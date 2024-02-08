The Secret Law That Can Get You (Almost) Anything You Want In Life

How to start living your dream life.
What is the Law of Attraction, and how can it help you create a healthy life full of happiness and positive energy? It's quite simple. The Law of Attraction is the belief that you attract things into your life based on whatever vibration you are sending out into the world. The good news is you can fine-tune this vibration with mindfulness exercises to achieve the outcomes and feelings you want.
There have been numerous studies proving how the Law of Attraction works, including Dawson Church’s book, Mind to Matter, which shows that the Law of Attraction isn't just a metaphysical proposition — it’s a scientific reality. Just like gravity, the Law of Attraction is always in effect, influencing your life every moment of the day. You are attracting things into your life with your every thought and feeling, whether you are doing it consciously or unconsciously.
You are always in a state of attraction — it never stops. That's why learning how to harness its power can completely transform your life. According to the Law of Attraction, you emit a vibration, which is determined by your thoughts and feelings. This vibration is your point of attraction. What this means is that whatever you're giving your energy and attention to is what will be attracted into your life. You are creating your reality based on what you think and feel.
So if you're feeling good and enjoying your life, you'll send out a vibration that attracts more of the same. On the other hand, if you're feeling angry, stressed, or afraid, you'll attract more experiences that create those feelings. That's because the energy of the universe responds to whatever energy you are emitting, giving you more of the same. It does not decide what energy is best for you; it simply gives you back what you put out, like a boomerang.
So how do you use the Law of Attraction to create a happier, healthier life? Well, you simply choose to put your attention there. In the past, you may have been putting your attention on things that make you feel angry, sad, or afraid. But with a little focus, you can shift your attention to things that give you a feeling of joy, appreciation, and satisfaction.
Both experiences are part of your life, but which one do you want to attract more of? Once you understand the Law of Attraction and how it works, you'll start to realize you can choose to think about — and attract — things that make you feel good. You can spend more time in the vibration of joy and appreciation. When you do, you'll attract more ideas, inspiration, events, people, and things that bring joy and abundance. You can use your emotions as your guidance system. How you feel is what the Law of Attraction is responding to. It is your point of attraction. You can use the Law of Attraction to create better health, more money, better relationships, and a happier life. That sounds good, right?
For example, if you want a better body that is thinner, healthier, and has more energy, appreciate how amazing your body is right now by looking for parts of your body you DO like. Maybe it’s your baby toe you like or your hair or eyes! You can appreciate your hands washing the dishes or your legs for propelling you through your day. The Law of Attraction says if you spend more time loving and appreciating your body, you’ll attract more of what you need to make your body look and feel even more wonderful.
You’ll be inspired to eat the foods that make your body feel good. You’ll be inspired to do fun movements or exercise. You’ll naturally sleep better. This is the Law of Attraction at work, providing the inspiration you need to create the better body you want.
According to Abraham-Hicks Publications, what you’re experiencing today is the result of thoughts and emotions you were feeling in the past. So unfortunately, if you’ve been criticizing your body, feeling unattractive, or disappointed in the way you look for a while, that negative energy has lasting momentum you'll need to overcome. Whatever your body is like now — even if it’s not as healthy, thin, agile, or energized as you would like — know it can change. Your new thoughts and feelings may take a bit of time to gain traction and give you results, so be patient with yourself and you develop and strengthen your new point of attraction.
Here are the 4 ways to use the Law of Attraction to create a happier and healthier life:
1. Ask for what you want daily
Asking allows you to get clear on what you want, so put out a request to the universe. The most important part of asking is to get into the feeling place of how you’ll feel when you have what you’re asking for, and creating a manifestation card can help. Here's how to create a manifestation card that will help you use the Law of Attraction more effectively:
- Create a statement that captures the feeling of having what you desire, and write it down on an index card. For example, "It's going to be great and empowering when I feel comfortable and confident in my body again." Around your statement, write words that evoke strong feelings you want to experience surrounding your manifestation statement, like "powerful", "strong", "healthy", "invincible" and others.
