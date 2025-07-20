These 2 Zodiac Signs Are About To Receive Their Karma

It's said that whatever you put into this universe is what you get right back, and according to astrology, that's all to do with Saturn, the planet of karma. Saturn began its retrograde phase on July 13, and according to professional astrologer Helena Hathor, this means two zodiac signs are about to receive their karma.

This may cause a bit of discomfort. After all, when you hear 'getting your karma', it's easy to think the worst. But as Hathor explained, getting your karma doesn't always have to be a bad thing, since "Saturn always delivers you what you've earned," the astrologer said in a video. For Aries and Libra, the two zodiac signs about to receive their karma, this is actually great news.

"Saturn is about to really show you the things that you've been manifesting," Hathor said.

1. Aries

Aries, hopefully, you've been good to others, because you're one of the zodiac signs about to receive their karma. With Saturn currently in your sign, your power of manifestation is strong, and you genuinely have the ability to receive anything you've put out there into the universe, Hathor said, because Saturn in your sign gives you the strength and structure to earn what you want to work towards.

"While Saturn was in Pisces, there was a deep mindset change within you," Hathor explained. "You may have been holding beliefs that were detrimental to you that accumulated karma," but this is the time when things begin to shift drastically.

For better or for worse, you are discovering important truths about yourself, and these truths slowly lead you to change your behavior in ways that impact your life drastically. From changes in your family life to changes in your partnerships, these may include some hard-to-swallow pills, but remember that they will only set you free in the end.

2. Libra

Libra, Saturn is about to serve up some karma that may sting a bit, but is necessary nonetheless.

"The veil is coming up and now it's coming off," Hathor said. "It's kind of like you were under this spell," she added, but whatever comes to light during this time only benefits you in the future.

Whether in a relationship or a friendship, Hathor explained that someone had you under a spell that made you believe they were someone completely different from who they actually are. And while this might sound frustrating and disappointing, don't fret too much! The hard truths that surface now are meant to show you what you're actually working with and the type of karma you've built within your relationships. While you might be left disappointed by this person, in actuality, these surfaced truths are meant to bring the perfect partner for you into your life — you just need to see them for who they actually are.

"There is vulnerability in this," Hathor said, "and when there's vulnerability, there is emotional connection."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.