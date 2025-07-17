Mercury Retrograde Is Back — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign From Now Until August 10

It’s that time of year again! Mercury turns retrograde in Leo from July 17 to August 10, 2025, affecting love, friendships, and social lives for each zodiac sign. Mercury is in Leo, the sign that rules the fifth house of love, friends, and children, so these are significant areas to be aware of over the next few weeks. This retrograde will definitely affect relationships.

Mercury retrograde is for redoing things, reassessing, and basically cleaning out closets, both literally and metaphorically. It is an important cycle when new information can be revealed that allows us to correct or change things that need to be changed. Sometimes we change courses altogether if we find out we are going in the wrong direction. In this sense, Mercury retrograde is very helpful.

Retrograde planets are often associated with fate or changing something that needs to be changed. Sometimes we can be unaware that we are actually dodging a bullet if changes occur, even if the situation is stressful in the moment. Retrograde Mercury has a strong connection to the past. Old lovers and friends sometimes return, or we are flooded with memories of the past. Now is the time to reach out to old friends, clients, or anyone else you would like to reconnect with. Since this retrograde occurs in Leo, the focus will be on love, friendships, and our social lives more than anything else, so we can expect changes in these areas — but not necessarily negative ones. Let’s take a look at the zodiac signs and where you may be specifically affected.

Aries

Aries, Mercury retrograde transits through your fifth house of children, love, and friends, so you can expect changes in these areas over the next few weeks — and yes, this means an ex or past situationship may show back up in your life. Since Mercury retrogrades are associated with fate, "maybe you just need to meet each other again and figure out why it didn't quite get there," astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a video.

Taurus

Taurus, from now until August 10, Mercury retrograde transits through your fourth house, which rules home and family. You could hear some news or expect changes here.

"You could experience more miscommunications with family members or with roommates if you live with people," professional astrologer Luci Alfano warned in a video, adding that you may also deal with some significant emotions and feelings of nostalgia. "The purpose of this is so you can address it and let it go."

Gemini

Gemini, Mercury retrograde transits through your third house, which rules travel (use extra care for the next few weeks), the way you think, and co-workers as well as siblings. As renowned astrologer Chani Nicholas explained in a video, since Mercury is your ruling planet, its retrograde phases "are always important for you." But Uranus, the planet of rebellion and upheaval, is also now in your sign, "which is definitely gonna amp up the communication issues," Nicholas said, "and demand that you be radically honest."

Cancer

Cancer, Mercury retrograde transits your second house of money from July 18 to August 10. Finances could slow down, or you could reassess your financial situation or make changes.

"This could look like a financial return for you," Hathor said, as you revisit your budget and figure out where you may be overspending or missing out on passive income. "You might see some things where you can recover money."

According to Hathor, you will want to be extra careful around the Leo New Moon on July 24, which may bring you face-to-face with issues with a specific financial agreement.

"That can be a bit of a hairy argument and it can get a bit miscommunicated," Hathor warned.

Leo

Leo, Mercury retrograde transits your first house, which represents you personally, so anything that occurs as a result of the retrograde will be personal. This is a time when you might feel the urge to make changes in your appearance, but it's advised to wait until the retrograde period is over before doing anything drastic.

According to Nicholas, you may find that something you said or did (or didn't do or say) comes back to bite you. Do your absolute best to remain direct and straightforward instead of dancing around the truth or expecting people to read your mind.

Virgo

Virgo, Mercury retrograde transits your 12th house, which rules hospitals and places of seclusion. Since this also rules the subconscious mind, the next few weeks could bring up deep-seated issues you need to release. Mercury is your ruling planet, so its retrograde phases are extra important for you.

"You need to have an outlet for your energy," astrologer Nicholas advised. "This Mercury retrograde is gonna highlight all the tapes that are playing in the background in your unconscious."

Libra

Libra, this Mercury retrograde transits your 11th house of friends. This house also rules groups which include companies, so changes could occur here in work or social groups, including going back to certain organizations and friend circles you may have lost touch with in the past.

According to Hathor, this also includes social media. The astrologer explained that during this Mercury retrograde in Leo, you may decide to archive old photos so they no longer appear on your feed, unfollow people you don't associate with anymore, or delete apps from your phone that you don't use.

"You're just really realigning your friends and your friend groups," Hathor explained, to make room in your life for "the ones that feel purely aligned to you and the things that you feel passionate about."

Scorpio

Scorpio, with Mercury retrograde happening in your 10th house of reputation and career, you'll experience some changes at work. If you work with the public, this could affect your reputation, but this does not necessarily mean it's negative. Since Mercury retrograde is notorious for causing miscommunication, be extra careful in any communication with your boss or coworkers.

"There could be some hiccups or delays in work projects," astrologer Alfano added, but this is only to "help you realign how you work on something so you end up with a better final product."

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Mercury retrograde transits your ninth house of travel, education, and publishing from now until August 10. This is a time when your perspective and world views may change, leading you to change plans for a trip or book a new trip to somewhere that's calling to you. You might also consider or reconsider something involving education or publishing.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this Mercury retrograde transits your eighth house, which rules intimacy, partners’ money, investments, loans, and debt. You may make changes in any of these areas, especially since the eighth house rules all types of personal transformations and change.

According to Hathor, this Mercury retrograde is the "perfect opportunity" to focus a little less on work and a little more on your relationships, especially if you've found physical intimacy has fallen to the wayside. While you may experience a bit of conflict (because would it really be Mercury retrograde be without that?), that just serves to show you where you can repair.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this Mercury retrograde affects your seventh house of partners, so this could affect a partnership, whether personal or professional.

"People from your past could try to come back to talk to you," Alfano said, adding that it's "better to leave them in the past unless you have something that you need closure on."

This is also the house of legal matters and lawsuits, so "this is not a good time to get into to business partnerships," warned Alfano. Instead, the astrologer suggested using this time to "think about the type of people that you want around you, and then after retrograde is over, it's a good time to take action on those things."

Pisces

Pisces, with retrograde Mercury in your sixth house of work, health, and pets, any (or all) of these areas are fair game to experience changes, delays, or setbacks. It's a time of "rethinking your daily routine," according to astrologer Alfano, who noted that this includes work-life balance, feelings of burnout, and other health issues.

"The universe wants you to find more balance," Alfano said.

