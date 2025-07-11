Astrologer Says This Zodiac Sign Is The Silent Powerhouse Of The Zodiac

Each of the signs has its own fair share of strengths that set them apart, but according to astrologer Kimberly Castagna, there's one zodiac sign that is the silent powerhouse of the zodiac. As Castagna explained, this zodiac sign's reputation for shallowness and indecisiveness makes them easily overlooked. However, people would be shocked to know just how resilient and strong this zodiac sign can be when given the opportunity.

An astrologer says Libra is the silent powerhouse of the zodiac.

When it comes to Libra, often the first things you see are "charm, you see beauty, you see someone who's indecisive or too nice," Castagna explained. While these stereotypical Libra traits may ring true, there's a lot people don't see about Libra, Castagna said — such as how their ruling planet absolutely plays a huge role in just how powerful they can be.

Design: YourTango

Venus's influence gives Libra the superpower of charisma.

As Castagna explained, Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet that is associated with beauty, charm, and attraction. Under this influence, "This is the sign that knows how to disarm a room with grace and beauty and get what they want without raising their voices," the astrologer noted.

But don't get it twisted — this doesn't make Libra soft, Castagna said. Rather, they're strategic. From their charming smile to their ability to handle almost any situation with tact, this sign knows how to control the room without putting in too much effort.

That being said, it's Libra's brilliant mind that truly makes them the silent powerhouse of the zodiac. Call them indecisive, but this zodiac sign knows how to weigh out every option. Yet, this isn't because they have trouble deciding. Libra is the zodiac sign of balance and harmony, so they can appear decisive as they weigh their options because they know that one wrong move can "tip the balance in any direction," Castagna said.

"They'll outthink you, outmaneuver you, and make you feel good about it," the astrologer said of Libra. "That's the art of war in a silk glove."

Libras are natural negotiators, leaders, and silent rebels.

Despite what someone may think, Libras aren't afraid to get their hands dirty and fight for what's right. But make no mistake — if someone tries to bring chaos into their lives, best believe they'll go silent and cut that person off. Some may see this as cruel, but Libras aren't afraid to do what it takes to protect themselves and their inner peace.

"So, if you think Libra is just a pretty face, think again. They're the storm behind the calm," ended Castagna.

Even if others doubt them, they aren't afraid to silently show others, through their actions, exactly what they're capable of, which arguably is their strong Venus energy coming to light.

So, for those who are Libras, keep on keeping that inner power low-key. As strange as it may sound, sometimes, it's much better to allow people to think they have them beaten than it is to show them who's actually in charge.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.