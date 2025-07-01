These 5 Zodiac Signs Had A Rough Start To The Year, But The Best Is Yet To Come

2025 started off with a lot of intense and challenging astrological energy that left five zodiac signs having a rough start to the year. But July 2025 marks the beginning of a powerful (and much-needed) positive shift in energy that means the best is yet to come for Cancer, Gemini Scorpio, Pisces, and Capricorn.

Jupiter is now in Cancer, where its energy of luck and expansion is at its most powerful. Over the next year or so, this energy will serve as a good way to clear all of the negative energy from the last Mars in Cancer transit that began early in the year, making it easier to heal, move on, and look ahead with a lot more confidence. Jupiter in Cancer also helps us patch up any misunderstandings and begin reconciling. On July 7, Uranus enters Gemini until November 7, creating more opportunities to continue our evolution. With Saturn in Aries, it's easier to start something new with more confidence.

Advertisement

The second half of the year may feel like a reset for these five zodiac signs. We have the opportunity to close chapters, start new ones, and witness how far we have come. Don't forget to give yourself some praise and be patient with your goals — you can get to where you want so long as you don’t lose sight of your goals.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Though you had a rough start to the year, Cancer, the best is yet to come. Jupiter entered your sign on June 9, making the next year a very positive experience for you, transforming your ideology and allowing you to work towards your goals. Mars was in your sign early in the year creating some havoc, but now you are able to clear up any misunderstandings and see how relationships begin to bloom moving forward.

Saturn in Aries is giving you the edge since the energy is at the highest point in your chart, helping you further grow and learn about making stronger connections and working more diligently. You will be successful as long as you are patient, but Mars already showed you that lesson early on. While more responsibilities are added to your plate from now on, you are a natural problem solver, so this will only serve to allow others to see your natural talents and leadership qualifications.

The second part of the year helps you establish your place in the Sun. You have the motivation and persistence to make anything happen. Uranus enters the sign of Gemini on July 7, helping you clear away what may have been an emotional blockage. You are healing, evolving, and growing. This is your moment to strengthen your armor and to attract love and prosperity to your world.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Though Jupiter has officially left your sign, Gemini, the best is yet to come. Jupiter now in your second house of money gives you an edge during the second part of the year. Your energy may shift towards the material possessions you have and how to expand them moving forward. You may be more centered on saving and growing your finances.

With Saturn in Aries, you feel like you are getting to a new level where you are embracing and appreciating your talents and skills. But things get a lot more exciting with Uranus entering your sign on July 7, kickstarting a potent chapter that lasts for the next several years. Uranus meets up with Pluto in Aquarius early on, helping you to fine-tune existing ideas, continue making changes to your projects, and feel a lot more empowered with your creative process.

Advertisement

The second half of the year showcases your intelligence and helps you become more disciplined in the academic or career sector thanks to Saturn in Aries grounding and pushing you forward with a lot more ease.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, you had a rough start to the year, but Jupiter now in Cancer means the best is yet to come. While Jupiter may be associated with luck, for you, the transit is centered on personal growth and changes. You'll start seeing how your philosophy is transformed as you begin to seek a new style of learning and understanding. The next part of your year is dedicated to exploring. This can be done from the comfort of your home, or you may be motivated to travel. Learning new things and exploring new horizons await.

Another essential transit is Uranus’ ingress in Gemini beginning on July 7, a blessing for you since Uranus will leave your relationship house (temporarily), creating a better picture of how you want to preserve meaningful friendships and connections. You are a lot more open to love and romance now that Uranus is briefly leaving, since there is now a level of trust within your connections. Saturn in Aries can serve as an anchor during this time as you reflect and consider what you want to bring to the table over the next several years.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Jupiter now in Cancer, the best of this year is yet to come, Pisces. This is a valuable period to understand what you seek in your relationships moving forward. You will be tested to see what you can learn and uncover — be patient with the people you meet (platonic or romantic) and get to know them on a deeper level.

Uranus enters fellow mutable sign Gemini beginning on July 7, bringing more transformative energy that shifts your foundation. During this period, you might include changes to interior decor at home. Go with the flow and try not to be too impulsive at this time.

Though Saturn, the planet of discipline, will ingress your sign on September 1, this is synonymous with preparing for a graduation. Saturn in your sign has not been an easy energy and you've experienced several challenges along the way, but the planet of time officially bids adieu next year when you'll feel the burdens lifting.

Advertisement

5. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Mars in Cancer earlier in the year may have brought about many conflicts, Capricorn, but it allowed you to become the diplomat and mediator within your connections. Now that Jupiter is in Cancer, this medicinal and healing energy helps to patch up any prior grievances. From here on out, the best is yet to come, and already you can see the new changes work wonders for you as they open the doors for reconciliations.

Jupiter brings some light to your career sector as well, showing you what changes could be made, the people you want to network with, and the steps needed to get there. On July 7, Uranus moves away from one of your relationship houses and starts impacting your work sector for the next several months. This begins another key period that allows you to build better foundations within the academic or career sector. You will see why having support in these areas matters.

Advertisement

While Saturn in Aries allows you to focus on home, Saturn will ingress Pisces once more on September 1, shifting the focus back to collaborations and personal empowerment. However, Jupiter provides you with wisdom, patience, and the keys needed to continue to advance.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.