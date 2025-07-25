The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From July 28 - August 3

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from July 28 to August 3, 2025, is here. At this time, you must be willing to invest in the life that you love. There is no formula or blueprint to follow for happiness. Instead, you must be willing to look within and honor your feelings. Follow your yes’s and reject your no’s, especially as the Waxing Crescent Moon rises in Libra on Tuesday, July 29. You can’t sacrifice yourself to maintain balance for others or make them happy.

Advertisement

You have to be willing to release what doesn’t resonate with your soul, so that you can begin to learn what does. This will become essential as Chiron stations retrograde in Aries on Wednesday, July 30. Chiron retrograde helps you to heal the wounds that you are unconsciously acting through. This allows you to disregard the expectations of others, so that you can fully honor what you love.

This will become further amplified as Venus shifts into Cancer on Wednesday, July 30. Venus is the planet of love, not just in romantic terms, but what ignites a spark within your soul. In Cancer, Venus is focused on emotional fulfillment and helping you to create a loving and positive environment. Yet a crucial part of that is allowing yourself to follow what you love, versus living a life according to the rules of others.

Advertisement

You may need to be bold in how you approach matters in your life, which will be helped as Mercury Cazimi in Leo occurs on Thursday, July 31. Mercury Cazimi represents a new beginning, and in Leo, it involves one that is found through the courage to follow your own heart. As the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises on Friday, August 1, you will feel certain that the only life you want to live is one that you are unequivocally in love with. This will help you see your truth as a portal to a new way of being, and through that, you will find the luck and abundance you’ve always dreamed of.

Aries

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Wednesday, July 30

Advertisement

There is always deeper to go, sweet Aries. Chiron will retrograde in your zodiac sign of Aries on Wednesday, July 30, initiating a new level of healing and personal growth. Chiron is known as the wounded healer, which serves as a reminder that you are empowered to heal yourself, rather than placing that power in the hands of another.

Chiron retrograde in Aries may bring up some challenging themes, especially with Saturn and Neptune also retrograde here. However, your luck is found in how you navigate these opportunities for growth. Actively take time for reflection and journaling throughout this period. Challenge your past stories and put in the work to raise your vibration, which will change everything for the better.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Wednesday, July 30

Focus on compromise, sweet Taurus. Venus will shift into Cancer on Wednesday, July 30, giving you the ability to compromise and negotiate within all matters of your life. Venus governs matters related to what you love, as well as your emotional needs. In Cancer, it affects themes of communication and understanding.

Venus in Cancer will allow you to make peace within your personal life, as well as be true to yourself in your career. Yet, you must make sure that you’re not placing the needs of others above your own. Use this time to recommit to honoring your emotional needs. Be willing to have any necessary conversations so that you are confident in living a life that you love.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Tuesday, July 29

Gratitude is a tool for manifestation, Gemini. On Tuesday, July 29, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra will activate a deep feeling of gratitude within your life. Libra energy helps you to refocus on what fulfills you. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra will serve to shift your perspective from the material to the spiritual, allowing you to invest in what sparks joy in your life.

Advertisement

The Waxing Crescent Moon can also be a time of release, so you will want to make sure that you’re not focusing on matters of the past or hanging onto any obligations during this period. You can live a life that resonates with your soul, but you must be grateful for all you have, rather than feeling like it’s never enough.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, July 30

Attract what it is you seek, Cancer. Venus, the planet of love, will shift into your zodiac sign of Cancer on Wednesday, July 30, increasing your power of attraction and physical beauty. Venus governs not just love, but luck, and your appearance. In Cancer, it will help draw what is meant for you, towards you. It can help to focus on how you present yourself to the world, reflecting on whether you’re still trying to play it small or have any hidden fears of success.

Venus in Cancer will bring ease to your life, as it seems that everything you’ve ever wanted will flow effortlessly toward you. If you are single and have been searching for love, this will also become a positive time to attract someone new into your life. It may even show you why it never worked out with anyone before.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, July 30

Be honest with yourself, Leo. It’s not always someone else’s fault as to why a dream doesn’t work out. Try to see beyond what is on the surface as Chiron, the wounded healer, stations retrograde in Aries on Wednesday, July 30. Chiron can help you understand your hidden fears and insecurities that keep you from moving forward in your life and seizing abundant new opportunities.

