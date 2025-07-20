Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From July 21 - 27

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign for the week of July 21 - 27, 2025. The Sun enters Leo, and the New Moon in Leo is on July 24. We have officially entered the summer season, and during the month of the Horse, it's time to have fun and enjoy life.

This is one of the best weeks of the entire month. The two days to pay attention to the most are Wednesday, July 23, a Water Snake Open day, and Thursday, July 24, a Wood Horse Close day. These are the best two days for accomplishing personal goals and getting your work done at home or the office. If you have children, these are peak times for preparing for the new school year or making travel plans for the end of summer. Let's discover what else is in store for each Chinese animal sign starting from July 21.

Rat

Rat

Rat, this week it's your witty nature that helps you to make the most of this week's astrological energy. Focus on things that give you pleasure. Give your mind a chance to rest and not work so hard, especially around July 23, the Open Day.

Delegate what you can to someone you trust. Allow others to learn from you and have the opportunity to share in the limelight. You may meet a Dragon animal sign that helps you to accomplish an important goal on Sunday, July 27.

Ox

Ox

Ox, this is the week when you are ready to start something new. The first step is to remove a barrier to your personal growth and development. What holds you back mentally? Consider working with a therapist on that area of your life.

If you have a partner or know someone who is a Rat, they could be an ally, friend or something meaningful to you beyond your current relationship. Talk about your dreams and goals on Friday, July 25, and take one action step on this week's Establish day.

Tiger

Tiger

Tiger, this week's astrological energy brings you intense focus and renewed hope. Because the Sun enters Leo, and there is a New Moon in Leo on July 24, you will experience clarity and focus in the area of your personal life.

The best day for you to make any changes in your personal life will be on Sunday, July 27. This week's Full Day is auspicious for you, and it helps you accomplish a specific dream that you have been wanting to start since the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Rabbit

Rabbit

Rabbit, your week allows you to feel safe and secure in your life. You will feel happiest knowing that there's very little to worry about. Drama will be low, allowing you to focus on the things you enjoy and want to do. This week is an ideal time to establish a new health routine.

On Monday and Tuesday, you may receive a monetary benefit from work, through a significant other, or even a family member. Their ability to help you out may provide the financial security you need to purchase a membership or join a social club.

Avoid thinking small-scale, especially on Monday, July 21, 2025, your Xin Mao 辛卯 Success day. This is the day to dream big!

Dragon

Dragon

Dragon, this is the week when you finally see a result from hard work and effort. You may have patiently waited for this day to come, but now you have closure and can move on to the next project. On Tuesday, July 22, you get a reward.

Your reward this week could be a request for a favor, which demonstrates someone's trust and faith in your capabilities. You may be offered a new project at work, which will allow you to showcase your leadership skills.

Snake

Snake

Snake, you will want to plan to start on Monday and prepare for a busy Wednesday. The Open Day on July 23 falls under your animal sign, and it involves water. You will be driven by an emotional or intuitive nudge that guides you to a new journey.

With the New Moon happening this week, it's the perfect time to take a bold step in a compelling direction. Don't post your desires or wishes online. Instead, keep them close to your heart and ask the universe to intervene on your behalf.

You will see some signs that things are starting to move in the right direction on July 26, the Remove day, when a barrier is taken off your plate.

Horse

Horse

Horse, this is an excellent week for you. It's probably one of those weeks when you feel like everything is in the correct order. The month of July carries the same energy of fun and playfulness you enjoy, and with only one day where life can be difficult, the rest is smooth sailing.

The perfect day for you this week will be Wednesday, July 24, 2025, Jia Wu 甲 午 Close day. It's the perfect day not to do anything at all. It's almost like you're being given the gift of a mid-week vacation. If you have the chance, take a moment to do something fun and straightforward - go for it. Order a meal in. Check out the craft store or read an excellent book.

Goat

Goat

Goat, you love a good project that you can sink yourself into and get things done. While this week will be wonderful, it won't take a notable turn for you until Friday, July 24, a Yi Wei 乙 未 Establish day. This is the day when you are ready to tackle something substantial. Perhaps if you have the weekend off and want to complete a home project that refreshes your personal space, now would be the time to do it.

If you have a desire to make some personal changes and are unsure where to start, this is also a great day to explore videos on YouTube and become familiar with tools to help you sort through your ideas and brainstorm.

Monkey

Monkey

Monkey, this is a wonderful week for you. You'll have plenty of things that will entertain your mind and give you some fresh ideas for the rest of the year. You might have a pleasant interaction with someone who is a Horse animal sign or catch a great conversation with someone who is a Dog.

The best day of the week for you is Saturday, July 26. This is a great day to clear away clutter from your home and do a late-year spring cleaning. You might also decide to back up photos from various devices, now that Mercury retrograde is happening. Amidst all the free-flowing energy that could derail others, this is where you seem to do the best.

Rooster

Rooster

Rooster, Mercury retrograde can create some miscommunications and delays, so anticipate a return to fix a few things by July 24, a Close day. If you don't hear back, you can safely assume that with the New Moon, you're ready to move on to the next journey.

Every day this week will build up to the great finale on Sunday, July 27, a Full Fire Rooster day. You'll be ready to take off and start the upcoming week without any delay.

Make each day count and don't procrastinate. Have a schedule handy and try to stick with it. You won't want to think that everything you need to do is completed by Monday or Tuesday, even if a project seems to be done and ready to go.

Dog

Dog

Dog, because loyalty is so important to you, this is a week where you can show people you care and you value their presence in your life. The two days that are ideal to share how much you love someone will be at the start of the week: Monday, July 21, Xin Mao Success day, and Tuesday, July 22, 2025, Ren Chen Rewards day.

On Monday, make a plan to reach out to people via email to say how they have positively impacted your life. On Tuesday, if you typically enjoy gift-giving, consider doing so then. The weekend is perfect for celebrating your wins; Friday, July 25, is ideal for updating your professional profile and showcasing awards you have earned but not yet added.

Pig

Pig

Pig, this week, you are socialable and adaptable. You might be the most popular animal sign of the week. You might be invited to various social events and gatherings, and it's not the time to say no. But do be mindful not to overextend your social calendar, especially on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Gui Si Open day.

Remember that relationships are the crux of success, and who you know can often open doors to other areas of your life. This week, when meeting people you like or you think you can help, offer to do so. Sharing your resources can help others see how easy it is to partner with you. You may make a new friend whose animal sign is a Rabbit on Monday, July 21, an Open day.

