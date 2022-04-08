How To Raise Your Vibration Emotionally, Physically & Spiritually

In order to pass the universe’s vibe check, it’s important to know how to raise your vibration.

Everything, including humans and their thoughts and emotions, is made up of molecules that vibrate at different speeds. These vibrations envelop everything in energy fields made up of either higher or lower vibrational energy.

According to the Law of Attraction, your energy field dictates what you receive from the universe.

Put simply, the more positive your thoughts and feelings are, the higher your vibrational energy and the more positive you get back. Likewise, radiating negativity will lead to a more negative feedback loop.

Your vibrational frequency is affected by how you think, act, and communicate with others. Though you may not be able to physically see your or someone else’s vibes, you can definitely feel them. When you’re feeling happy and carefree, you’re vibrating at a high frequency.

Of course, life isn’t always perfect, and it’s easy to find yourself in a negative state of mind. During those times you’re dealing with emotions that lead you to vibrate on a lower frequency, there are a few ways to raise your vibrational energy.

How to Raise Your Vibration

1. Meditate

An energy-clearing meditation uses breathwork and visualization to reset your thoughts and bring you back to a higher vibrational frequency.

Find a quiet and comfortable place to meditate. Sit up straight, close your eyes, and focus on your breath. Take long, deep breaths, visualizing the breath entering and leaving your body.

2. Practice gratitude.

Starting each day with gratitude will help you focus more on the positive aspects of your life instead of dwelling in the negative.

Whether you use a gratitude journal to physically write down what you’re grateful for each day or make it a tradition to share one thing you’re grateful for with your family each day during a meal, there are many ways to make gratitude a daily practice in your life.

3. Practice mindfulness.

Mindfulness is when you pay attention to something with intention and purpose.

We so often get caught up in the many things we have to deal with day-to-day without every stopping to focus on one things at a time. This can be overwhelming and also lead to us missing the good things in every day.

There are many ways to practice mindfulness, such as turning the TV off when you eat to focus on the specific sensations present with each meal or putting the phone down when you spend time with family.

4. Repeat positive affirmations.

Starting each day with positive thoughts can help you raise your vibration.

Remember that your thoughts determine your reality. So even when you're dealing with negative thoughts, saying positive affirmations in the morning can alter your thoughts in a more positive direction and in turn raise your vibrational energy.

5. Forgive those who’ve wronged you.

There’s a quote by Bert Ghezzi that says, “Resentment is like a poison we carry around inside us with the hope that when we get the chance we can deposit it where it will harm another who has injured us. The fact is that we carry this poison at extreme risk to ourselves.”

Holding on to the pain and suffering that someone else has inflicted on you lowers your vibrational energy dramatically. In fact, some of the most negative emotions on the Abraham Hicks Emotional Guidance Scale are blame, anger, revenge, and hatred. Ridding yourself of these emotions can drastically improve your energy field.

6. Eat healthily.

Just as your thoughts and feelings influence your energy field, so does your physical body. It’s important to nourish it with nutrient dense foods. It’s been scientifically proven that eating the right foods and avoiding over-processed and sugary options, can even help relieve symptoms of depression.

7. Exercise

Several studies demonstrate the positive effect exercise can have on not only the body, but the mind as well.

Whether you try yoga classes at home, go for walks outside on nice days, or lift weights at the gym, there are many different ways to get your body moving which will in turn raise your vibration.

8. Perform an act of kindness.

A 2021 meta-analysis of various studies proves that acts of kindness makes you happier and healthier.

Whether you hold the door open for the person behind you, give up your seat to the pregnant woman on the bus, or simply smile at a passing stranger, doing something kind for someone else without expecting anything in return can help raise your vibration.

9. Balance your chakras.

There are seven chakras in your body. When they become blocked or unbalanced, it throws your alignment off and lowers your vibration.

Each chakra presents different symptoms if it’s blocked. Try to pinpoint the emotions you’re feeling to determine which chakra is blocked and get to work on balancing it.

10. Use crystals.

Crystals are also made up of vibrations that give off specific energy. Different crystals have different meanings and vibrations. If you’re feeling low in a certain emotion, choose a crystal that can exchange energy with you to raise your vibration.

11. Use Essential Oils

Aromatherapy is used to treat symptoms of a number of different physical and mental illnesses, and it's easy to incorporate essential oils into your everyday life. You can diffuse them, spray them on furniture and pillows, and even apply diluted oils directly to your skin.

Different essential oils have different healing properties, so once you've determined what's bringing your energy down, you can choose the right oil for you.

12. Take a sound bath.

Sound baths use sounds on different frequencies to restore your energy. You attend sound bath therapy in person or even find sound bath videos on YouTube and TikTok that allow you to unwind in the comfort of your own home.

13. Declutter your home.

Feeling overwhelmed can bring down your vibrational energy, and a cluttered space can easily lead to a feeling of being overwhelmed.

It’s important to have a clean space to come home to that allows you to recharge your energy. So if you find you have a lot of “stuff” that you no longer use or need, take the time to donate (there’s your act of kindness, too!) or get rid of it to open up your space and clear it from negative energy.

14. Create feng shui in your home.

Not only can clutter affect the energy in your home, but so can the placement of your belongings. According to the Chinese art of Feng Shui, you can use the space in your home to balance your home’s energy.

There are different ways to create feng shui, including brightening up spaces, bringing live plants in, and putting your bed in the “commanding position.”

15. Re-evaluate your relationships.

Just as you have your own energy field, so do the people you surround yourself with. You might notice that when you’re around a specific person, you feel drained and energy-depleted. It’s likely that this person has a low vibration, which can rub off on you and lower your vibration.

If there are some people you can’t remove from your life, be sure to prioritize protecting yourself from their negative energy by limiting the time you spend with them and not taking responsibility for their emotions.

