These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Confused Right Now, But Everything Is About To Fall Into Place

Life has been strange for many people lately, but two zodiac signs in particular have been extra confused. Luckily, according to astrologer Carol Starr, things begin to change soon as everything is about to fall into place for Virgo and Cancer. As Starr explained in a video, Mars in Virgo is quietly transforming these two astrological signs, putting them on the right path toward success.

Many people wrongly assume that if the stars are aligned in their favor, that automatically makes them lucky. Yet despite popular belief, it takes that individual to make things happen. As Starr said, Virgo is the sign of hard work, so if someone truly wants everything to fall into place, they'll need to break down the barriers that are holding them back — and this is exactly what Virgo and Cancer are about to do.

1. Virgo

Though Virgo started off the month feeling rather confused, everything is about to fall into place. According to Starr, "You're going through some new changes, some ideas, and you're trying to figure out how to work them out."

Perhaps it's about wanting to rebrand yourself or, better yet, switch careers. While as a Virgo you might be tempted to do all this alone, according to Starr, it's better to get help from people you love and trust, as they'll be able to offer a much-needed outside perspective or simply some more direction on the path you want to take.

Change can be scary, so this past month has been a rollercoaster of confusion. However, "This next month is gonna be good for you," said Starr. As long as you truly use all their resources, new beginnings and new happenings will slowly emerge.

2. Cancer

If you're a Cancer, you might be feeling confused right now, but according to Starr, everything is about to fall into place.

"Cancer, you've been blessed with having Jupiter in your first house right now in Cancer," Starr explained.

Jupiter first entered Cancer back in June 2025, and the powerful change of energy may have upended your life, leading to a bit of confusion. However, the dust is starting to settle, and according to astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer, this next year of Jupiter in Cancer will bring an abundance of luck and prosperity into your life, along with a stronger sense of identity. And you can bet you'll make the most of it.

"You Cancer people are so resourceful," Starr said. "You always know how to make things happen."

According to Starr, you can expect to have more ideas pop into your head about travel and business as your luck slowly begins to improve, especially during your zodiac season. So, with that being said, don't fret too much. As long as you continue pushing through, life is bound to improve as everything falls into place.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.