What does July 2025 have in store for each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope, according to astrology? The I Ching hexagram of the month is Fire over Mountain (#56). It has two messages for each animal sign. The first is that if you know the situation where you live is unstable and not conducive to good health or a positive quality of life. Now is the time to make some substantial changes and move to a place where you will find greater peace and better opportunities for acceptance. If you are itching to make a change, you may just be able to.

The second message is more metaphorical and urges us to remember that change and growth are inextricably linked. So, don't be afraid to experience new things. You will soon find your footing and will achieve a new normal. If possible, journal more during this month so you can gather all your wisdom and subconscious knowledge in one place. Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for July 2025.

Rat

Rat, your horoscope this month is all about moderation, celebration, and retreat, but not exactly in that order! Mix things up, but don't forget your inner peace. This month, you will naturally feel the need to take a step back from socializing and prioritize yourself more. Lean into that inner knowing, as you will be able to take advantage of the astrological window of opportunity that requires such a stress-free state of mind.

You will want to be the life of the party on July 12. Lean into that as well. Now's the time to set your soul free with intentional activities and choices around July 19. Working with amethyst on July 23 can be beneficial for love.

Ox

Ox, your horoscope in the month of July is heavily focused on love, especially of the romantic kind (although, platonic love will feature big too). So, make sure to prioritize your relationships on July 19 and nurture them, as you will find growth, contentment, and inspiration through them, more so if you have children.

If you have a busy schedule, you may need to juggle all these priorities simultaneously, as failing to do so will have a detrimental effect on July 21. Now is also a great time to host a party and bring together your family and favorite people; if there's an overlap with a cultural festival or tradition, even better! Working with howlite will be beneficial for you this month, on July 23, for love.

Tiger

Tiger, you are in for a treat in the month of July 2025! All those in the artistic field will experience a sudden boost in popularity or fame. You may even receive some coverage in a local or national newspaper or magazine around July 31.

So, make sure to keep yourself grounded with regular meditative or breathing practices, as this will help prevent imposter syndrome or insecurities from flaring up. You will experience similar good luck in your professional life on July 21, but it will not be of the spotlight kind.

You are warned against going out of your way to impress your boss. There's a chance you will get taken advantage of that way. Working with amethyst will be beneficial for you this month, specifically on July 27, for matters of love.

Rabbit

Rabbit, the month of July 2025 has many intriguing things in store for your career beginning on July 16. You are ready to have fun on a vacation that was planned a long time ago. You are prepared to embrace the season and make the most of all the social events and cultural activities scheduled for July 28 and 29.

In case, there's political unrest where you live, you are encouraged to use your creativity to join the good fight and help protect your community and spaces. Your powers of manifestation are mighty at this time and can be of great help in this regard. Eating apples will bring you luck. And so will working with the crystal onyx on July 27 for love.

Dragon

Dragon, the month of July will be all about food and fun for you! Exciting experiences await if you choose to step out of the realm of expectations and allow yourself to be guided by curiosity and chance occurrences in your career on July 13. Your relationship with your friends is also highlighted on July 14. For some, the bonds between you will be tested to see if they are true.

You have already experienced such tests in the past and know that you and your friends have a rock-solid bond; there will be moments when you can create fresh memories that will last for years to come. Working with clear quartz will be beneficial for you in July, as will maintaining grounding practices, such as journaling on July 15 for love.

Snake

Snake, you will have much to look forward to in July 2025! Put your best foot forward and take center stage. This is especially true if you love fashion and/or art, or have a social media presence of some kind, to gain followers on July 12. You will find joy in the most minor things, such as rows of flowers swaying in the wind or a shiny beetle that lands on your patio table and fascinates your children.

Don't rule out anything this month, as mysterious and sudden impulses will lead you to some of the best experiences of your life and career on July 10. As long as you have a general intention of having the universe lead you to good things, you will be golden. Working with Citrine is indicated for you on July 9 for love.

Horse

Horse, in July 2025, you will experience periods of intense happiness in friendships on July 10, as well as periods of anxiety. Try to incorporate a grounding ritual into your daily life, such as a short meditation first thing in the morning or mindful breathing, to help regulate your emotions.

It will give you the power to make the right moves when you face challenges and seize the opportunities that come your way when luck is on your side for your career on July 7 & 8. You can also use a planner to stay on track in moments of overwhelm. Working with citrine and clear quartz is indicated for you on July 7.

Goat

Goat, your horoscope in the month of July is all about trusting that the universe has something big and beautiful in store for you as you go about your days and try to stay patient and grounded. The astrological elements are slowly aligning for you for friendships on July 8. So, mindfulness will definitely help you be alert and seize opportunities.

If you are athletic, now's the time to lean into that area of life more, even if you play sports only as a hobby. It will bring you clear insights and help you find your center in your career on July 8. Working with clear quartz will be beneficial for you on July 9.

Monkey

Monkey, you'll have a lot to look forward to in the month of July 2025. You may be busier than usual, and your schedule may become hectic on July 7 & 9. You'll likely be juggling a multitude of tasks and activities at this time, possibly even a couple of family birthdays on July 9.

As long as your health is good and you have ample energy, you will breeze through it all and do a phenomenal job. So, don't try dieting for aesthetic reasons this month, as it will distract from your focus and spirit. Working with orange calcite will be beneficial for you on July 23 for love.

Rooster

Rooster, you're in for a great time during the month of July, especially with friends and family on July 27. If any birthdays are coming up, there's a possibility of good luck coming to you during those days. You are ready to spread your wings and fly to a higher level, maybe even in education, around July 29. Don't psyche yourself out! You've got this.

If you deal with anxiety or a lot of stress, now's also a good time to begin therapy or find alternative methods to regulate your emotions. It will enable you to turn your blessings into gold. Working with clear quartz is indicated for you on July 15 for love.

Dog

Dog, the month of July will be a period of self-reflection and slow actions. Many life lessons will unfold on July 14 to help you elevate your friendships to the next level. If you are deeply spiritual, you may even have a strong spiritual experience that confirms your faith or trust in the greater good.

You are set to assume a leadership role on July 15. You are encouraged to seek a mentor to help you bridge the knowledge gaps. Working with shungite will be beneficial for you on July 25 in matters of love.

Pig

Pig, your horoscope in the month of July is all about rest and finding peace. You are at risk of burning out due to the hectic schedule in your career around July 17 and 27, or because of personal commitments. Try to delegate more tasks or ask for help.

Taking a few days off to go on vacation is also a good idea, as it can help you recenter yourself and regain inner strength. If you are trying to manifest something in your life, like love, do things that attract opportunities on July 23; the current astrological period is slowly bringing romance to life.

Continue to make the necessary efforts and trust in the process. The universe will meet you halfway soon. Working with clear quartz is indicated for you around July 15 to manifest friendship.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.