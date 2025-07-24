2 Zodiac Signs About To Live Like Royalty, Starting Now

Two specific zodiac signs are accustomed to living the good life, but thanks to some challenging astrological energy, haven't been able to experience their high standard of living. Luckily, that's all about to change, as Libra and Leo are about to live like royalty, starting now.

According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, Uranus, the planet of transformation, is now in adaptable Gemini, giving these two zodiac signs the green light to live it up once again. While Uranus in Gemini will certainly be challenging for some, according to Brobeck, both Libra and Leo experience its transformative energy in a highly positive way. From traveling to dream destinations to pursuing higher education, these two zodiac signs will start seeing their lives improve sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, with Venus as your ruling planet, you're no stranger to living like royalty. Unfortunately, while Uranus was in Taurus, you may have felt like you were treated like anything but royalty in your relationships. But Uranus now in Gemini, you're rising above as the energy affects you more positively than most other zodiac signs because it's transiting your ninth house of higher education, travel, and wisdom, Brobeck explained.

Advertisement

As a result, expect to manifest anything you want as you slowly receive more travel opportunities for work. And this good energy is lasting, Brobeck said, because you have several other planets currently working in your favor. For example, Pluto is currently in your fifth house of joy and creativity.

"You could have switched to a more creative job," Brobeck explained," or starting to do some more work "in the entertainment industry in some way."

So, if you were hoping for more fun and excitement, look no further than the present moment.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, seeing as you're ruled by the Sun, you were simply born to live like royalty. Sure, you've gone through a rollercoaster of emotions lately — you can go ahead and blame that on Mercury retrograde in your sign. But this Mercury retrograde ends on August 11, meaning you're about to live like royalty once again.

"This is because Uranus is going to be transitioning through their 11th house of Gemini," brobeck explained, while "Pluto is currently transiting through their seventh house of Aquarius. And these two energies will definitely go hand in hand."

According to Brobeck, you'll experience the majority of this positive impact in the way that you view others, as this energy "will shake up the way they experience large groups of people." From manifesting powerful people into your life to finally having important doors open for you, you'll be front and center as all eyes begin turning toward you — just how you like it.

The good news is this energy lasts for several years, so Brobeck explained you have plenty of time to explore different crowds of people that can get you to where you need to be.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.