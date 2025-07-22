4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Meet Their Twin Flame In This Lifetime

There are four zodiac signs most likely to meet their twin flame in this lifetime, and while it might sound romantic, twin flames can either make or break these signs. Despite what social media might say, according to astrologer Kimberly Castagna, twin flames aren't always a fairytale. Sure, it might sound good on paper, but there's a lot to consider.

While celebrities like Megan Fox boast about twin flame connections, more often than not, twin flame relationships aren't always the easiest to navigate. Meant to teach valuable lessons like healing childhood wounds and understanding one's worth, twin flames reveal what we need to work on, which can be challenging to face. That being said, which of the signs are meeting their twin flame in this lifetime?

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The first zodiac sign most likely to meet their twin flame in this lifetime is none other than Scorpio. On the outside, it might feel like a dream to meet a twin flame, as most people tend to romanticize twin flame connections. However, as Castagna explained, "They attract intense karmic bonds that feel like destiny. A twin flame for them is like a mirror of their deepest wounds and desires."

While it might start off being passionate and intense, twin flames can also bring out the worst in Scorpios. From childhood trauma to parent issues, all of it will be revealed in a twin flame connection.

So, while it might feel like a dream, be wary, Scorpio. Understand that twin flames are more than just good connections. Rather, they're testaments to what Scorpio needs to work on to become the most mature and strongest version of themselves.

2. Pisces

Sure, Pisces might have their head in the clouds half the time, but when it comes down to it, Pisces is one of the most spiritual and even romantic signs of the zodiac. According to Castagna, "They're drawn to soul connections beyond the physical."

While this might sound great, it can also leave Pisces feeling as if they're chasing a dream. Castagna added, "Their twin flame often shows up in dreams and deja vu moments." Even so, it's important for Pisces not to get too caught up in the fantasy that they forget to live in reality. While twin flames are beautiful, more often than not, they're there to transform that sign, for better or for worse.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Another zodiac sign most likely to meet their twin flame in this lifetime is Gemini, which may be surprising, considering Gemini is often thought of as not being very relationship material. But according to Castagna, "Many Geminis encounter twin flames in moments of chaos. Someone who challenges their identity and forces them to grow."

While this might sound beautiful, it can also be pretty toxic, as growth sometimes comes from the harshest of experiences or moments.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Finally, the last zodiac sign most likely to meet their twin flame in this lifetime is Capricorn. Now, on the outside, most Capricorns are no-nonsense and don't appreciate any form of drama. Maybe it's because they're an earth sign, but the last thing Capricorn wants is to argue on the phone at three in the morning when they have work the next day.

However, Castagna explained, Capricorn's "soul often chooses challenging connections in order to evolve. Their twin flame teaches them emotional vulnerability." Is this easy? No, but twin flames aren't necessarily meant to be easy. Rather, they're meant to help Capricorn grow and flourish.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.