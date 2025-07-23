The luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign in August 2025 is here. With the powerful Lion's Gate Portal opening up this month followed by Mercury retrograde coming to an end, August has an optimistic vibe that helps each astrological sign take practical steps towards living the life of their dreams.

From Wednesday, August 6, through September 22, Mars will be in collaborative Libra. Mars helps you make progress toward your dreams. The energy enables you to see that it’s not about going it alone but that the universe puts the right people in your life when you need them. The 8/8 Lion’s Gate Portal opens on Friday, August 8. This intense astrological portal happens when Sirius and the Sun in Leo align, bringing a profound spiritual transformation into your life and dreams. Themes of past lives may surface, so lean into where you are being directed. You may have something to learn from the past.

As the Full Moon in Aquarius rises on Saturday, August 9, you step into your higher self, and you will see the divine synchronicity in each moment. There will be chances to make greater progress and movement in the weeks ahead, especially as Mercury stations direct in Leo on Monday, August 11. Mercury has been retrograde since July 18, helping you to understand where you are being called, and to fine-tune your ability to embody courage. While you are being urged to take action and witness the divine miracles within your life, Virgo Season will begin on Friday, August 22, before the New Moon in Virgo on Saturday, August 23. Virgo energy helps you fine-tune the details and heal from self-sabotaging actions that block your success.

As the month comes to a close, Venus shifts into Leo on Monday, August 25, you are ready. You are prepared for your rewards, divine magic, and the knowingness that comes from seeing how the universe is always conspiring events in your favor. Now, let's explore which day will be the luckiest for your zodiac sign during the month of August.

Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Friday, August 8

Ascend into your destiny, Aries. Friday, August 8, is your luckiest day of the month. The Lion’s Gate Portal will occur in Leo and open in your house of creativity and joy, helping you to tap into some hidden skills. Mercury will also be stationing direct in Leo on August 11, so don’t underestimate the powerful energy of this time.

You may want to revisit some of the previous dreams or aspirations that you’ve had for yourself. Return to creative endeavors that feed your soul. You can often talk yourself out of pursuing what you love due to the logical aspects of life, such as the need to pay the bills. Yet right now, you are being called to return to your divine gifts so that as Mercury stations direct, you can start capitalizing on them.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Saturday, August 9

Reap the rewards that you deserve, Taurus. The Full Moon in Aquarius on Saturday, August 9, will bring to fruition what began on January 29 with the New Moon in this air sign. Aquarius represents your house of career and professional success, and a Full Moon brings your intentions to fruition.

While you’ve had a great deal of challenges in your personal life recently, your career is set to expand. Be sure to prioritize your professional success during this period. Focus on receiving the rewards for your efforts, and be sure that you’re allowing yourself to take up the space you deserve in this area of your life. You may have to embrace independence with a particular idea or project, so don’t let that hold you back from greatness.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Saturday, August 9

Embrace your big, beautiful life, dearest Gemini. The Full Moon in Aquarius will rise on Saturday, August 9, in your house of luck, expansion, and new beginnings. The Full Moon brings in the results of your efforts in this area of your life since January 29, when the New Moon in Aquarius occurred.

Aquarius energy creates opportunities for luck and magic in your life, yet you may need to break away from the status quo to receive it. Be willing to think outside the box during this time and try something new. If you’ve been planning a trip or a new endeavor, now is the time to put it into action. Nothing is holding you back from living the big, beautiful life you’ve always dreamed of. You need to take action and make it happen.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Friday, August 8

Believe that you are worth it, Cancer. Quiet your mind and focus on your energy. Practice affirmations around knowing that you deserve everything from wealth, to romance, success, and dream manifestation, as you will be working with an immensely powerful energy as the Lion’s Gate in Leo opens on Friday, August 8, your luckiest day this month.

Declare to the universe that you’re ready to see just how good life can get, and trust in yourself to make the decisions that will help you get there. You may have recently revisited some themes surrounding money and self-worth; however, this marks the beginning of a new chapter, and you need to ensure that you believe you are worth it. There is no reason for you to struggle, especially when the universe has been trying to show you that life is always happening in your favor.

Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Wednesday, August 6

Everyone you meet serves a higher purpose, Leo. On Wednesday, August 6, Mars will shift into Libra until September 22, activating your house of communication, contracts and understanding. Mars denotes action, and in Libra, it signifies that you are being urged to work together with others. Regardless of what area of your life you are looking to transform, you mustn’t think that it must be done alone.

This has been a theme that you’ve been moving through since the start of the year, as the universe has been trying to teach you that help and support are available to you. Be sure to focus on paying attention to who enters or is already in your life, and be willing to reach out and discuss your ideas or ask for help. The people who enter your life always serve a higher purpose, but it’s up to you to open that channel of luck.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Friday, August 22

Welcome to your time to shine, brilliant Virgo. Your zodiac season begins on Friday, August 22, as the Sun slips into Virgo, starting a new solar year in your life. This will serve as your birthday season or solar return, offering you a powerful time for setting new intentions. Be sure to give yourself time for reflection during this period as you delve into the depths of your soul.

