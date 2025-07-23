3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success In August 2025

August 2025 is a very special month for the three zodiac signs attracting major financial success all month long. While July's horoscopes brought redirections and difficulties with Mercury retrograde in Leo, August is about the rewards for what you had to endure and reflect upon.

It can be difficult to navigate the challenging moments in your life, yet the universe always has a purpose behind what you go through. The next four weeks are some of the most financially blessed of the year, but it’s up to you to take action. Believe that everything is happening for your highest good, and it will.

Advertisement

As August begins, try to focus on the new while retaining an energy of hope and optimism for that turnaround you’ve been dreaming of. Be sure that you are engaged in the planning process to increase your financial success and are prepared to take action. This is not a passive period in your life, but one to trust in the divine timing of the universe and seize the opportunities for wealth that come your way. Let's see how three zodiac signs attract major financial success into their lives from August 1 through 31, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you're attracting major financial success in August, so be ready to take action. Mars shifts into Libra, the ruler of your financial sector, on Wednesday, August 6. Mars is all about taking action and moving forward in your life, yet in Libra, it often means that you will be doing it in partnership with others.

Be sure that you’re not trying to go about this financial new beginning solo and are open and engaging with others, as they will be instrumental in your success. Mars in Libra brings an opportunity to increase your finances through your collaborative work with others. Whether this means going into business with your romantic partner, enlisting the help of an investor, or working closely with your team in your current position, you aren’t meant to achieve success alone.

Mars in Libra also increases your financial awareness that this success isn’t just about you — what is good for others will also benefit your own ambitions.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Soak in the abundance, sweet Cancer, because during the month of August, you're attracting major financial success. While July brought Mercury retrograde in your financial sector, August will deliver Venus’s entry on Monday, August 25. As Venus shifts into Leo, you will receive the rewards for your efforts during the last few weeks.

While Mercury retrograde may have caused delays, restrictions, and the need to go over your budget, Venus will bring about a plethora of opportunities for greater wealth. Try to look toward what is possible during this time, and don’t let the energy of the past make you skeptical of the blessings that are entering your life.

Advertisement

Venus in Leo activates your house of wealth and abundance, helping you not just to increase your finances but improve your financial literacy. You will have a thirst for life and new experiences that will help bring about opportunities for wealth and prosperity. Though you do have to make sure that you’re not overspending, you should allow yourself to reap the rewards that you deserve.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Begin again, dearest Leo. On Friday, August 22, Virgo season begins in your house of financial success and abundance, helping you attract both. This will be magnified as the New Moon in Virgo occurs just after on Saturday, August 23, bringing in opportunities for new beginnings in your financial life. Trust what you’ve learned over the last few months, particularly regarding what you deserve, so that you can be certain you’re never again accepting less.

Virgo Season and the Virgo New Moon bring about incredible new opportunities to increase your wealth, but you do need to make sure you’re focusing on the details. Virgo requires that you make a plan for your success and follow through diligently.

The earth sign Virgo involves healing practices, so you could be drawn into a holistic or spiritual opportunity this month. Be sure to investigate all possibilities and let yourself take a chance on attracting the wealth you deserve.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.