The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Significantly Improve In August 2025

The month of August 2025 carries a lighter energy for the five zodiac signs whose relationships significantly improve throughout the month. If you're an Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius, or Pisces astrological sign, here's what to expect in your love life, relationship and romantic endeavors from August 1 - 30, 2025.

Mars enters Libra on Wednesday, August 6, helping you and your partner relate to one another better. As you start to feel the power in being with the right person, you may experience a pivotal healing moment on Saturday, August 9, as the Full Moon in Aquarius rises. This closes a cycle that began on January 29 with the New Moon in Aquarius. During this time, you explored your independence and autonomy. Now, you should feel greater comfort within your romantic connection. Rather than worrying about whether you’ll lose yourself or become dependent on your partner, you will trust that you can still be you — and an us.

Mercury retrograde in Leo ends on Monday, August 11. This will immediately bring relief to your romantic life, although you may still experience slight confusion or delays for a few more weeks. However, it will be easier to make progress toward your plans. As Virgo Season begins on Friday, August 22, followed by the New Moon in Virgo on Saturday, August 23, put your plans into action. Virgo is an earth sign representing stability, healing, and the ability to follow through on your dreams. With Mercury retrograde now over, this allows you to plan a late summer holiday, or future dreams with your relationship. Just be sure to plan the future together, as there will be immense joy in embracing your partnership.

As August comes to a close, Venus will shift into Leo on Monday, August 25. Venus rules your romantic life, and in Leo, it’s bold, allowing you to embrace your innermost desires. Big declarations of love will be present during this time, along with a deepening connection. Your relationship will take center stage, and it’s about time. If you're one of the five zodiac signs whose relationship significantly improves this August, enjoy this period of ease, joy, and the feeling of true togetherness — it is what love is all about.

1. Aries

Romantic matters finally improve during the month of August, dearest Aries. Mars will shift into Libra on Wednesday, August 6, drawing attention and motivation to your romantic life. Libra rules themes of romance, love, and dating. While this can help a new relationship develop, it also allows you to lean into the strength of an existing partnership.

You will feel fully supported by your partner. Mars is your ruling planet, and though it’s not as comfortable in Libra, there is a great benefit for you. Try to challenge your inner story about love, especially concerning the idea of having to carry or do everything on your own. You can see how your partner is there for you; you need to create space for them to step up.

Mars in Libra offers a beautiful and profound chance to improve the state of your romantic life. If you’re single, this is an ideal time to update your online profile and start dating. However, Libra does represent collaborative energy, so speed dating with a friend or joining a running club might feel like a better fit.

If you’re currently in a relationship, be mindful of embodying the energy of partnership. Ensure that the person in your life wants to make decisions together, but allow them to make those decisions. Soak into the feelings of togetherness this month and let this serve as a return to real love.

2. Leo

Hold space for what has changed, beautiful Leo, and you'll see your relationships improve in August. The Full Moon in Aquarius will rise on Saturday, August 9, bringing closure to the lunar cycle that began on January 29. The New Moon in Aquarius in January started a new period of reflection in your romantic life. This had you leaning into the lessons and the freedom that you felt or didn’t within your relationship.

However, you were still in process then, as Mars was still retrograde, especially since it began that journey within your sign of Leo. It wasn’t until the summer months that Mars returned to Leo and moved through finalizing your lessons that you felt like you had the clarity you needed.

As the Full Moon in Aquarius rises, it’s essential to hold space for what has changed. Aquarius rules your house of romance and relationships, and you may have found yourself realizing that you and your partner have grown apart. Rather than continuing to struggle within this relationship, you may want to consider choosing your peace.

Yet this struggle could also be internal, as you may still be working through the process of learning how to be in a healthy partnership. Try to reflect on your feelings and what is arising in your romantic life. If this is an issue of outgrowing your relationship, consider having a conversation to address it. If this struggle is internal, then you may want to sort through your fears so that you can start enjoying the supportive love of your partner.

3. Aquarius

You will experience a few improvements in your relationships during the month of August, Aquarius. For starters, you can trust yourself once again, Aquarius. Mercury will station direct in Leo on Monday, August 11, in your house of romantic relationships. Mercury retrograde in Leo started on July 18, bringing about a slowness to this area of your life.

While you may have had to deal with the unwanted return of exes or challenges in your relationship, it’s essential to recognize that this period is now behind you. You are safe to trust yourself and to move ahead in your romantic relationship. No matter what the last few weeks have brought, you take it and turn it into the improvements that you’ve been hoping for.

Mercury direct in Leo will enable smooth communication between you and your partner. There will be fewer hurt feelings and misunderstandings. This alone will help matters; however, you will also finally be able to approach important topics that you’ve previously avoided.

Whether it involves planning for the future or addressing a particular issue, August brings you the relief you need. You need to ensure that you’re aware of it and not carrying any negative feelings into the new start that August brings to your relationship.

4. Pisces

Pisces, the month of August 2025 helps you to see improvements in your relationships. Prepare yourself for a beautiful, fresh start in your romantic life. Romantic matters have been slow recently, but like with everything, it was all for a purpose. You’ve spent so much time focusing on your self-growth and professional aspirations that you forgot the importance of love.

This is slightly ironic, as you are the most romantic sign of the zodiac, yet you needed to go through this process to learn greater balance in relationships. Now that you have, the universe is delivering a beautiful new romantic beginning in your life, set to change everything.

Virgo Season will begin on Friday, August 22, as the Sun moves into this healing earth sign. While this will help draw your focus to your romantic life, it’s the New Moon in Virgo on Saturday, August 23, that will help initiate a new beginning. With the Sun and Moon in Virgo, occupying your house of romance, love, and dating, you are being encouraged to not just focus on this area of your life, but invest in it.

The Sun represents taking action, while the Moon governs your feelings and emotions. This can allow you to take steps towards creating emotional fulfillment in your life through your romantic relationship. Allow yourself to shift your priorities and take advantage of the new beginnings in your life. You deserve to enjoy life to the fullest, and having the right relationship in your life can make all the difference.

5. Sagittarius

Allow yourself to see that love is meant to be an adventure, Sagittarius. Beginning on Monday, August 25, through September 19, Venus will be in the exciting and bold sign of Leo. Leo governs your house of new beginnings, long-distance relationships, and incredible foreign love affairs.

While you’ve been going through a period of deep reflection regarding commitment and a current relationship, you are determined to explore new options and embrace the adventure of love. If your current relationship isn’t all you desire from a partner, then it may be time to honor that truth and start to follow your heart. Not all relationships are meant to last forever, but you can’t ignore that fact forever.

Venus in Leo creates a strong need to break free and try something new. In your romantic life, this could lead to an exciting new relationship, especially if you’re traveling or connecting with someone overseas. Yet this love is not just about distance, but the experience and adventure of connection with someone new and exciting.

This person would serve to help open your eyes to a new life and perspective, which would have profound effects on your journey. If you’re in a healthy and fulfilling relationship, consider infusing new energy into your connection. Book a surprise weekend getaway or take a cooking class together. Just because you found your person doesn’t mean that you have to stop sharing new experiences.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.