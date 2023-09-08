Instead Of Focusing On Triggers, Start Looking For Glimmers

By Tylia Flores

If you struggle with your mental health, you know how easy it is to focus on triggers rather than the things that make us truly happy.

Society makes it hard for those with mental health problems to focus on the positive side of life because of the world and how we see it. Instead, we need to look at the world differently and focus on the positive things.

We need to work harder to appreciate small moments and be kind to ourselves. We should be mindful of our thoughts and the things that make us happy. These are called glimmers.

Instead of focusing on the things I can’t do, I focus on the things that I can.

I have only one chance to live and leave my mark. And I intend to make the most of every opportunity that comes my way. I believe in second chances, so I take advantage of all opportunities I get.

I believe in taking risks and being open to new experiences to live my life to the fullest. By doing this, I can maximize my life and create my best self. It’s like planting a garden: by taking risks and exploring new opportunities, you can cultivate your life garden and watch it blossom into something beautiful.

I was born with Cerebral Palsy and suffer from severe anxiety and depression. Because of that, I’m constantly surrounded by triggers, like seeing someone walking without restraints.

But I choose to focus on the glamorous aspects of life. For example, I have a passion for writing. I published my own books to tell my story and worked as a radio host.

I also have a great personality and a love of country music. And I live by the phrase “Bloom where you are planted.” Regardless of my circumstances, I can still find beauty in the world and be creative with the talents I was given.

We all have at least one thing we can say that we are grateful for every single day — even waking up can be something you’re grateful for.

It is important to focus on those moments rather than the triggers we face daily since the glimmers are what allow us to win against those triggers. It is crucial to be mindful of our thoughts and to recognize what brings us down. Staying motivated and overcoming obstacles can become possible through gratitude and positivity.

After all, gratitude is the key to success and fulfillment in life.

Staying focused on our goals and maintaining positivity is like having a lighthouse in a stormy sea. It helps guide us back to the shore and away from dangerous waters.

Focusing on your triggers will only hinder you from great success, and take away all the opportunities you could have had.

So, keep your eyes on the prize and believe in yourself. Set aside any doubts and let your ambition take you where you want to go. Remain focused and positive, and you will reach your destination.

Tylia Flores is an author, activist, advocate, podcaster, and writer for Unwritten and Digital Fox. She writes primarily about disability representation, mental health, and lifestyle topics.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.