This Zodiac Sign Is Going Absolutely Feral Over The Next Few Weeks

Thanks to a dramatic Mercury retrograde from now until August 11, there's one zodiac sign going absolutely feral over the next few weeks. Leo, who no stranger to dramatics, now has Mercury retrograde in their first house, meaning this zodiac sign's life is getting turned upside down.

Mercury first turned retrograde in Leo on July 18, and for the next few weeks until the planet of communication turns direct, Leos experience surprise revelations and may even begin questioning who they are at their core when no one else is watching. Whatever happens, one thing is for certain: they're not going to be in the mood for playing games.

With Mercury retrograde in their sign, Leo is going absolutely feral over the next few weeks.

If you're a Leo, buckle up, because "this is a transformative Mercury retrograde for you," Starseed astrologer and channeler Jenni explained in a video. "Mercury retrograde changes your perception in order to change your beliefs in order to create a different outcome in your life."

Design: YourTango

In the past, life might've felt like it was going in slow motion for Leo, and they might've even felt half asleep through much of it. However, things are going to change as they're going through their biggest transformations yet.

This Mercury retrograde is changing how Leo views themself.

Does Leo care too much about how others view them? Are they speaking from their heart? All of this and more will be explored as their first house of self is impacted. As Jenni said, "Sometimes, when we care too much about what other people think of us, it's because we are not sitting in our pure, authentic 'I love myself energy.'" So, whatever is holding Leo back, expect it to change as they'll find themselves tested like never before.

In a separate video, astrologer Cody Springer added to this by urging Leos to "Take this as your heads up now that our lives are about to get extra dramatic." From feeling as if life is a telenovela, any clear communication that Leo is used to will be squashed as Leo slowly begins to lose their cool.

He continued, "So, from July 17th to August 11th, Mercury's retrograde in theatrical, fiery and passionate Leo is going to turn every conversation into a monologue, every text into a plot twist, and every miscommunication or event into a cliffhanger."

Leo is not one to be messed with for the next few weeks.

With Leo going through a rather challenging time, astrologer Kloee Taylor warned others not to get in their way.

"Leo is the diva," Taylor said in a video. "They are very self-focused, they are very into their appearance," she added, noting that these are the exact areas of Leo's life being tested during this Mercury retrograde.

While this might sound awful, there's a huge lesson to be learned as Leo refines their thoughts, actions, and decisions. So, as exhausting as it may all seem, now is the time for clarity and confidence, and Leo finally steps fully into their passionate and dramatic authentic selves.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.