The Rest Of 2025 Is Going To Be So Good For These 5 Zodiac Signs

It’s been a rough year for some so far, but the rest of 2025 is going to be so good for these five zodiac signs. So far this year, significant personal stress and global issues that affect us all have been worrisome for many, and there are a few astrological reasons why this is occurring.

Saturn’s entrance into Aries on May 25 hasn’t been the easiest of transits. Its conjunction to Neptune, which entered Aries on March 31, is a confusing combination since Saturn represents our structures and Neptune tends to dissolve things. Many things can become unclear, confusing, or fade out altogether with this powerful planetary combination. For some, this can become a sobering reality check that involves facing the limitations of one’s beliefs or belief in what has been tangible and solid in their lives.

Advertisement

Since Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and ruled by Mars. Astrologers call Mars ‘the God of War’ for a reason, since it represents aggression, arguments, and in some cases, turmoil. For some, it may seem that things are moving too fast. Aries energy isn’t for everyone, especially the water signs. Neptune represents the ideal, and Saturn is reality. When the two clash, it can lead to conflict and unclarity as well as propaganda, mistruths, and incorrect or wrong information. What seems real may not be, and what does not appear to be real could be. This transit can create a great deal of trouble in terms of discerning the truth.

Advertisement

Jupiter’s square to Saturn is another difficult transit. This year it is in Aries-Cancer, and in 2024 it occurred in August and December in different signs. This is a restrictive influence and can seem like trying to paddle a canoe upstream. Not only is it a source of global challenges, but it is also not a positive transit for expansion, increasing money, or new opportunities.

The start of 2025 came with numerous retrogrades, namely Mars and Venus — but Mercury was in the fray as well. With this many retrograde planets, it’s hard to move forward. In fact, it can seem things are stuck. For some of the signs, however, things will improve. The rest of 2025 is going to be so good for Cancer, Aries, Leo, Gemini and Pisces!

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The rest of 2025 is going to be so good for you, Cancer. Jupiter entered your sign on June 9, where it will remain for the next year. Since Jupiter is the planet of luck, gain, and expansion, this increases your luck all the way around.

The fall eclipses are in signs favorable to Cancer as well. On September 7, we experience a lunar eclipse in Pisces, which trines your Sun. Trines bring incredibly harmonious energy, and in water signs, make it easier to feel out emotional undercurrents and make them work in your favor. The solar eclipse on September 21 falls in another compatible sign for Cancer, Virgo.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturn in your personal sign is not always the easiest transit, but you're getting used to it, Aries — and the rest of 2025 is going to be so good. With Neptune in the same sign this can be a confusing period of time especially for those born in the first few degrees of the sign. Prior to Saturn entering Aries it was in Pisces or Aries 12th house which can stir up a lot of negativity in the subconscious.

Good news though; things are changing! Uranus enters Gemini July 7th where it will remain until November and return again in 2026. When Uranus sextiles the Sun this often brings about new opportunities and ways of looking at things that may come ‘out of the blue’. Since it also sextiles Neptune more clarity and creativity will be eminent!

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Uranus in Taurus has been clashing with those born under the Leo Sun for quite some time now. This has brought about many unexpected changes, especially in terms of finances and career. But Uranus has finally changed signs, entering Gemini on July 7 — and now, the rest of 2025 is going to be so good.

Uranus in Gemini changes things. Leo, you will experience Uranus’s sextile to your Sun, which will bring about increased friendships, group associations, and fulfillment of hopes and wishes. For women, this can also be positive for new romantic relationships. Expect new and exciting opportunities for the rest of the year!

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Neptune and Saturn in Pisces have both squared the Sun of every Gemini, and it hasn’t been easy. But Gemini, the rest of 2025 is going to be great. First off, Saturn and Neptune’s entrance into Aries takes a lot of the pressure off as Aries is compatible with Gemini and can benefit in terms of hopes and wishes, networking, and relationships. Plus, Uranus’s entrance into your sign, we began on July 7, is like a breath of fresh air bringing you out of any rut you are in.

Lastly, Jupiter’s entrance into Cancer falls in your second house of money, meaning the second half of the year should be much better financially!

Advertisement

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, the rest of 2025 is going to be so good for you. Isn’t it a relief to have Saturn and Neptune out of your own sign this summer? It hasn’t been easy, but Saturn and Neptune’s entrance into Aries clears a lot of this up and is a breath of fresh air.

Jupiter in Cancer has entered your fifth house of fun, friends, and love, turning things around dramatically. Those looking to meet someone special have a great opportunity to do so now, and for those Pisces wishing for children, this transit is a blessing.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.