3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success All Week From July 28 - August 3

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success all week from July 28 to August 3, 2025. You attract what you believe you deserve. Your sense of self-worth not only affects how you feel about yourself, but also the decisions you make and the risks that you’re willing to take. If you want to achieve financial independence and stability, then you must fully believe that you truly deserve it — because you do.

Work on changing your inner dialogue around money and worthiness this week. Refrain from succumbing to negative thoughts that you have or believing you can only be successful in one area of life. Believe that you deserve wealth and financial stability in this lifetime, and you will soon realize that you are only limited by what you feel like you deserve.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pay attention to how you feel about yourself, dear Pisces. Asteroid Chiron, the wounded healer, will station retrograde in Aries on Wednesday, July 30, impacting your finances and self-worth. This energy will help you confront the self-limiting beliefs you have involving your finances and material wealth.

You are an ethereal water sign that often doesn’t see a need for money until the bills are due or you want to make that big dream a reality. But it's time to start seeing money as an energetic currency. It doesn’t matter what your field of expertise is — you are worthy and able to generate financial wealth. You can be spiritual and also have financial independence. Start challenging your beliefs so you can start generating the abundance you genuinely deserve.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Invest in what makes life feel beautiful, Gemini. Venus will shift into Cancer on Wednesday, July 30, igniting a period of growth and achievement within your financial life. This energy can help draw new financial opportunities into your life, especially those connected to your home. Still, be mindful that you’re not overspending during this time, as Venus in Cancer can spend money as fast as it’s made.

Uranus shifted into Gemini earlier this month, affecting your sense of self and beliefs. This will be part of an exciting new cycle in your life, but you may still be getting accustomed to this energy. Don't spend to make yourself feel better or to gain confidence. This will let Venus in Cancer truly grow your finances, without you blowing it on a purchase you’ll only regret.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to begin again, dearest Cancer. Mercury Cazimi in Leo will occur on Thursday, July 31, impacting your wealth and self-worth. Mercury Cazimi represents the moment that the planet of communication crosses into the heart of the Sun, beginning a brand-new cycle. This is the start of a new financial chapter, but you must make sure that you take a stand for what you deserve.

Your earning power is amplified in the days ahead as Venus in Cancer helps to increase your power of attraction while Mercury Cazimi allows you to invest in a new beginning. Be sure that you allow yourself to shine during this period and take risks. Advocate for what you deserve and don’t wait for events to happen. Instead, be willing to make them happen for the best interest of your financial future.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.