A Deep Truth Is About To Be Revealed To These 4 Zodiac Signs

Life will never be the same for these four astrological signs.

Written on Jul 21, 2025

With Saturn, Neptune, and Mercury now all retrograde, a deep truth is about to be revealed to four specific zodiac signs. Saturn is the planet of karma and Neptune the planet of illusions, and with these two both retrograde in the sign of Aries while Mercury, the planet of communication, begins its retrograde in dramatic Leo, whispered half-truths and unspoken words are rising to the surface over the next few weeks.

"This is gonna change the way that you act and function," professional astrologer Helena Hathor explained while discussing Neptune retrograde in a video

Now, discovering truths isn't always an easy pill to swallow. Aquarius, Scorpio, Taurus, and Leo may struggle with what they learn, but as the saying goes, the truth may just set you free.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, buckle up, because a deep truth about your family is about to be revealed. According to Hathor, a belief system you've clung to is slowly beginning to shift during this retrograde season, and some of your logic and beliefs about family members or your home are being tested and likely changed.

"Saturn is also stationing retrograde, which means because these two planets are conjunct, it's a shattering truth," Hathor said. "I do think there's a friend or sibling that is delivering you this news."

This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does mean that there's a bit of a wake-up call you won't be able to avoid. According to Hathor, "you are changing the way that you approach your mundane reality," but ultimately, it's a change for the better.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you take special care to keep things close to your chest, but you're about to learn that sometimes others do the same.

"A secret is being revealed," Hathor said, adding that "a situationship also is gonna come to light. Like, the reality of where it's going, how it's manifesting, and how it's evolving." 

However, drama in relationships isn't all that's in store, aswhat you learn may shift your mindset completely. In the past, you might've been hyper-focused on work or a creative project. However, with this new chapter slowly coming to fruition, you may start questioning, "Is this helping me really create the reputation and public image that I have been putting out to the universe?" Hathor questioned. 

3. Taurus

Taurus, a deep truth is about to be revealed, but don't panic — it's a good thing. According to Hathor, "This is helping you break away from old karma and it is really helping you discover who you truly are at a deep subconscious level." 

Yes, a big truth will be revealed to you in due time by a "masculine figure," Hathor explained, "someone who has been restricting you or did something against you." But throughout all of this, you've racked up some good karma, and you'll start to see the positive return.

"It's helping you break away from the grudges that you were holding," said Hathor, which is no easy feat considering you could win an award for holding the longest-lasting grudges. But you're growing as a person, Taurus, and you're starting to see how far you've come.

4. Leo

Leo, a deep truth about the way you view the world is about to be revealed. According to Hathor, "this is pure truth and discovery about all the beliefs and the phopsiphies that you've been holding."

Sometimes we get so stuck on an idea that it's hard to move away from it, even when it no longer serves us or the future we envision for ourselves, and that's exactly what you've been dealing with. But as we enter your zodiac season and experience a New Moon amid this retrograde season, you have a powerful mental breakthrough that helps you see clearly for what feels like the first time in a long time.

"You are reinventing, reevaluating everything to do with your thought patterns, your behavior patterns, and your belief system," Hathor said. 

Where it once felt difficult to get out of your own head and see things for what they really are, expect to become more clear-headed as you let go of what's holding you back.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

