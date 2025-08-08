3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success The Week Of August 11 - 17, 2025

The week of August 11 to 17, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. When you focus only on money and the balance in your bank account, you can inadvertently continue the wounds of lack and actually push away what you most want. Instead, to attract greater wealth into your life this week, reflect on the energy of abundance.

The energy of abundance begins within yourself. It's demonstrated in what you give your time to, how you care for yourself, and your own sense of generosity. To attract the greatest wealth in the week ahead, you must embody an energy of abundance and not simply focus on money.

Mercury will station direct on Monday, August 11, in Leo, helping to bring an end to any periods of review. This will allow you to take what you’ve learned since July 18 and adjust your financial approach. Yet, it’s the energy of Venus conjunct Jupiter in Cancer and Ceres stationing retrograde in Aries, also on Monday, August 11, that truly helps you to understand that your energy attracts wealth, not just the actions you take.

1. Cancer

Breathe a sigh of relief, dear Cancer. Mercury will finally station direct in Leo on Monday, August 11, bringing ease and abundance into your life. Mercury has been retrograde since July 18, inviting you to review past decisions and examine your sense of worthiness to lead an abundant life. Now that Mercury is wrapping up this period of review, you will finally be able to move forward with your financial goals.

Be sure that you focus on embodying what you deserve, as well as a deep sense of confidence. With Mercury in Leo, you will have to take up space and make bold decisions to turn your financial life around. And with Mercury now direct, you can expect new offers and opportunities to start filtering in. Just be sure you honor your worth with each decision you make.

2. Pisces

Don’t try to rush through the process, Pisces. On Monday, August 11, asteroid Ceres will station retrograde in Aries, initiating an important phase in your journey to wealth. Ceres carries a nurturing and tender energy that helps you focus on yourself instead of outside situations. Ceres retrograde in Aries is a time to do a deep dive into what you feel you are worth, as well as the energy that you approach your finances with. If you can understand the energy of abundance, this period will transform your financial life.

Ceres retrograde will bring up themes of how you value yourself, as well as your sense of generosity with others. During this time, you want to reflect on what you charge for your services or talents, and if you are approaching money in the same energy that you do your personal care or home life. Just because it's money doesn’t mean this area of your life doesn’t need the same care and nurturing as other facets. Know your worth, care for your finances, and send out the energy of abundance in all that you do.

3. Gemini

Believe in your big dreams, Gemini. You may have heard the phrase, "You have to make money to earn money." This refers to the need to take a chance and invest in yourself, a business, or your education to generate greater wealth. That's exactly the energy that will be surrounding you in the days ahead. Trust yourself with the choices that you’re making and allow yourself to move ahead with your plans. Whatever you do, don’t let indecision block you from taking advantage of this abundant and lucky energy.

Venus will unite with Jupiter in Cancer on Monday, August 11, impacting your wealth. Jupiter is the planet of luck, while Venus governs real estate and financial matters. Venus in this area of your life often likes to spend money, while Jupiter will help you think of ways to generate higher profits. This energy would favor an investment, whether in real estate or another area. Though this would require you to put money in, your return would far exceed your expectations.

