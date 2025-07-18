3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Enter A Prosperous New Era Starting On July 21

Three Chinese zodiac signs enter a prosperous new era starting July 21 - 27, 2025. One thing can be said about this week's horoscopes for all animal signs is that there's nothing bad coming our way. The entire week looks great. Even the Bing Shen Remove day, on Saturday, July 26, 2025, has a positive purpose. It's about enjoying life more and experiencing freedom from the things that block our creative flow.

The week starts with success. Monday, July 21, is a Xin Mao 辛 卯 Success Day that's perfect for Rabbit zodiac signs who deserve to be acknowledged for their hard work and effort all month. Dragon animal signs also receive some reward or acknowledgment, starting on July 22, the Ren Chen 壬 辰 Receive Day. Considering that this is the Year of the Dragon, that's not too much of a surprise, but animal signs that are water dragons will find this to be great news. Then, on Sunday, July 27, we have a Ding You 丁 酉 Full Day that benefits Dragon animal signs the most.

This week, life will be productive, and a lot of work will get done. If you accomplish a few goals on that day, you'll feel like you have entered a prosperous new era.

1. Rabbit

Rabbit, what a week you have ahead of you. Not only will you enter a prosperous, new era beginning on Monday, July 21, 2025, with the day starting in your animal sign, but it's as if the universe heard you say you needed a break. You've been quietly struggling for some time, but this week is smooth sailing, allowing you to plan your life according to your needs. You can save a little bit of money, especially if you go over your financials on Friday, a Remove day.

This allows you to cancel subscriptions and close any accounts that you no longer need. By Sunday, you'll feel ready to do the work you need to do to set your own feet on a pedestal. Please make the most of this week's energy since it sets you up nicely for August.

2. Dragon

Dragon, even though the week begins on a tender note, it's Tuesday when you feel the momentum pick up. On July 22, 2025, trust your emotions. As the water dragon energy enters your life, you can act on any intuitive notions you feel. You sense things deeply and trust your gut more.

There's a difference between being led by logic and hunches. Even expert financial planners take risks based on what they sense will happen, despite the numbers seeming to indicate otherwise. You might want to end a few things in your life by July 24, a Close Day.

What chapters in your life have been draining your pocketbooks? Is there someone you're incompatible with and you would do better with another friend, partner or ally in that role? It's time for you to close the door on those things and allow your life to be more open and receptive to a more prosperous new era.

3. Rooster

Rooster, you are bold, brave and super sharp. You do really well when there's tension and hard energy, but this week, you don't have to worry about life asking you to work hard. Instead, you get a chance to work much smarter. You may have to wait for Sunday, July 27, a Ding You 丁 酉 Full Day, to see the impact of your efforts all week.

So, if you use whatever gains you receive this week wisely, you'll have a better idea of how to turn your life in a new direction. A Full Day on Sunday is an invitation to carve a new identity and path for your life. If you're unsure what that would look like, ask the universe for direction on July 22, you'll hear an answer that's clear as day to help you sort things out.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.