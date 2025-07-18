This Is The Most Important Week Of 2025 For These 2 Zodiac Signs, Starting July 18

Unexpected highs and lows have made 2025 an interesting rollercoaster, to say the least. Yet, no matter how chaotic things might feel, according to astrology, this is the most important week of 2025 for two zodiac signs. Between July 18 and July 24, 2025, a few major astrological events put Leo and Virgo at the center of it all.

"The two big things that we have going on this week are Mercury retrograde in Leo, and Mars joining the south node in Virgo," a professional astrologer named Kelsey Crookshanks explained in a video, noting that this transformative energy is bound to create a major karmic release. "The south node represents what we're letting go of as a collective," she explained.

Advertisement

"What we're focused on as it relates to clearing out past life karma, or even traumatic things from this life that we didn't even know were still within us."

On top of this, Mercury retrograde in Leo starts on July 18 and lasts through August 11, 2025, a period of time notorious for bringing fated events to pass.

So, from reevaluating their life to releasing past karma, here's what the two signs embarking on their most important week of 2025 can expect in the days ahead.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, get ready, because your most important week of 2025 has arrived. Mercury retrograde happens in your sign, over time helping you speak with more conviction and finally say what's on your mind, astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer explained.

Plus, there's a New Moon in your sign on July 24, and your zodiac sign season also begins. This week, your main character mode is activated.

Sure, you're bound to ruffle a couple of feathers during this retrograde, especially since all of the zodiac signs are dealing with this challenging energy in their own way. However, to become your authentic self, start by saying what's on your mind.

With that being said, none of this will come easily as drama is certainly just around the corner for Leo. Life may feel like a telenovela for a few weeks as scenes that you once thought were impossible become a reality right in front of your eyes, but what Leo doesn't love a little bit of drama?

Advertisement

This week is extra important for you, Leo, because you're learning to stand your ground and receive the affection you desire, but it starts with learning how to ask for it. Luckily, Mars in Virgo in your second house brings the enthusiasm and motivation you need to succeed, Remmer said.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, this is the most important week of 2025 for you as Mars joins the karmic South Node in your sign. Add this to Mercury retrograde pushing you to make your voice heard and you have a powerful ambition-boosting combination.

"This is your week to reconnect with your magic," astrologer Chris Bear said. "Stop holding your breath for other people. This is a week to reconnect with your mind, your body, and also your soul."

While your career is finally on the upswing, Mercury retrograde may lead to some rather explosive arguments as you begin speaking up for yourself, Remmer warned.

However, you feel more motivated than ever to succeed, and with a little bit of extra luck blessing your career house, Remmer said, things are about to get so good from here.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.