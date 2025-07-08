4 Zodiac Signs Stop Caring About Keeping The Peace & Start Living Life For Themselves, Beginning Now

According to astrologer Amy Demure, four zodiac signs are entering their villain era in the second half of 2025. Beginning now, Gemini, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo zodiac signs stop caring about keeping the peace and start living life for themselves.

"They will be in their final boss energy for the rest of the year," Demure said in a video. Starting now, "These signs will not tolerate disrespect, betrayal, passive aggressiveness, or subtle manipulation during the second half of the year. They're done shrinking themselves, they're done keeping quiet."

1. Taurus

In the second half of 2025, Taurus stops caring about keeping the peace and starts living life for themselves, Demure said. Taurus is known to be an easy-going sign. Never one for the drama or theatrics, people might find themselves a bit stunned when Taurus enters their villain era.

According to Demure, "They will have Uranus, the planet of rebellion and chaos, in their corner," which professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained will lead to a major shift in Taurus's value system. This means that, unlike all the other times Taurus has let things go, they will be unhinged and willing to cut anyone off without batting an eye.

2. Gemini

With Uranus entering their sign, Gemini is about to stop caring about keeping the peace and start living life for themselves. Call them dramatic, but Gemini has had it up to here with just about everyone. For once, they're focused on themselves, and if that offends someone? Well, so be it. According to Demure, "They will cut people off in the blink of an eye without flinching. They're not defending their peace anymore, they're burning bridges with a smile."

Is this a bit intense and out of character? Sure, but in Gemini fashion, they have a way of keeping everyone on their toes.

3. Virgo

Virgo is another zodiac sign that will stop caring about keeping the peace and start living life for themselves in the second half of 2025. Virgo is relatively calm, and they hate to be dramatic or to start something. However, with the year Virgos have had thus far, it's safe to say that they've lost a bit of their nice persona. Blame it on the series of eclipses hitting their axis again and again, but ever since last year, Virgo has been a bit unhinged.

So, if someone's thinking about testing a Virgo, they might want to think again. Virgo is ready to get snappy, which, if anyone's ever heard them get snappy before, trust me, they don't want to go down that line.

4. Pisces

Finally, the last zodiac sign that will stop caring about keeping the peace and start living life for themselves is Pisces. In the past, Pisces might've been taken advantage of for their nice nature or have been underestimated due to their dreamy state of mind. But now, expect Pisces to snap out of it as they bring all of the spicy Pisces energy.

"In the past, they have been weaponized, betrayed, and gaslighted," Demure said, but starting now, "they are weaponizing the truth. They know what to say, when to say it, or when to withhold their attention."

Instead of constantly feeling like they're being taken advantage of, Pisces is now learning to create their own chaos that benefits them instead. Call it 'villainous behavior,' but at the very least, they'll be winning in life starting now.

