Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 21 - 27, 2025

Luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs the week of July 21 to 27, 2025. Leo Season begins on Tuesday, July 22, changing the collective energy and drawing you into adventure, excitement, and boldness. Leo Season is all about not having any regrets. If you dream of it, do it, especially around the Leo New Moon on Thursday, July 24.

This is your chance to live life on your terms and to make it an adventure that you don’t need to escape from. When you are living in alignment with your soul, you naturally attract greater opportunities and success simply because of the vibration that you are on. Let yourself take risks, speak your mind, and trust that your heart always knows the way. The infusion of Leo energy will take an interesting turn on Wednesday, July 23, as the Leo Sun aligns with Uranus in Gemini. Uranus has just shifted into this air sign for a brand-new seven-year cycle, yet you are still getting accustomed to this energy. There may be shocking events and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities around this time, but it is all part of you living your best life.

Life is an adventure, but you can’t always plan for what that means. Despite the undercurrent of fire energy in the days ahead, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo will peak on Sunday, July 27, bringing you back down to earth. With this balance between air, fire, and earth energy, you will be able to trust yourself, even if it means making a choice that you never expected to make.

1. Sagittarius

Set sail for a wonderful new adventure, Sagittarius. Leo energy will begin to filter into your life with the start of Leo Season on Tuesday, July 22, and the New Moon in Leo on Thursday, July 24. You are adept at working with Leo energy, as it governs the area of your life that makes you feel most alive. Leo rules themes related to luck, abundance, travel, and expansion, making this a powerful time for you to decide what kind of life you want to live and to go after it.

You never needed to settle in any area of your life. No matter how it seemed, or what you talked yourself into, you have always been meant to make life a grand adventure. While this may mean exotic travel or experimenting with life as a digital nomad, you don’t necessarily need to grab your passport to have an adventure.

This energy inspires you to honor your inner essence, which is all about listening to your heart and embracing new beginnings. Move towards what you love and the belief that life can be anything that you wish it to be.

2. Libra

Open yourself up to meet new people, sweet Libra. On Tuesday, July 23, the Leo Sun will align with Uranus in Gemini, inspiring new and beneficial connections within your life. You are a zodiac sign that understands the benefit of partnership and working together, so this energy should feel incredibly rewarding. You just need to make sure that nothing prevents you from being open to embracing new connections in your life.

While Leo invites you to focus on your social network, it also brings the reminder of what you desire your life to be. This is a primal energy that you can’t deny or turn away from. The more you try, the louder the call gets to try something new. Yet, there is no reason to deny this inner voice, or the way the universe is conspiring in your favor.

As the Leo Sun aligns with Uranus in Gemini, a surprise connection or an opportunity for an adventure will enter your life. This may come through as an offer for travel or a business proposition. Because of the way Uranus works, there isn’t anything you must do to seize this opportunity, other than staying open to whatever arises.

3. Capricorn

Take your time, dearest Capricorn. Despite the Leo energy encouraging transformation and change, there is no reason to feel like you need to rush this process. You are on the verge of a new beginning in your life, and it’s one that you’ve been planning for some time. Yet, you can’t buy into the illusion that you must rush. While Leo energy doesn’t like to wait, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo on Sunday, July 27, reminds you that you have time to do this right.

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo is your chance to plan your next steps. This isn’t concerning an obligation or something that you feel like you must do, though. Instead, this is about you embracing the zest of Leo energy in your life, knowing you’re headed for change, and sitting down and actually planning out your next steps.

The Waxing Crescent Moon represents growth and new beginnings. In Virgo, it is all about helping you to expand your life and take a risk towards what you most want. Let yourself slow down in the days ahead and take that desire for change one step further into the planning phase. The rewards for doing so will be far greater than you are currently hoping for.

