All signs have good and bad traits that we all have expressed at one point in our lives. The difference is maturity.

Unevolved signs will behave childishly and express the negative and stereotypical characteristics of a particular sign. Meanwhile, the evolved person will demonstrate the positive traits of the sign amplifying the potential for greatness that we all have.

Time and experience will teach us how to level up into better versions of ourselves, filled with self-confidence and living with integrity.

Different traits of evolved and unevolved zodiac signs

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Unevolved Aries: Aggressive, selfish, arrogant

Evolved Aries: Ambitious, methodical, confident

The unevolved Aries will be in their own world. Ruled by Mars, Aries is a temperamental sign; reckless and inconsiderate. Time will eventually force them to understand the world around them.

Evolved Aries will be more disciplined, methodical and determined, similar to Capricorn. When they learn to be more humble and caring, they will be motivated to help the underdog. Helping others will help them to be more selfless. An evolved Aries is driven to make positive changes and to help inspire others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Unevolved Taurus: Unmotivated, materialistic, stubborn

Evolved Taurus: Hard working, compassionate, generous

If they are not inspired to work for something they believe in, they simply will not do it. The unevolved Taurus can be hyper-focused on themselves and ignore the needs of others. They do not like to be challenged and will be very stubborn with their views.

Establishing a stronger sense of worth will help them see their value. They also need to learn to listen to others and see both sides of a situation before making their decisions.

To become evolved, Taurus needs to be more compassionate and considerate of the people around them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Unevolved Gemini: Gossips, unreliable, erratic

Evolved Gemini: Confident, teachers, great communicator

Gemini is curious and likes to know everything about everyone.

The unevolved Gemini might gossip about people and try to gain as much intel about others and the environment around them.

The evolved Gemini will focus on learning productive things in their career and can even become great teachers in their respective fields. Because they know so much about everything, they will be viewed as mentors to others. Their great ability to communicate can also contribute to making positive impacts in other people's lives through teaching.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Unevolved Cancer: Moody, vindictive, petty

Evolved Cancer: Nurturing, emotionally intelligent, courageous

As a cardinal sign, Cancers can be extremely powerful once they have evolved from certain traits.

The unevolved Cancer can be moody, vindictive, and sometimes petty when they do not get their way.

Evolved Cancers are nurturing and are not afraid to show their strength. They can be comfortable with vulnerability because they have enough inner resilience and cannot be defeated.

These folks are natural leaders even if people may think they are emotional. Cancer knows how to care for others and bring out the best in the people they love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Unevolved Leo: Self-absorbed, manipulative, gossips

Evolved Leo: Leaders, motivators, magnanimous

Unevolved Leos are very aware of what it means to have self-love and will be selfish when sharing love with others. Their loyalty is to themselves.

The evolved Leo will not have a problem sharing that love with the world through their compassion, light, and optimism. Deep down they are warm and generous people and can be extremely picky with who they let in. Evolved Leos will know how to shine brightly and will help others as well because they are generous and loyal.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Unevolved Virgo: Perfectionistic, critical, insecure

Evolved Virgo: Empowered, talented, ambitious

The unevolved Virgo might project their insecurities onto the world. Their perfectionism can be a double-edged sword because it can stem from their inner critic but it can also fuel their ambition. They could be extremely judgmental of others.

For Virgo to evolve, they need to let go of the critical thoughts they have. They need to embrace themselves and love what they think are flaws.

Once Virgo reaches that stage of self-love, they can show others what they are made of. Evolved Virgos will embrace their hidden talents and their perfectionist side can help them on their journey to success.

Libra (September 23 - October 23)

Unevolved Libra: Two-faced, codependent, people pleasers

Evolved Libra: Diplomatic, reliable, balanced

The unevolved Libra can be codependent and might seek relationships to feel less insecure about themselves. They can be pushovers and people-pleasers.

For Libra to evolve, they must first fall in love with their independent side and nurture it. Once they know who they are and what they want, they will see that they are not defined by a relationship or a partner.

Evolved Libras will be great mediators, know how to speak up for themselves, and will show off their networking skills in positions of power.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Unevolved Scorpio: Aggressive, controlling, manipulative

Evolved Scorpio: Forgiving, loving, honest

The unevolved Scorpio bottles up their emotions and refuses to compromise with others. They do not forgive or forget. If they are betrayed, they will be vindictive. Scorpio is a sign that can be hot-tempered and hold a grudge.

However, the evolved Scorpios are fiercely loyal, understanding, and filled with compassion. They know that communication can help them resolve problems and ignoring someone is simply not the answer. They will also be more willing to forgive and let go of a grudge.

The evolved Scorpio can be seen as a pillar in the family or a friend group because they will be the wisest ones giving the best advice.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Unevolved Sagittarius: Unpredictable, brusque, irascible

Evolved Sagittarius: Mentors, optimistic, honest

When Sagittarius is unevolved, their words can cut and bruise many. They will always think about the grass being greener on the other side, which can make them unpredictable in relationships. They may even plan to look for a way to leave when they are bored.

The evolved Sagittarius can be a mentor, teacher, and scholar. They will not have an issue discussing the good, the bad, and the ugly. They enjoy learning and meeting new people.

The evolved sign is optimistic and will be honest and transparent in their relationships. Creating long-term bonds is important to them because it is a gateway for further growth and learning.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Unevolved Capricorn: Self-absorbed, internalize everything, does not like receiving help

Evolved Capricorn: Great leader, reliable, loyal

Capricorns are extremely independent and hard-working. They will do everything on their own and may feel embarrassed to ask for assistance, even when overwhelmed. Sometimes their ambitions will have them with tunnel vision. They will only focus on getting to the top and might not pay attention to those around them.

The evolved Capricorn will be compassionate and reliable. When in love, they will be extremely loyal and focused on building a foundation with their partners. At work, they will know how to be team players and will ask for help as well as provide it to those in need.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Unevolved Aquarius: Isolated, obsessive, lacking identity

Evolved Aquarius: Friendly, helpful, visionary

Aquarius is known as the rebel of the zodiac because they are very in tune with who they are.

The unevolved Aquarius might seek validation and might even lose themselves because they will focus more on their friends than themselves. To evolve, they will need to learn to respect themselves and set boundaries.

When Aquarius knows who they are, they will be able to display their talents and even share their vision with others. They will be admired for their beliefs and determination to create change.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Unevolved Pisces: Embellishes the truth, martyrs, insecure

Evolved Pisces: Compassionate, helpful, empowering

The unevolved Pisces can get carried away with embellishing the truth. Because they are not comfortable with who they are, they could try and tell tall tales to get the attention they crave.

When they start to fall in love with who they are and find their source of empowerment, they can be healers and help others emotionally. Pisces are great listeners and they can be spiritual.

The evolved Pisces knows how to use their compassion to make fruitful changes in the world around them and how to help others without becoming martyrs or losing themselves in the process.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.