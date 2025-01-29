All Of The New Moons In 2025 — And How Each One Will Affect You

A New Moon is a common lunar event that happens every 29.5 days. These lunations are part of the synodic month measured from one New Moon to the next. Every zodiac sign has its New Moon moment about a week into a solar season, and every New Moon in 2025 has a name and special astrological significance.

"As above, so below" carries special meaning in astrology when discussing New Moons, and each new moon affects your horoscope every month of the year. New Moons in astrology are cosmic downloads of information where the Sun enters an important conversation with the Moon to transfer information into our subconscious minds.

Here's a list of dates for all 12 New Moons in 2025 and their special meanings:

There is one double New Black Moon event in Virgo, but there will be no New Moon in the zodiac sign of Capricorn this year. Since both these signs rule work — Virgo rules our daily work life and how we tend to the details, including our physical health, and Capricorn rules workplace life, and how we focus on what others think about us, we seem to be receiving a message in 2025: put rest ahead of work.

For those specific zodiac signs affected by each New Moon mentioned, the energy carries potency for a limited period, depending on the degree and your personal planet placements. New Moon energy is most powerful for three months unless it's a supermoon (such as the New Moon on April 27, 2025) or an eclipsed moon (like the one on September 21, 2025). In these cases, the energy will last for an entire year. For the double new moon in Virgo, the energy lasts for three months, emphasizing wellness and good health practices.

So, what will we all experience during each New Moon's vibrational download? Is it pure, including each specific zodiac sign this solar season? Here is the name for each New Moon of the year, according to Farmer's Almanac and what each means for you, astrologically and what area of life you may experience its energy the most.

Design: YourTango

January 29, 2025: Snow New Moon in Aquarius

Zodiac signs most affected: Aquarius and Leo

January's New Moon is in Aquarius the Waterbearer on January 29. This lunar event's theme is innovative and rebellious energy, similar to the characteristic traits of its planetary ruler, Uranus.

The Wolf New Moon will be most felt by communities, business partnerships, networks, and scientific innovations involving the Internet and technological advancements. Since Pluto is in the same sign, we may hear news about breakthrough therapy treatments for viral illnesses or a special announcement about Cryptocurrency.

February 27, 2025: Worm New Moon in Pisces

Zodiac signs most affected: Virgo and Pisces

February's New Moon on February 27 represents spiritual work and healing or ending difficult relationships, similar to Neptune's evasive and dreamy nature.

Career professionals who do spiritual and healing work beyond their personal lives will most feel the Worm New Moon. The themes to focus on include spiritual growth, in-depth analysis, psychic intuitive work, and shadow work.

There may be some sort of comeback to religious practices in all areas of life due to the eclipses taking place in Virgo and Pisces this year. We may also observe changes in the healthcare system that seem to involve alternative medicine practices.

March 29, 2025: Pink New Moon in Aries

Zodiac signs most affected: Aries and Libra

March's New Moon occurs in Aries, marking the official astrological new year for 2025. Since Aries is ruled by Mars, everyone will feel this New Moon on a personal level.

We may experience periodic anger and frustration, best channeled via exercise and physical fitness activities. Start a challenging annual project that may take you an entire year to finish while also working through short-term personal projects.

Since Aries rules the head and is associated with violence and war, we may hear news related to gun control, pro or against, and talk about politicians whose Sun sign is in Aries.

April 27, 2025: Flower New Moon in Taurus

Zodiac signs most affected: Taurus and Scorpio

April's New Moon will be a Supermoon in Taurus. This lunar event's theme is food, agriculture, food, or purchasing luxury items like leather, wood, and comfort furniture pieces. Since this New Moon is in Taurus, it relates to Venus, the planet of beauty, but Venus also rules real estate, so there may be improvements in the real estate market.

We may experience a desire to create a home garden or recreate and improve our physical appearance and aesthetic. It's a good time to spring clean and make personal investments that hold long-term value.

May 26, 2025: Strawberry New Moon in Gemini

Zodiac signs most affected: Gemini and Sagittarius

May's New Moon in Gemini centers on communication and community, which mirrors traits of the Gemini zodiac sign.

