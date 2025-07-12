Life Has Been Weird For These 2 Zodiac Signs Lately, But They’re About To Attract Some Serious Abundance

Sagittarius and Pisces will be the first to tell you that life has been weird for these two zodiac signs lately. But according to astrologer Hannah Rae Stevens, they're about to attract some serious abundance.

From feeling things shift in the air to feeling as though things are out of place, these two zodiac signs have been dying for a break. However, in a video, Stevens explained that things finally work out for the better very soon. This won't happen magically overnight, but if they're willing to work for it, these two zodiac signs start attracting abundance without even realizing it.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, there's no denying that life has been weird lately, which Stevens credits to your ruling planet, Jupiter, recently changing signs. However, the astrologer noted that abundance is on the horizon.

"The good news is, this week is a great week to sink in and acclimate," Stevens advised.

While it hasn't been total sunshine and rainbows with Jupiter going into Cancer and squaring Saturn, which is notorious for being a time of chaos, it's going to get a whole lot better as the week passes and you finally start reconnecting with yourself. Now, this won't be easy, as this time is bound to come with its fair share of emotional realizations. But compared to the energy you were in before, this new energy will bring out the best in you causing unbelievable happiness.

That being said, Stevens warned, "I just need you to trust and hold out for this crunch summer period, where we were working with that square from Saturn." And while it might be tough now, remember that Saturn is there to help you learn something. Whether it's learning a hard lesson on boundaries or figuring out how to become more grounded, always remember that the toughest moments in life are meant to guide you.

2. Pisces

Pisces is another zodiac sign that's about to attract some serious abundance after a long period of some weird and sometimes uncomfortable experiences. In traditional astrology, Jupiter is Pisces' ruling planet, and this is why, when Jupiter changes signs, Pisces can feel a bit weird.

"This past year, everyone was telling you that there is no hope, that you cannot trust the things that have been nourishing for you," astrology practitioner Lindsey Damis has explained.

However, with Jupiter now in Cancer, you can expect to reconnect with yourself. Since Jupiter is now in a fellow water sign, your emotions may be all over the place. But "the good news is," Stevens explained, "you are going to grow so much from this transit."

From figuring out what it is you desire to evolving and maturing more, both Sagittarius and Pisces will finally begin changing for the better.

