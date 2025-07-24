5 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Luck In Love From Now Until August 3, 2025

Five zodiac signs attract good luck in love from now until August 3, 2025. The week starts off with an easygoing and caring energy as the Waxing Crescent Moon moves through Libra on Tuesday, July 29. Libra rules partnerships, while the Waxing Crescent helps you to make progress in improving your romantic life. This is a time to seek peace in your relationship and not waste time with petty arguments or distractions that take you away from the love you want to last forever.

Advertisement

It will be essential to embrace this energy as Chiron stations retrograde in Aries on Wednesday, July 30. Chiron is the wounded healer, representing your personal wounds that may be complicating matters of the heart. When Chiron is retrograde, it offers you a chance for healing and dedication. This can help you move past any internal blocks and towards a healthy, lasting relationship with your partner.

Although Chiron retrograde in Aries may bring up some old wounds, Venus moves into Cancer on Wednesday, July 30, as well. Venus in Cancer reminds you of what matters most. It helps you settle down into love, versus settling for what you can get. This energy is focused on long-term plans and will help you figure out how to share a life with the person that you love. Unlike in Gemini, you will be focused on attracting or improving your long-term relationship, instead of simply enjoying vibrant but short affairs. Venus in Cancer truly represents a love that you can come home to.

Advertisement

This may help you make the most of Mercury Cazimi in Leo on Thursday, July 31, as you are encouraged to begin a new cycle within your relationship. Work on forgiveness, letting go of past challenges, and embracing a transparent and bolder communication style. While you can’t erase the past, you also don’t need to let it take you away from the present moment. The journey through the cosmos this week will end with the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio on Friday, August 1. A First Quarter Moon helps you to reflect and make plans for the future. In Scorpio, this will show you that true love always wins.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Seek peace, sweet Aries. Focus your energy on creating peace within yourself and your romantic life as the Waxing Crescent Moon moves through Libra on Tuesday, July 29. The Waxing Moon can help you feel confident in how your relationship is progressing, although it may not be at the pace you would have hoped for.

Advertisement

This will be especially important as Chiron stations retrograde within your zodiac sign on July 30. Chiron retrograde is meant to help you move past internal obstacles in romance. You will learn that just because it’s not happening on your time doesn’t mean that it’s not still meant to be. Seeking peace can help give you the space for self-reflection and the chance to express gratitude to your partner so that you can be confident that whatever arises will only serve to make you stronger.

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra is a call to focus on your romantic life. Yet, in Libra, it’s not just all about romantic love, but what goes into creating a life that you love. Peace can be difficult for anyone to receive, but for you, it can feel challenging as it often comes across as a lack of progress. There doesn’t always need to be something wrong or a milestone to conquer. It’s enough to wake up in the morning and know that you’re loved. It’s enough to feel energized by the life that you’re living.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Be sure you’re not the only one fighting, dearest Libra. You may be feeling stressed with Chiron, Saturn, and Neptune all moving through Aries. Aries is the zodiac sign that rules your romantic life, and while Saturn and Neptune stationed retrograde earlier this month, Chiron will join them as it begins its retrograde journey on Wednesday, July 30.

Chiron retrograde will actually be a beneficial time, especially with Saturn retrograde bringing up karmic lessons and difficult topics in your romantic life. Chiron is known as the wounded healer, which means that only you can heal yourself. No matter how much you may love your partner, you must let them do their own work.

Chiron retrograde begins on Thursday, July 30, and will station direct on January 2, 2026. In Aries, Chiron retrograde asks you to take back your power and realize that you are only responsible for yourself. This energy can help you overcome obstacles and blocks in progressing your relationship, but you must make sure that you’re not the only one fighting. If this relationship is meant to last, then your partner must take responsibility for their own healing, just as you have. This will lead to a healthier and truly unbreakable bond.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Return to love, beautiful Capricorn. Venus, the planet of love, will return to Cancer on Thursday, July 30, inviting you to return to love. Cancer governs over your dating life and relationships. With Venus in this sensitive water sign, your focus will shift to your romantic life. Whether you’ve been coexisting in a current relationship or happily going about your single life, Venus in Cancer draws your priority to matters of the heart.

Venus in Cancer draws your focus to your romantic life. However, it does carry a keen sense of empathy and nurturing. This can be beneficial as your partner will feel genuinely cared for. Just make sure that it’s being done in a healthy way. Be sure that you are having your needs met, just as you’re trying to meet theirs. Don't look for someone to save you, either.

Advertisement

The energy of Venus in Cancer can help you become softer towards the person that you love as well. Instead of keeping a tight lid on all of your emotions or treating your relationship like a business deal, this can help you become vulnerable and emotional. Your partner wants to see your feelings, and with this energy, they will finally be able to. Let yourself return to love and the joy that comes from being with a person who makes your life better.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Have a heart-to-heart with your partner, Aquarius. On Thursday, July 31, Mercury Cazimi in Leo highlights themes of romance and communication. Mercury Cazimi occurs as it travels into the heart of the Sun, beginning a brand-new cycle. While Mercury is still retrograde, this is an incredible day to talk through issues, share your thoughts, and make a plan for how to move forward together.

Mercury Cazimi in Leo occurs as the planet of communication begins a new cycle. As part of this, it’s important to reflect on how to move forward and what you may need to release in order to do that. Mercury Cazimi will encourage you to be honest about your feelings, so be sure that you’re not trying to protect your partner from the truth. While you may not want to hurt their feelings or add to what they’re already dealing with, it shouldn't come at the expense of you being honest.

By having a heart-to-heart and being honest about your feelings, you can also cultivate the fresh new beginning you need in your relationship. If you’re single, consider this a call to change how you’re communicating with potential partners. Make the first move, say what it is you are looking for, and don’t be afraid to shock them with your authenticity. Let go of trying to be small and take up the space that you deserve in your romantic life.

Advertisement

5. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Listen with your heart, dear Taurus. Romantic matters have felt challenging recently as you’ve tried to navigate changing dynamics and feelings within your relationship. However, the universe is offering you an olive branch by the universe in the days ahead. While Venus’s shift into Cancer will help you to communicate in an empathic way, the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio on Friday, August 1, will help you and your partner better meet one another’s needs.

While the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio will help you openly share and be receptive to one another’s feelings, don’t forget that there is also a matter of free will. The shifting of the stars alone won’t bring about reconciliation or romantic bliss, but it can certainly help. Listen to your heart, and if something within your soul says this relationship isn’t finished, then you must act upon it. However, if it says otherwise, then know that it is a choice you are allowed to make as well.

Advertisement

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio can help you forge a deeper and powerful connection with your partner, yet it can also serve to remind you of what you genuinely want in love. Don’t feel like you have to talk yourself into staying. Pay attention to the energy your partner is investing in your relationship and remember that your needs deserve to be met too. You may need to try to repair this relationship to know for certain if it’s meant to last. Be gentle with yourself throughout this process, and know that no matter which you choose, love will still win.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.