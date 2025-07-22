Luck Favors 4 Zodiac Signs Throughout All Of Leo Season From July 22 - August 21

Luck favors four zodiac signs throughout all of Leo season from July 22 - August 21, 2025, when we will be more connected to the Sun. Leo season welcomes us with open arms as the beautiful Leo New Moon on the 24th makes us unabashedly believe in our dreams. The energy will prove extra favorable for fire and air signs, especially Libras.

While Cancer season prepared us to do the inner work and healing, this Leo season heightens our excitement and provides us with a plethora of opportunities, especially when Mercury stations direct on August 11. Venus enters Cancer on July 30, which will continue Jupiter’s message of hope. On August 9, the Full Moon in Aquarius shows us how to show up for others, protect our friendships, and get involved with the community. Luck favors Leo, Sagittarius, Aries, and Libra zodiac signs this Leo season, encouraging them to find their voice and courage, preparing them for the road ahead.

1. Leo

Leo, luck favors you as soon as the Sun enters your sign on July 22. The month brings social expansion and new opportunities, and reconnects you with love. This feels like a nice fresh start, even with multiple planets retrograde. Your season brings you excitement and hope, especially when the New Moon enters your sign on the 24th.

Analyzing past relationships and how they have impacted you emotionally is an important part of this zodiac season. On the 30th, Venus enters the sign of Cancer, making you more patient with and understanding of others and what they may be going through. The conjunction to Jupiter brings positive influences to your financial sector, as long as you don’t impulsively spend. Take some time to recharge over the next few weeks, especially if you feel overwhelmed or stressed with increasing responsibilities.

When Mars enters Libra on August 6, prepare to experience a boost in your social life. Mars adds a good balance and helps make networking more pleasant. While Mars is in this position in your chart, you could witness a shift in your communication. Make sure to think before you speak because you could have some blunders or ego clashes while Mars battles it out with Saturn early on.

The Full Moon in Aquarius opposes your sign beginning on August 9, showing you how to be there for your partner or friends. On August 11, Mercury stations direct, pushing you to get back on track.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, luck favors you this Leo season as you find your voice, which brings alignment. The benefits that come with this Leo season connect you with your muses, especially on July 24 when the New Moon also enters this sign. This is an ideal and valuable time for you, since you will be more hopeful and encouraged by this energy to chase your dreams.

You can begin to work on practical plans that may inspire you to pursue higher education or start a free online course on something that piques your interest. For those who are currently mastering a craft or skill, this New Moon is a beautiful moment of expanding and building upon your knowledge. Your discipline will pay off, especially with these retrograde planets helping you be more systematic and meticulous with your work. You could have a breakthrough and feel like you are leveling up.

July closes with Venus entering Cancer on the 30th, another perfect transit for you that expands on the messages from Jupiter in this sign. It's a period of self-love, renewal, and closing chapters.

Around the Full Moon in Aquarius on August 9, your hard work receives recognition. This can also be a conclusion to an ongoing editing or researching process. On the 11th, Mercury stations direct — let your plans take flight since you officially feel prepared to start a new chapter.

3. Aries

Aries, luck favors you this Leo season, which adds magnetism, optimism, and gives you more confidence. The fiery energy prepares you to take charge and trust your heart.

On July 24, the New Moon brings a new beginning to a love story during an especially meaningful and beautiful period for those in a relationship. Around this time, your bond with your partner intensifies. The Sun and Moon in this sector of your chart can also help you rekindle your love for learning. Uranus and Pluto continue to aspect your sign, bringing powerful transformations impacting your social circles while also fueling you with new ideas.

Venus enters Cancer on the 30th, a good transit for home improvement, or you could set your sights on achieving greater goals in the career sector. Venus also activates your financial sector, and with the aspect to Saturn early on, it could help you make more practical decisions that focus on saving and methodical planning moving forward.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 9th connects you with people from the past. Once Mercury stations direct on the 11th, you'll close a story connected to an old romantic relationship that has impacted you deeply. This is a period of healing and releasing, while embracing the potential that awaits.

4. Libra

Libra, now that the Sun is in Leo, it's a very valuable period for you to connect with yourself. Luck favors you this zodiac season as the social transit continues on with the story regarding your close circle of friends.

The New Moon on July 24 prepares you for new beginnings, motivating you to learn how to be a leader and be more comfortable in positions that demand your wisdom. This Leo season, you recognize how you can be a mentor to others, setting the foundation for your path to success.

Venus, your ruler, enters the sign of Cancer on July 30th, adding to the themes of the New Moon, strengthening the base for your plans. The energy happens at the highest point in your chart, allowing others to see the value of your hard work. You receive praise and more respect (so long as you remain diplomatic and understanding).

The Full Moon in Aquarius on August 30 brings romance to your world, a period to spend time with someone you love and care for. If you are single, you may open your heart to and welcome a new romance.