- Find a photo that gives you the feeling you want. Glue or staple it to the other side of your index card. For example, a magazine clipping of a woman doing an advanced yoga pose. Then, use it to visualize how you'd feel in this energized, athletic body. Think of what you could do with it — take a yoga class, run on the beach, or simply just how good it would it feel.
- Use your visualization card once or twice a day. Pick a relaxed time when you can imagine yourself receiving and living the way you want. Read your card. Picture yourself, and include details about what you're wearing, who you're with, and what you'll be doing. Then feel the emotions you'll be feeling and embrace them.
- This daily practice will help you gradually shift your energy. You want to believe it CAN and WILL happen. The stronger your positive emotion when you imagine your manifestation happening, the faster it will come to you.
2. Release resistance and pivot your focus
If you don't have what you want in life, it's because you have resistance or interference. These can range from beliefs that are contrary to our desire to feelings of unworthiness. It is natural to feel resistance. The contrast or challenges are there to help you get a better understanding of who you are. The resistance helps you identify what you don’t want so you gain clarity on what you do want. Here's how to release resistance, pivot your focus, and attract what you want in your life:
- Notice your self-talk and be mindful of what you are telling yourself and how it’s making you feel. Are you criticizing yourself or someone else? Do you expect things to be hard? Do you feel discouraged or disappointed? All these thoughts have a vibration and each vibration attracts more of the same to it. The good news is once you notice your feelings, you’re on your way to releasing them.
- Love and accept yourself no matter what, and try not to beat yourself up over how far you still have to go. Instead, observe yourself without judging. This immediately soothes you helps you release and reduce upsetting emotions, and raises your vibration.
- Notice the emotions you're feeling, and then pivot. What emotions are you feeling? Where do you feel them in your body? What is causing them? Then, ask yourself what would the opposite emotions be, where you would feel them, and what could cause those opposite emotions.
3. Expect good things to happen
Once you have some manifestation of it, your expectation expands. Developing the attitude of expecting good things helps create what you want. Here are two ways to manifest good things in your life by increasing your expectations:
- As soon as you wake up each day, proclaim something exciting and wonderful is headed your way today. If you forget, do it as soon as possible. Believe that what you want is on its way to you. Think of your desire as planting a seed of corn. You water it and take care of it expecting it to grow into corn you can eat. You wouldn't go pull it up after one week saying where’s my corn? So, give your desires a chance to manifest. Don’t limit them with your doubt. Nurture them with your expectations.
- Enjoy your wonderful life right now — have fun! Enjoying yourself positively influences ALL of your attractions and brings more people, situations, events, and thoughts that give you joy. What are more fun things you can incorporate into your life right now? Make a list, and start doing them.
4. Let your life flow — and appreciate when it does
Instead of focusing on controlling the outcome, allow yourself to simply attract it by appreciating the many blessings in your life and going with the flow. This daily gratefulness practice will help you embrace this mindset:
- Be on the lookout for blessings. Look for things that make you feel good all day long and spend a few seconds experiencing them in every cell of your body. Notice anything that shows up supporting your desires. Even something small, like a good parking spot, shows you the universe is supporting you. Remember, being on a vibration of joy and appreciation allows you to receive inspiration.
- Write down 3 blessings you appreciate from the day before. Every morning, no matter how you feel and what is happening, write down 3 blessings from the day before. Make sure to choose new ones every day. You might also share one by texting a few friends. For example, "Had a delightful walk after dinner with my husband. A lovely way to end the day!" This process keeps you on the lookout for things to write down. Think of yourself as a detective looking for beauty and magnificence, so you start focusing on things you appreciate in your life.
- Allow things to flow. Let go of trying to control everything. There is nothing wrong with visions, dreams, and desires, as long as you’re willing to surrender them when they no longer serve you. So stop focusing on what you’re going to “get” and start focusing on how you want to feel. Then, put your trust in the universe that it will come to you. In the book, The Seat of The Soul, spiritual teacher and best-selling author Gary Zukav puts it simply: "Take your hands off the steering wheel ... Trust the universe."
Putting these mindfulness exercises into action will help you harness the power of the Law of Attraction. Once you shift your momentum and focus on the positive way you want to feel, you can use it to create better health and find greater happiness. It can change your life in every way.
