The Type Of Luck Each Zodiac Sign Experiences While Jupiter Is In Cancer From Now Until June 2026

As the planet of luck and expansion enters a new sign on June 9, each zodiac sign experiences a different type of luck as Jupiter brings abundance to a new area of life. According to professional astrologer Amy Demure, the zodiac sign that Jupiter is in determines where "each zodiac sign will find the majority of their luck" for the next year.

Whether it's through creating better relationships or seeing positive changes in finances, Jupiter in Cancer leaves no one behind. So, how will this season of change impact each zodiac sign for the better and what can the zodiac signs expect coming into this new season of life that they didn't have in the past?

1. Aries

According to Demure, Aries experiences luck in their career while Jupiter is in Cancer from now until June 2026.

"Aries, you will have an opportunity to attract fame, success, powerful recognition," Demure said. "You'll be able to boost your reputation, and this is your year to be seen and remembered."

That being said, always put in the work to make your dreams a reality. As tempting as it might be to simply receive the Universe's blessings, like anything in life, a little bit of hard work goes a long way.

2. Taurus

Taurus, the type of luck you'll experience while Jupiter is in Cancer from now until June 2026 is transformative, to say the least. According to Demure, "your voice is going to become gold."

While you're known to be a leader, this will become more apparent as others will be quickly drawn to you.

"Your energy will be extremely magnetic to people," Demure explained. "You'll be able to network with successful people."

Even better, any sort of content creation could prove to be highly successful. So, be sure to go out and connect and network. If so, luck might just be in your favor.

3. Gemini

With Jupiter in your sign for the last emerald year, Gemini, you've experienced plenty of expansion in your personal life. That luck doesn't disappear now that Jupiter is entering a new sign. Instead, you'll find more luck with your finances.

"Geminis, this is your year to build extreme wealth," Demure said. "Money will flow in once you start valuing yourself often, believing yourself worthy of the wealth you desire."

Now is the time to become rich, and most importantly, overcome any hardships that you might've experienced lately.

4. Cancer

With Jupiter entering your sign, Cancer, you have extremely good luck heading your way — in fact, it may just be your greatest year yet. According to Demure, "anything that you dedicate your time, energy, and focus towards, whether this is your love life, your career, your finances, your social life, etc," will bring success.

That being said, this is the time to start planning goals. Any personal aspirations you've been wanting to come true can if you dedicate yourself to the things that matter most. This means not allowing yourself to get distracted by things that don't align with your purpose. Instead, focus on the things that matter and push yourself towards your dreams with dedication and hard work.

If you do this, not only will you find success in multiple areas of life, but you'll also find it in your beauty and confidence. According to Demure, not only will you glow up, "But your aura is going to attract everything you want to you."

5. Leo

Leo, you put on a brave face despite knowing there are plenty of internal struggles you're working through. But with Jupiter entering Cancer, you experience the luck of healing from past trauma and emotional wounds.

"You will be letting go of old pain, and this will allow you to unlock your potential," Demure said. Also, "your psychic abilities are going to be heightened, and you will be gifted with immense spiritual power."

This means that you'll have the power to manifest and interpret things that you couldn't before. So, if you haven't been meditating, then you might want to get on it. Getting in touch with your spiritual side now will make your luck that much better.

6. Virgo

Virgo, "If you've ever wanted to attract fame, this is your year to do it," Demure said. "You'll be able to attract viral visibility, for example, this is a great year to go into acting or singing."

However, for those who are a bit more low-key, then content creation is another avenue worth exploring, as you'll also be able to attract great success because "You'll be able to network and connect with the right kinds of people who can open major doors of opportunity for you," the astrologer explained.

However, your luck doesn't end there! Virgos will also be creating soulmate friendships as those you're meant to be around will slowly enter your life.

7. Libra

Libra, you're experiencing a great amount of luck in your career while Jupiter is in Cancer from now until June 2026. According to Demure, "this is one of the best years for you to create a legacy, for you to leave a lasting impact on the world."

This year, "you can make all of your career aspirations come true if you are working towards them, or at least, get closer to them," the astrologer added. This all begins with pushing yourself to recognize and work to establish your legacy, rather than sitting idly by hoping for the best.

8. Scorpio

Scorpio, you will find luck through traveling and education from now until June 2026.

"This is a year in which you can finally find your life purpose," Demure said.

From going on fun trips to having major doors opening for traveling, all good luck will come through unexpected means. This is great, as through traveling, some Scorpios might find love or career opportunities they never dreamed of before. Regardless, "This is the year in which you can finally figure out what it is you want to do with your life," Demure explained.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you'll have luck when it comes to learning how to "master your power and your magnetism," Demure said, as Jupiter in Cancer helps you create an energy field that attracts anyone and anything. If you want to make someone completely obsessed with you, this is the year you can! If you want to network and make more connections, this is the year to do it.

"Your energy will become extremely attractive to people if you work on that," Demure said.

Furthermore, now is a great time to heal. So, if you're looking to relieve yourself from the past so you can focus on the present, you'll be able to do so between now and 2026.

10. Capricorn

Capricorn, you'll experience luck in your relationships while Jupiter is in Cancer from now until 2026.

"This is a great year for you to find perhaps the love of your life or to find a divine connection," Demure explained.

Long-term commitments become extra important to you over the next year, whether romantic, platonic, or even business-related. According to Demure, "This could be a major year in which you find major success through business collaborations or you finally heal from past relationship traumas," opening you up to the love you deserve.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius, expect to have one of the best years while Jupiter is in Cancer from now until 2026. According to Demure, "Your health and your habits will allow you to unlock a new era of success." Of course, health is wealth, so every area of your life with benefit from this renewed focus.

"And if you are diligent in your career," Demure added, so "you will be able to find massive career success this year too."

So, keep on working hard and stay consistent. All those dreams are in reach, depending on the actions you take starting now.

12. Pisces

"Pisces, this is a year in which you can have a lot of passion within your love life," began Demure. While the romance department might've felt stale lately, expect obsessive and deep relationships to be making a comeback soon.

"You will be able to bond on a very deep level with a romantic interest," Demure explained. "You may have a lot of fun in your love life, you may go out on very fun dates."

Not only that, but you'll find success in any creative endeavors you pursue.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.