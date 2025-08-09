Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, August 10 — Venus Aligns With Jupiter

On August 10, 2025, the love horoscope for each zodiac sign begins with Venus, the planet of love, uniting with Jupiter, the planet of growth, in the sign of Cancer. On Sunday, these two powerful planets can help you recognize that the best way to achieve your dreams isn’t to work for them endlessly.

As Venus and Jupiter unite in Cancer, you will feel lucky when it comes to love. This energy will increase your power of attraction and help you distinguish between a karmic lesson and a relationship that is genuinely meant for you. Take a step back. Observe where the universe directs you and be sure that you’re not overworking for love or attention. Receive what arises and believe in the power of attraction to bring you exactly what and whom is meant for you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, August 10, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace your happiness when it comes to love, Aries. You finally have a chance to build the home and family that you’ve always desired. Whether or not this journey involves a romantic partner (or friends and pets), you feel at ease in a way that you previously haven’t.

The astrological energy on August 10 helps to provide a new beginning in your domestic setting and affirms that you have always deserved to be surrounded by love, regardless of how it arrives.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, seize the opportunity to love others, especially when the chance arises. Love is only as complicated as you make it.

While this may be hard for you to believe, the events that occur today can help you understand that love can genuinely feel easy. You may receive an unexpected offer for a date today or see your existing partner in a new light.

Be sure that you’re letting go of the idea that love must be hard so that you can attract what is truly meant for you on August 10.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on what matters most when it comes to your love life, Gemini. Although you do crave a deep and powerful love, you also want to live a life of luxury.

Up to this point, it always felt as if you had to choose: the person that you genuinely loved, or someone who could give you the life you wanted.

Yet, on August 10, all of that melts away today as Venus and Jupiter unite in Cancer. Continue to focus on what matters most, but be sure you enjoy the abundance that this love brings to your life.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can attract anything you desire in a loving relationship, Cancer. Although the union of Venus and Jupiter in Cancer on August 10, brings an energy of attraction to everyone, and for you, this is supercharged energy.

With two planets in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your physical attraction and opportunities for wealth are heightened. Today's love horoscope brings you one of your most potent days of the year, so use it wisely and remember that you deserve all of this, and more.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let go of logic when it comes to romance, dear Leo. Spend your day reconnecting with the source and the powers of the universe.

Whether today's energy draws you outside into nature or you spend the day in the sanctuary of your own home, you need to listen to your intuition. This part of you is your higher self, which can offer you wisdom and guidance on what to decide in your romantic life on August 10.

If you do head out on a solo adventure, remain open to meeting new people; you may have a divine meeting with a soulmate or twin flame today.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Live it up when it comes to love and relationships, dearest Virgo. You can often let practical matters rule your life, yet today's horoscope encourages you to live your life to the fullest.

Grab your partner or friends if you’re single and make the most of what the day brings on August 10. Plan a day trip or a dinner party and let yourself embrace the social connections you have in your life.

This can help remind you that others truly are there for you in the ways that you need, as well as bring clarity over what brings you genuine joy.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Receive what is meant for you, sweet Libra. The union of Venus and Jupiter in Cancer brings about a new and unexpected romance into your life.

While you have been busy working toward your success, you haven’t been noticing the feelings you’ve been developing for someone who is already in your life.

A person may be a coworker or a contact that you’ve made through your career. While unexpected, this love may be exactly what you need to get out of the romantic patterns you’ve been submerged in.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do what you do for love for yourself, Scorpio. You don’t need permission to start living life on your terms. You don’t even need a partner to cultivate the life of your dreams. Start making decisions simply for yourself, without worrying about how others will react to the news.

You are being encouraged to embark on a new beginning in your love life, which may involve relocating. While you may not have the relationship you want in your life right now, this opportunity for redirection will bring it to you. You need to start living for yourself, rather than for everyone else.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the depth of true love, Sagittarius. Today’s alignment of Venus and Jupiter in Cancer offers you a glimpse at seeing love in a completely new way.

While you tend to focus on the physical connection you share with a partner, this new energy on August 10, 2025, helps you develop a profound emotional and spiritual bond.

Be sure to create moments of quality time with today's love horoscope's energy and with a current partner or be vulnerable with someone you’re newly dating.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve love, Capricorn. Whether you’ve been in a long-term relationship or are wondering if romance will ever find you, a profound upgrade is arriving in your romantic life on August 10.

Jupiter in Cancer is bringing luck and expansion into your romantic life. However, everything changes after today. You become clear on what you want, and rather than continuing to invest in what feels dull, you will open yourself up to attract your romantic fate.

Let yourself step outside of logic so that you can embrace the magic of love.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself be loved, Aquarius. Leave behind the walls and armor that you’ve adopted to keep you safe. Focus your energy on being soft so that you can receive the love, compassion, and care from someone important in your life.

You’ve been making romantic matters harder than they needed to be. While it has all been part of your healing process, it’s time for you to let it go and trust the connection you have in your life.

Relax your defenses on August 10 and allow yourself to be loved in all the ways you’ve desired.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s all coming back to you when it comes to romance and love, sweet Pisces. All of the compassion, care, and good luck that you’ve brought to the lives of past partners are finally being returned to you.

Today’s union between Venus and Jupiter in Cancer is the turnaround that you’ve been waiting for. This won’t only affect your romantic destiny on August 10, but will also help you to burn away the pain of the past.

Focus your energy on your creative or spiritual pursuits today, and be sure that you are meditating on the power of attraction so that you won’t second-guess when your next great love will make their entrance.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.