We may experience a desire to unplug from social media and turn toward more in-person activities. There may be a desire to write or journal. It's a good time to look into car purchases, sales, or mechanical service.

June 25, 2025: Buck New Moon in Cancer

Zodiac signs most affected: Cancer and Capricorn

June's New Moon in Cancer is about home and hearth. This is a Moon associated with the energy of Cancer, so it marks an emotional time when we are sentimental and loving.

Make time for family meetings, including reunions, at-home gatherings, and vacations, and take lots of photos to create a wall collage. Consider creating a home garden and updating your spice cabinet. Subscribe to food blogs and learn how to make cost-effective, simple meals at home.

July 24, 2025: Sturgeon New Moon in Leo

Zodiac signs most affected: Leo and Aquarius

July's New Moon is about courage and putting ourselves on display, perhaps online. The New Moon channels the energy of the Sun, so we have a positive outlook on life and feel the need to be seen in a bright new way.

Make time for self-care that includes your online presence. What do you need to update that's outdated? When did you last refresh your fashion colors or check out new fragrances? This is a great month for shopping in person at outlet malls.

August 23, 2025: Corn New Moon in Virgo

Zodiac signs most affected: Virgo and Pisces

The theme of August's New Moon in Virgo is wellness and self-care. This is a great time to schedule delayed medical or dental visits for yourself or your pets.

Check through your medicine cabinet to safely discard unused medication. August brings attention to our physical body and health, but we will want to do things that regulate our nervous system and bring a sense of wholeness into our daily lives.

Since you have two New Moons in Virgo within a 30-day time frame, each at a critical degree, this punctuates how important rest will be for Virgo and Pisces zodiac signs. You will want to specifically check the house your personal planets are in, as you may experience a sudden change in September, but see the theme begin for you in August.

September 21, 2025: Harvest New Moon in Virgo

Zodiac signs most affected: Virgo and Pisces

September's New Moon is a partial solar eclipse in Virgo, representing self-care at a much higher level. This Moon will emphasize eating quality food and regulating your nervous system. Make rest, wellness, and less stress a priority.

This is very significant for Virgo and Pisces; however, people with a Libra Sun may also feel this energy strongly.

October 21, 2025: Beaver New Moon in Libra

Zodiac signs most affected: Libra and Aries

October's New Moon in Libra is about relationships, marriage, business partnerships, and the law. If you have a legal matter considered positive or negative, it's a good time to handle it directly. Consult with an attorney. Consider using experts to write legal documents or review documents. Be careful using AI when creating legal documents or contracts — fact-check everything!

You will also feel this New Moon on a personal level since this New Moon is associated with Venus, the planet that rules property and money. It's a very auspicious month for getting engaged or married since we will have seen the last eclipses in Aries/Libra and are building on the changes from 2023-2024.

November 20, 2025: Cold New Moon in Scorpio

Zodiac signs most affected: Scorpio and Taurus

November's New Moon is a micro-New Moon in Scorpio. This lunar event's theme is about secrets, intimacy, personal self-discovery and the ability of a person to rise from the ashes after hardships and come out more powerful than ever before.

This is a great time for investigative work. Do you love to do research into family history? Consider opening a genealogy account to learn more about your past. If you have a significant other you think is unfaithful, you may find success when hiring a private investigator to check on their activities. If you are working through relationship challenges or want to break a difficult habit, consider hypnosis, EMDR or finding a therapist. Just curious about psychology? Binge-watch documentaries on Sigmund Freud.

December 19, 2025: Wolf New Moon in Sagittarius

Zodiac signs most affected: Sagittarius and Gemini

December's New Moon in Sagittarius centers on travel, curiosity, wanderlust, and higher learning, including colleges and universities. We may see a return in respect for degrees and going to college to pursue a career path. We may also desire to read a written page over scrolling on social media.

This is a wonderful time to invest in travel gear, hunting gear, or things that involve hiking or going to international countries. Embrace curiosity. Find reasons to be extremely curious about people, life, and foreign cultures, ranging from foods to how others live.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.