3 Zodiac Signs Are About To Receive Everything They’ve Been Asking The Universe For

Sometimes it can take a while before you start seeing your manifestations come true, but the time has finally come for the three zodiac signs about to receive everything they've been asking the universe for. Manifesting takes patience, intention, and maybe a little good luck — which is exactly what Cancer, Virgo, and Leo have on their side for the next few weeks.

Like everyone else, these three zodiac signs have gone through their fair share of ups and downs. From relationships ending to job opportunities not panning out as they'd hoped, it's easy to get frustrated. But according to astrologer Amy Demure, "These are the signs that will have a complete life transformation from July to August" as they receive blessing after blessing form the universe.

From feeling a complete sense of renewal to leaving stagnancy and struggle behind, these are what each of the three signs about to receive everything they've been asking the universe for can expect over the next few weeks, according to an astrologer.

1. Cancer

Yes, Cancer, it's true — you're about to receive everything you've been asking the universe for. According to Demure, "You are going to have one of the largest cosmic rebirths you've ever had in your life." This summer, it's all about being lifted up as there is bound to be magnetic attraction, breakthroughs in love, and emotional healing.

"You're becoming the version of yourself who receives, who doesn't chase, but rather, attracts," explained Demure.

With that being said, use this summer to your advantage while you still can. If you do, you'll be met with unexpected opportunities that will completely reset the trajectory of your life for the better.

"Go after the things you want, and you will be able to find success in multiple areas of your life," said Demure.

From your love life to your career, everything you've ever wanted can be yours as long as you're willing to work for it.

2. Virgo

"Virgo's, your entire life is about to rapidly accelerate," said Demure.

Sure, life might've felt slow-paced as everything you've ever wanted has felt just out of reach. However, according to Demure, with both a New Moon and Mars lighting up your sign over the next several weeks, you're about to step into your power and visibility in a way that the universe is happy to reward.

While it'll require bravery and a bit of confidence, "That dream, that level up that you've been circling, it will come to you this summer if you take the leap of faith," said Demure. With this in mind, don't be afraid to take risks and be bold. While it might be intimidating, it will pay off in the end.

3. Leo

Leo, you might've been in struggle mode lately as the life you've been living hasn't been as satisfying as you want. But all of this will change soon, and "This summer is your chance to have a complete reset in your life," said Demure. A New Moon in your sign and Venus trining Jupiter gives you the spotlight and confidence you crave to make active changes and align with your destiny.

"You're stepping into the room, and everyone will feel it," Demure said. "You'll be able to boost your reputation, gain more attention from other people, perhaps even gain fame or clout online."

Not only that, but those looking for love or better direction might be happy to know that a romantic or creative opportunity will appear that's bound to shift your life overnight. From business booming to finding your soulmate, this moment is yours as long as you continue pushing through and stop hiding this summer.