Advertisement

While Chiron involves healing, Aries impacts your luck. So, the blocks that have been preventing you from manifesting your dreams are internal, and not outside of yourself, despite what you’ve believed to be true. Be willing to look deeper and be honest with yourself about how you’ve been holding back, instead of blaming it on others.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Thursday, July 31

Your intuition will never steer you wrong, dearest Virgo. Mercury Cazimi will occur in Leo on Thursday, July 31, supercharging your intuition and connection with spirit. Mercury Cazimi represents the merging of energy between the planet of communication and the Sun, which encourages you to take action. Jot down your dreams and hits of intuition during this period, as it will help serve your greatest good.

Mercury Cazimi in Leo also helps you to release any self-doubt and trust yourself. Instead of needing external validation that you are on the right track, this energy reminds you that only you can decide that. While Mercury will be amping up your intuition, the Sun will require that you take action to follow it. Be sure that you’re open to taking risks in the days ahead, especially if it involves the chance of making a dream come true.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Wednesday, July 30

You are destined for success, Libra. You have been focusing a great deal on your career advancement during the past year. This provided a change in your focus, as you have realized that life can’t be all about your romantic status. You’ve become focused and determined to achieve your goals, which will be of benefit as Venus shifts into Cancer on Wednesday, July 30.

Advertisement

Venus in Cancer activates your professional life, bringing in recognition and a financial bonus. Whether it’s a new job, a return on an investment, or a salary increase, you are about to finally achieve the success you’ve always dreamed of. With Jupiter, the planet of luck, also in Cancer, you must believe this is just the start of finally having everything you’ve always wanted.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, July 31

Let yourself move ahead, sweet Scorpio. While Venus in Cancer is prompting you to reflect on the new beginnings in your life starting on Wednesday, July 30, Mercury Cazimi will occur on Thursday, July 31, impacting your career. While you may be reflecting on certain personal matters around this time, you are also going through a massive transformation within your career.

Mercury Cazimi in Leo will bring the action-oriented energy of the Sun to your professional life, blessing you with incredible luck. During this period, you will attract greater attention and embody a new sense of confidence and self-assuredness. It is important that you take advantage of this energy and any new opportunities that arise. If you dream it, you can achieve it. But you must start letting yourself move ahead, no matter what that means you may be leaving behind.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, July 30

Freedom is essential, Sagittarius. Freedom is your birthright, yet you often give it away and then lash out against what you believe is holding you back. Yet, freedom is never something that you must give away or exchange for the security that you are seeking in your life. Asteroid Chiron will station retrograde in Aries on Wednesday, July 30, helping you to understand what is within your power to control.

Advertisement

Rather than thinking that you must go along with the plan of another, or that trading freedom for love or success is normal, you will realize that it’s been your fears of freedom that have been affecting your life. As much as you desire the freedom to craft a life that you love, you have also been afraid of it. Let yourself know that freedom doesn’t mean disconnection or sacrifice. Rather, it opens you to experience the true joy you’ve always desired.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Tuesday, July 29

Don’t second-guess the glimmers in life, Capricorn. On Tuesday, July 29, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra will rise, affecting your career and professional recognition. The Waxing Crescent offers you a chance to initiate new beginnings within your career, based on feeling genuinely valued for your contributions.

In order to utilize this energy for your benefit, you must not second-guess the glimmers in life. A glimmer is the opposite of a trigger. It provides confirmation for your path and helps you know what decisions to continue to make. In your career, you will experience this glimmer through accolades or a promotion. Try not to second-guess this moment in your career, as it’s only the first of many to come.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, July 29

Set new intentions, dearest Aquarius. The Waxing Crescent Moon will rise in Libra on Tuesday, July 29, bringing about a chance to focus on what you want for your future. Libra governs your luck and abundance, yet it also influences the long-term plans that you make for yourself. With the Waxing Crescent in this area of your life, it is important to reflect on your goals and the opportunities that currently surround you.

Advertisement

You may want to make sure that you still feel aligned with the path that you are on. Oftentimes, what you plan for yourself at one point in your journey no longer resonates. Don’t be afraid to make new plans for your life, or to return to a previous dream. You don’t have to continue on the path you’re on just because you previously committed to it. Set new intentions and honor your growth.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Wednesday, July 30

Tap into your inner creative muse, Pisces. Venus will return to Cancer from Wednesday, July 30, through August 25, helping you to expand on your career potential. While your creativity doesn’t necessarily have to be career-related, with Venus in Cancer, it promotes receiving recognition or wealth through this avenue. If you’ve been considering selling your art or capitalizing on a skill to start your own business, this would be a great time to do so.

It won’t need to be forced, either. Embrace whatever form of creativity calls to you and see it as a chance to step back into your authentic self. Venus in Cancer will bring about a joyful and radiant energy, which may also benefit your romantic life. Just be sure you're honoring your divine potential and don't take yourself out of what is meant for you.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.