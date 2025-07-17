3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success All Week From July 21 - 27

Three zodiac signs attract financial success all week from July 21 to 27, 2025. Taking a chance to grow your net worth doesn’t always come down to risky endeavors. While you don’t want to go gambling away your life savings, you will need to make certain power moves to improve your circumstances.

This week, Cancer, Capricorn, and Taurus can attract financial success by being mindful of the choices that you make in the days ahead, knowing that to reap the rewards, you must take a chance. Align yourself with what you feel like you deserve, whether that is the balance of your bank accounts or an overall lifestyle.

Trust that you deserve a life of abundant wealth and experiences, but be sure you are working to achieve what you know you deserve, and not to keep up with others. You must take a chance to have financial stability without comparing yourself to others or trying to complete a picture of perfection.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Invest your energy into a new financial beginning, Cancer. The New Moon in Leo on Thursday, July 24, will bring an opportunity for financial betterment. Leo impacts your wealth, and a New Moon offers unique opportunities for growth and fresh starts. You must be willing to take a chance on yourself. This may mean a new business, job position, or investment. Just be sure you’re doing it for you, and not for anyone else.

Leo energy is also strongly tied to what you feel like you deserve and your ability to take up space in the world. Oftentimes, you gravitate toward peace or an unassuming life. Yet, you are meant to shine in this lifetime as part of your journey to attract wealth. Don’t be afraid to embrace your most confident self and step into the limelight, as it will help you create a new and fruitful financial beginning.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Working together is better than working alone, Capricorn. On Tuesday, July 22, Leo Season begins as the Sun shifts into this dynamic fire sign. At this time, you’re not just receiving a financial gift, but you are doing something positive with it. Be sure that you’re not trying to go it alone or ignore the benefit of others in your life. Whether this is starting a business with a romantic partner or investing in a family business, you must shift towards what is best for the collective and not just yourself.

You aren’t after a quick fix to your finances. Rather, you want to leave a lasting and abundant legacy. Whether you already have children or not, you are looking at the long term. To achieve this goal, you will need to focus on working with others. Be sure that you ask for help with investments if the need arises, and that you continue to focus on the future and what you want to leave behind.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On Wednesday, July 23, the Leo Sun will align with Uranus in Gemini, giving a financial boost to your wallet and home, Taurus. The Leo Sun governs matters of real estate, while Gemini infuses your life with financial wealth. As these two meet on this day, you may be selling your home, receiving income from a rental property, or considering another investment. Yet, with Uranus in Gemini, it may arrive unexpectedly. You must trust that you are being guided by the universe during this time, instead of questioning it.

The Leo Sun invites you to make bold moves when it comes to real estate matters, while Uranus in Gemini has you reap unexpected financial rewards because of what you choose to do. Be sure that you’re not holding yourself back during this time. Although it may feel unexpected, this energy can help set a new course for your finances for the next seven years.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.