4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era From Now Until December 10, 2025

Four zodiac signs enter a powerful new era as Neptune turns retrograde at 1 degree of Aries on July 4, 2025. Neptune rules psychic ability, religion, compassion, creativity, and dreams, but it also has a shadow side representing illusion, delusion, and confusion. Though retrograde planets are known for their negative effects, Neptune’s retrograde brings about more acute sensitivity on an inner level. We may be able to pick up on those things we don't perceive while Neptune is direct and are more likely to be listening to our own inner voice. As Neptune turns stationary retrograde, things could get more confusing for a time, but then they will get better.

Neptune can represent the part of you that likes to escape from day-to-day activities into fantasy, music, substances, love, and in some cases, impossible romantic situations. When Neptune turns retrograde, events can happen that bring about a much-needed reality check. It isn’t that Neptune is trying to destroy your dreams — it’s more like trying to point you in a direction where real dreams instead of fantasies can actually come to fruition. Neptune also rules the collective consciousness, so we'll be impacted as a whole, but four zodiac signs in particular enter a powerful new era during this planet's retrograde phase from July 4 to December 10, 2025.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and its natural ruler is Mars, the planet of action. As Neptune transits through your sign, it begins a powerful new era for you with a more intense focus on personal identity and where you are really headed, giving you time to make any corrections. If you're on the wrong path, a course correction may be necessary. Retrograde Neptune can help reveal any illusions that stand in the way of accomplishing goals, as well as potential conflicts and the limitations of what is possible with your skills and ability.

The energies soften as Neptune retrogrades back into Pisces on October 23, when you may look at things through more of a spiritual bent. These changes will allow you to use all of your Aries superpowers!

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, Neptune retrograde in Aries begins a powerful new era that helps you get in touch with your sense of worth, both personal and monetary, on a deeper and more profound level. This energy is lighting up your second house, which rules money, so anything that is not working to your benefit on a monetary level can be discovered and changed.

As Neptune retrogrades back into Pisces in October, it brings this focus back to your personal identity and true place in the world. This is when you can assess your progress so any roadblocks may be identified and changed, helping you move more freely toward the goals you aspire to. As Neptune turns direct, look to feel balanced and ready to take on the world.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

As Neptune retrogrades through Aries, Libra, it’s time to take a long, hard look at your relationships — both personal and professional. As you know, you love to please others, but is this happening in a balanced way, and are others really giving you what you need? During this period, the rose-colored glasses will come off and you will be able to see your partners as they really are, warts and all. This doesn’t mean a breakup is inevitable, unless the relationship has outlived its purpose. But at this point, it’s time to get real with others and their role in your life.

As Neptune retrogrades back into Pisces in October, it will be time to take a look at work and health. You may let go of any bad habits that may affect your health and energy and lean to what benefits both body and soul.

It’s also time to take a good, long look at your current job. Is it meeting your expectations? If it isn’t, a plan will be put into effect to make a change for the better. Now, you will be truly prepared and in sync with your partner for all that lies ahead.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, Neptune’s retrograde in Pisces begins a powerful new era that helps you improve your finances, take care of debt, and grow investments and any shared resources. If you have shared resources, are they balanced and fair between you and the other person? Do you have any debt or are there taxes or loans that need to be taken care of so you can be financially free? Virgo, you will make these changes now to live a balanced and easier life. You may even look at retirement sources or accounts and make beneficial changes.

When Neptune retrogrades back into Pisces in October, take a look at personal and professional partnerships. Are you getting what you need, and are they equitable? Are you both headed toward the same goal and on the same page? Now will be the time to get in sync with each other so the partnership flows more effortlessly and real joy can be found. With all of this, you will proceed more efficiently and things will run like a clock — just the way you like it!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.