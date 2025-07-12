The Deep Way Saturn Retrograde Affects Your Zodiac Sign From Now Until November 2025

Saturn in Aries stations retrograde beginning on July 13, 2025, affecting each zodiac sign until the planet of karma stations direct in Pisces on November 27, 2025. Over the next several months, we are told to evaluate our independent side, with Saturn in Aries getting us to feel awakened and inspired. Wherever the sign of Aries is in your chart is the area of life experiencing plenty of transformation since Uranus, Pluto, and Neptune are currently aspecting Saturn.

Advertisement

The progress we have made since Saturn entered Aries in May will continue next year. We are given a boost before Saturn reenters Pisces, when things settle down and we work with the flow.

Design: YourTango

Saturn retrograde allows us to find our voice and discover our talents as we feel more empowered by our experiences. Appreciate what you have accomplished up to this point, even with Jupiter and Saturn squaring off. These are only temporary setbacks and disappointments as Saturn retrograde affects each zodiac sign.

Advertisement

Aries

Aries, Saturn retrograde is a time for you to create magic. New opportunities for artistic endeavors may present themselves, making it a good period to get back on track and evaluate what brings you happiness.

Saturn in Aries is reminding you how brave and confident you are. Don’t dim your light — be prepared to shine with more self-assurance. Saturn wants you to focus on yourself, connect with the Martian ego, and learn to love who you are. By the time Saturn retrograde ends, you'll feel much more in your element as you find your voice and feel excited for the road ahead.

Taurus

Taurus, if you have been taking on too much responsibility and feel overwhelmed, Saturn retrograde is a period when you are going to see how you may have neglected the nourishment that your body needs. Saturn wants you to be more mindful of your time and energy and invest in quality.

Advertisement

Recharging through resting or taking a day during the week to watch a movie at home could be the simple things your heart desires. Saturn wants you to have fun in the privacy of your home to help you feel prepared for the next phase.

Gemini

Gemini, Saturn retrograde has you feeling more appreciative of the wonderful people who support you. It's a very good time to repair those connections that feel like they are no longer the same. You are learning about being there for others and showing up for them.

Uranus is now in your sign, helping you meet new people while Pluto is teaching you to make organic and long-lasting friendships with people that inspire and support you — and vice versa.

Advertisement

Cancer

Cancer, Saturn retrograde is testing your work ethic. Saturn's influence is a reminder that you need to be a good team player to build trust between colleagues or fellow students. If you are in a leadership position, Saturn retrograde shows you the value in helping others and asking for help if you need it.

Since the beginning of the year, you've been learning how to be more of a leader. Together, Saturn and Jupiter are helping you build a foundation through listening, communicating, and showing others the compassion and grace they deserve.

Advertisement

Leo

Leo, Saturn retrograde shines a light in the area of your chart connected with learning and personal evolution. This is a time for dedicated work and exploring your skills and talents. This Saturn transit will help you truly understand the topics that pique your interest, and it could be a period where you may want to learn more, take free classes, or read up on these subjects.

While there could be challenges with the Jupiter and Saturn square, you know that patience will get you far as long as you move forward confidently.

Virgo

Virgo, Saturn retrograde can bring a mixed bag of lessons. Saturn in Aries may have been a very cold period of learning how to incorporate the past with the present. Meanwhile, Saturn in Pisces shows you how to develop meaningful bonds and not focus on the relationships that don't help make you a better version of yourself.

Advertisement

If you are in a relationship now, the ingredients you need to elevate it will be at your disposal. Be honest with what you seek and don’t be afraid to have earnest discussions in order to strengthen your existing connection.

Libra

Libra, because this energy is happening in your partnership house, Saturn retrograde has you considering what you need to bring more positive influences into not only your romantic sector but friendships as well.

This is a period of maturity and developing more emotional intelligence, with Jupiter in Cancer reminding you that vulnerability is essential for more meaningful bonds. Shed your skin and show others a new side of yourself during this retrograde.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Scorpio, Saturn in Aries is showing you how to balance your time and be there for yourself, and now its retrograde will have you put those lessons into practice. You'll need some patience to see how your plans flourish.

You may still be in the planning stages, but soon you will be shown how to think more methodically. Thankfully, Mars in Virgo provides you with insight and helps you to take action. Whatever scheduling or planning needs to be adjusted will be done with ease and clarity.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this Saturn retrograde brings you back to the Saturn in Sagittarius transit that lasted from 2014 to 2017, when you were tasked with maturing and becoming more confident in your authenticity. Consider what you started during that era and how you have either evolved your craft or evolved on a personal level. These transits are helping you feel more empowered, and as Saturn prepares to ingress Pisces once more, you have an advantage since you are ready for the energy.

You are slowly learning how to love yourself more, and this will help repair your relationships. Saturn in Aries is opening your heart to prospective new beginnings with romance, so this can be a beautiful energy that shines a light on what you seek in relationships moving forward.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Capricorn, Saturn rules you, so its retrograde period is a time to consider some life upgrades. As Saturn prepares to ingress Pisces in the next few months, your focus is on enhancing your communication and cultivating your hidden talents. You'll be more mindful of your self-expression over the next several weeks, as Saturn in Aries helps you find your voice and confidence to show the world your magic.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this is not your first time enduring this Saturn retrograde rodeo, since the lessons now may reflect how you have progressed since Saturn was in your sign from 2020 to 2023. Nevertheless, this Saturn retrograde will have you being more patient with your circle of friends or colleagues. You have learned how to collaborate, take the lead, and give good direction to those who ask. Evaluate how comfortable you have become in this new position.

Advertisement

Pisces

Pisces, during this Saturn retrograde period, consider your accomplishments and how you have applied what you learned about your personality and self-image when Saturn was in your sign over the last few years.

Mars in Virgo has brought you hard work, but you are learning a lot about precision and patience. These transits are preparing you for the final round of Saturn in your sign before officially entering Aries next year. It is also an excellent moment to congratulate yourself and to feel more optimistic about the road ahead.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.