Much-Needed Luck Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 28 - August 3

Much-needed luck arrives for three zodiac signs the week of July 28 to August 3, 2025. To embrace the frequency of luck, you must be willing to enter a phase of learning. You can’t think you know everything, or what the ultimate plan for your life is. Your openness will allow lucky opportunities and divine redirections to enter your life. While it’s human nature to want to know everything, try to suspend that belief in the days ahead, and let yourself discover what it genuinely means to be lucky and live your best life.

Venus will shift into Cancer on Wednesday, July 30, activating your innermost desires and dreams for your life. Venus in Cancer helps you feel invincible, yet it also requires that you base your manifestations and actions on how you feel. Don’t go after the material and assume you’ll feel abundant or rewarded. Instead, start with your emotions and trust that this is the way to achieve what you truly desire. As you do, the energy of Mercury Cazimi in Leo on Thursday, July 31, will boost your confidence and boldness, propelling you to start a new beginning.

Let yourself release what has been holding you back and be open to changing your beliefs as the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises on Friday, August 1. The First Quarter Moon signifies a time of learning and reflection, and in Scorpio, it connects you with the divine truth of what is meant for you. This allows you to see beyond your previous beliefs and open yourself up to new experiences that will play a significant part in helping you to manifest your deepest intentions.

1. Scorpio

Allow life to love you back, dearest Scorpio. Venus will move into Cancer on Wednesday, July 30. Venus is one of the planets that represents luck, and in Cancer, this energy is magnified for you. This transit can bring in greater wealth and new opportunities for travel and learning, as well as abundance in your romantic life. But make sure that you’re not just waiting around for the magic to happen. You deserve to live your best life, which means that you must go out and start taking action.

Venus will be in Cancer from Wednesday, July 30, until August 25. During this period, open yourself up to new experiences. Believe in yourself and harness a deep level of self-confidence. Yet don’t wait around for everything you dream of to just land in your lap. Instead, be willing to make moves and investigate new possibilities.

By honoring your inner feelings, Venus in Cancer can truly help you realize that part of tapping into the luck of the universe is allowing yourself to invest in what you love.

2. Sagittarius

You can accomplish anything, Sagittarius. On Thursday, July 31, Mercury Cazimi in Leo will bring abundance and new beginnings. This is a time for you to reflect on what you can do to change your circumstances for yourself. While the energy of Mercury Cazimi is one of exploration and learning, it's an energy that you can work comfortably with, as your zodiac sign is known as the eternal seeker. Embrace your divine nature, Sagittarius, and explore what luck means to you.

Mercury Cazimi occurs as it travels through the path of the Sun, beginning a new cycle. However, in this transit, the energies of Mercury and the Sun are unified, operating as one powerful source of luck within your life. In Leo, it’s a reminder to stop playing small and to take a stand for what you deserve. Follow your heart, but be sure you’re making your choices for genuine reasons and not for glory or accolades. Remember, you can't welcome in greater blessings if you’re still holding onto the regrets of your past.

3. Pisces

Leave that comfort zone behind, dearest Pisces. The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises on Friday, August 1, bringing abundance and new experiences. A First Quarter Moon represents action, reflection, and effort towards manifesting your deepest aspirations. In Scorpio, there is a level of intensity, helping you realize what it means to truly live authentically.

You will develop a warmer disposition during this time, which will help you attract positive experiences and connections. This will play a significant part in manifesting the life you’ve always dreamed of. The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio on Friday, August 1, is a time to actively move outside of your comfort zone. You don’t have to have it all planned out, but you must be willing to take a risk. If you feel confused, be sure to connect with your emotions. Trust that what calls to you is meant for you.

During this time, you may contemplate relocating or significant travel. While this opportunity may seem overwhelming, try to see it as the best possible choice you can make for yourself. All you need to do is take one step forward, and the universe will take care of the rest.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.