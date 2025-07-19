3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Enter A Lucky New Era Starting On July 21

Three Chinese zodiac signs enter a lucky new era the week of July 21 - 27, 2025. This is one of those weeks when life just seems to get better and better. Out of a seven-day week, we have five days that are particularly beneficial for the Snake, Goat, and Horse animal signs.

July is a Ren-Wu Horse month, and we are still in the year of the Wood Snake. So, the month is dedicated to light-hearted fun, yet we must remain sharp and strategic. No problems here! Monday starts with a Success Day, which means whatever efforts you made last week pay off at the start of the week. Tuesday is a Rewards Day. It's the time to tell others' thank you' and also to show gratitude when you receive something good. Wednesday is an Open Day, which allows everyone to be productive.

We have an early close of the week on Thursday, giving us time to terminate what isn't working, and that's great in preparation for the weekend. Friday is a designated day that allows us to plan ahead for the following week. You can end the week feeling confident that you're ready for the weekend. Saturday is a Remove Day, which is perfect for clearing negative energy from your home and personal environment. Sunday is a productive day because it's a Full Fire Rooster Day.

1. Snake

Snake, you love your privacy, but sometimes you can be a little too guarded. Starting on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, a Gui Si 癸 巳 Open day, find ways to be more receptive to others. Consider inviting friends over for dinner or going out and meeting with coworkers. You're influential this week. What you don't want to do is be introverted, even if you feel like you have to do so to conserve your energy.

Something is happening this week that'll benefit you, and you'll want to put yourself in environments where you can stay informed. July 22, a Receive day, you might get word about a project or you could meet someone who helps you to discover something significant.

Avoid scheduling non-essential projects or tasks on Friday, July 25, 2025, an Establish day. Keep that day open for personal chores, work, and things that you know you need to do that benefit yourself and anyone who depends on you.

2. Goat

Goat, this week you enter a lucky new era involving your personal growth. Starting on Friday, July 25, you establish a new project or relationship. You enjoy the beginning of any endeavor because it allows you to show your courage, strength and powerful character.

With Mercury retrograde, think about the meaning behind your efforts. Take the time to reevaluate your goals and consider what you are lacking on July 26, a Remove Day. There's always something you can do to make a slight adjustment that improves your effort.

Be careful not to overdo things this Sunday, July 27, 2025. Due to your ambitious nature, you are at risk of overexertion and burnout. Focus on the long game instead.

3. Horse

Horse, you enter a lucky new era on Thursday, July 24. The pressure to start something new is off, and you get a pass on taking initiative. Close Days are not ideal times for starting projects, which means you can enjoy what you're doing. If you've completed most of your essential work, you can relax and have fun.

So, July 24, 2025, Jia Wu 甲 午 is a day dedicated to your animal sign. Expect to experience luck on this day because by doing less, you experience more. Use this time to do things that create luck. Clear the front doorway of clutter. Throw cleansing water along the front walkway outside of your home to remove dirt or sweep the door frame area. Place a bamboo plant by your workstation, and if you have anything green, such as a lovely plant, display it where you can see it.

You spot all the small opportunities that you can take advantage of. You'll want to keep your voice memo notes ready and a notepad handy to jot down ideas that come to you when you're in a relaxed state.