You can often let distractions get in the way of your destiny, but in Virgo Season, you can see the truth of what you’re meant to do. Let this energy reinvigorate your intentions and begin to see the numerous possibilities that exist around you. The Sun in Virgo washes away the past year and lets you have a new beginning. Be sure that it’s based on your authentic desires for what you want your life to become in the coming months.

Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Monday, August 25

Celebrate your life, dearest Libra. On your luckiest day this month, Monday, August 25, Venus in Leo will move into your house of wishes, romance, and social connections. Venus will remain in Leo until September 19, so it’s important to let your focus shift during the coming weeks.

While Venus in Leo will bring about abundance, new romantic opportunities, and a divine shift in your life path, you will be working with this energy through the month of August. In the early part of the month, the Lion’s Gate portal opens on August 8, and Mercury stations direct in Leo on August 11.

You may have had to reflect on the current state of your life, as well as your relationships; however, your hope is being renewed. Once the dust settles from Mercury retrograde, it’s important to let yourself start celebrating your life and enjoying all the abundance and romance that is coming your way.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Friday, August 8

You don’t need to fear your fate, Scorpio. The Lion’s Gate Portal opens in Leo on Friday, August 8, activating your house of career and success. This will occur just before Mercury stations direct on August 11, so it’s important not to make any quick decisions in the first few days of the portal opening.

Instead, use this time to reflect on the dreams that you have for professional success and the choices that you’ve made recently. You are being redirected to a better-paying job and a position that is more in alignment with your purpose. However, you can’t fear your fate while also trying to manifest it.

Your fate is the greatest plan for your life, yet it may mean that certain aspects of your current situation may need to change. Try to surrender to where you are being guided and not let fear get in the way of you having everything you’ve ever wanted.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Monday, August 11

It’s time to chart a new adventure, dearest Sagittarius. Mercury will finally station direct in Leo on Monday, August 11, your luckiest day of the month this August. It's helping you take the first step toward a more abundant future.

Leo energy governs your house of luck, abundance, travel, and new beginnings. While you may be preparing to embark on an exciting trip around this time, don’t be disheartened if you’re not. The journey of Mercury retrograde in Leo was meant to connect you with the magical synchronicities that exist around you. This can help you deepen your relationship with spirit, as well as seize opportunities as they happen.

While you were meant to learn what your inner truth is while Mercury was retrograde, as it stations direct, it’s time to chart a new adventure and take your life in a different direction.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Saturday, August 23

Don’t let reality dictate what is possible, Capricorn. The New Moon in Virgo will occur on Saturday, August 23, in your house of luck and new possibilities. A New Moon represents your ability to set new intentions for what you want your life to become.

You can consider performing a moon ritual to call in abundance, luck, and adventure during this time. There is fertile energy to work with during the Virgo New Moon that can help you start to believe that a new life is waiting for you.

You only need to make sure that you’re not letting reality dictate your dreams. Try to embrace your spiritual side, rather than focusing on the details presented on paper. This can help you heighten your power of attraction and boost the intentions that you choose to set around this time.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Wednesday, August 6

Good fortune makes your dreams come true, sweet Aquarius. You have been learning the delicate balance between independence and letting there be space in your togetherness. You don’t have to lose yourself in love, nor do you have to be dependent on the person that you love. Within this space, there is a balance; a sweet spot that allows you to still feel like yourself and be part of a healthy, dynamic romantic connection.

As Mars shifts into Libra on Wednesday, August 6, on your luckiest day of the month, you will be focused on making your dreams come true with that special person in your life. While this energy will affect romantic relationships, there is also a possibility that you will be called to reach out to a friend or professional connection during this period.

Mars in Libra strongly influences travel, and you may soon be leaving for a trip or begin planning one. Yet, this trip isn’t just about fun and enjoyment but serves a deep purpose in the development of your soul in this lifetime. Believe in your dreams, and realize it’s easier to accomplish them together than apart.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Friday, August 22

Get ready for romance, beautiful Pisces. Virgo Season begins on Friday, August 22, your luckiest day of the month, as the Sun moves into the earth sign that governs your house of romance, relationships, and love. Virgo Season harnesses the lucky power of the Sun to attract abundance, new relationships and opportunities to deepen a current connection in your life.

Although romance hasn’t exactly been a priority recently, all of that will change during this period. Yet, you need to allow yourself to make space in your life for this shift. Be sure you’re not clinging to any excuses or old distractions, especially those involving the time that you have available for a relationship.

When you’re with the right person, it's not a matter of finding space in your life, but rather realizing that it feels natural to create it with them. Let yourself shift your priorities; you won’t lose ground on your other dreams but will add to what you’re able to manifest in your life.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.