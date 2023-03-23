Your Child's Best Personality Traits, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

By Laurel Niedospial

My mom recently told me that when she was pregnant with me, one thing about her due date filled her with dread: I was going to be born a Leo. She said she was so disappointed that she cried. Notoriously strong-willed and arrogant, Leos are not the easiest sign to parent, and my mom was fixated on all the negative characteristics of my sign.

However, just like there are bad aspects of a person's sign, there are also some amazing qualities.

Each sign, guided by the stars and moon, has a series of innate traits that shine through in a person's life. While none of these are hard rules, they can operate as a helpful guide when parenting your child. Keep reading to see what kinds of sweet and heartwarming behaviors you can expect from your little ones based on their sign.

Your kids' positive zodiac traits, according to astrology

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries children are determined, and that kind of dogged perseverance is an incredible trait to have. These little rams want to learn new skills and thrive at finishing what they've started. Aries make great musicians or artists since practice makes perfect, and they are definitely willing to put in the effort.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus children are sweet-natured, gentle souls with the occasional wild streak. Thankfully, they enjoy hard work and are eager to help with chores, especially if there is money involved. Give these little bulls a task, and they'll be sure it gets handled.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Oh, the twins. While two is definitely more trouble than one, Gemini children are exceptional at divergent thinking. These little problem solvers don't take the obvious direction and are quick to approach situations from a different angle. After all, two heads are better than one.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

These sensitive souls are the epitome of an idyllic dreamer. They thrive in artistic endeavors, as long as they don't have to stay too much inside the lines. Give them a chance to create their own personal space where they can daydream to their heart's content.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are natural-born leaders, are confident, and thrive in group activities. Since they often like being the center of attention, they do good work if praise is involved. Let your little lion develop their voice by letting them lead tasks and help others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are consummate perfectionists. They live for having things just so, and you can expect that they'll love keeping a tidy room. As part of their striving for perfection, Virgos naturally love to be helpful and are eager to lend a hand.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You won't have to worry about your Libra child sharing their toys. With their sign representing scales, they want everything to be fair and balanced. So not only will they be the first to offer to share, but they'll probably give the largest amount as well.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are insatiable little spitfires who thrive on activities they can do by themselves. Apt to become voracious readers, Scorpio children love activities that challenge their quick-working brains. Be sure to give your little scorpion a chance to play independently, and be there for them when they're ready for a big cuddle.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tender-hearted and lovers of the outdoors, Sagittarius children thrive with animals. Maybe it's because they both like the fresh air, but the easiest way to make this sign happy is to give them an animal to care for. This is the perfect sign for taking care of a family pet, especially if that means they get to provide them with extra love and affection.

Capricorn (December 23 - January 20)

Capricorns are the old souls of the zodiac world. If it seems like your Capricorn kid is trying their best, it's because they probably are. They are ambitious and willing to work hard to achieve what they want.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Gregarious and social, the Aquarius child can make friends with practically anyone. This social butterfly is a good listener, preferring to be in a large group where he or she can interact with others. Keep your Aquarius child happy by signing them up for a lot of group activities where their natural disposition shines.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

These fish babies are impossibly kind and selfless, which is a great type of child to have. They want everyone to get along and can be a little sensitive to the thoughts and feelings of others. Find ways for your child to feel comforted and give comfort to others.

Laurel Niedospial is a freelance writer and Popsugar contributor.

This article was originally published at Popsugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.