes a bond so strong.

