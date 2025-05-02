A powerful Full Moon this week in Scorpio is going to give us the boost of confidence we need. After the retrograde energy, the Full Moon can be a wake up call, reminding the collective to take on a new approach during this Taurus season.

The co-rulers of the Moon, Mars and Pluto will also be in fixed signs, making this a meaningful and transformative transit. We will have to be prepared to put in the effort, because with the opposition, it shows that hard work will be essential in order to have a breakthrough.

How each zodiac sign's life transforms during the Full Moon in Scorpio the week of May 5:

Aries

Find the balance between spending and saving and if this is linked to your past, the Scorpio Full Moon will show you how those experiences have shaped who you are in the present.

Your self-worth will be the theme of the transit, so change the relationship you have with the material and you will see how it can help you have a more healthy relationship with others.

With Mars and Pluto being the co-rulers of the Moon, you know change is possible but hard work will be needed in order to progress.

Taurus

Learning to love yourself and improve to protect your boundaries will be themes of this Full Moon. There is more drama involved with the Mars and Pluto opposition slowly reminding you that the process will be hard and difficult but essential.

It is possible to see people from the past either through dreams or at events. The Full Moon may bring you bittersweet but valuable memories that have helped you discover your power in relationships. You are also learning what types of relationships you want to attract moving forward.

Gemini

While you have the passion and the momentum to create, the Full Moon in Scorpio might bring doubt. Mercury, your ruler, is an opposition so this can impact how you want to tackle challenges moving forward.

Learn to trust your vision and you’ll surprise yourself. Many of the messages from the Mercury retrograde will be repeated, which can make the week feel like a test.

Prepare for the examination right before you start the next curriculum. Continue to be patient, driven and maintain your focus.

Cancer

The Full Moon can bring some surprises, but overall it’ll be a very positive energy because it helps you to feel content and empowered within your romantic connections. Those in relationships can deepen their bond, single folks have the opportunity to meet new people.

You may feel liberated during this time and with Mercury now in Taurus, this can work in your favor because you will feel supported and self-assured. The theme of the transit is learning to collaborate with others, but you already have the knowledge after the Mars transit.

Leo

A very potent transit because it’s going to be reflecting how you view yourself as well as your relationship with authority. With Pluto in opposition to Mars in your sign, the Moon will bring heavy emotions. An impactful moment for you which may help you elevate and see yourself in a new light.

The Full Moon can be a catalyst for your metamorphosis, which can be a good thing because it allows you to have confidence in who you are which will be essential to facing obstacles.

The Moon helps you to adapt and grow during the changing landscape. You will no longer be held by the past instead, you are ready to push forward.

Virgo

Now through this Taurus season, you will see how impactful your words may be for the next several weeks. The Full Moon might help you become more confident with your speech.

Mercury is also in Taurus, bringing the dynamic of the opposition, even though it isn’t exact. It can be a time where you will be inspired to research and dive into new topics.

The theme of this energy will reflect on how polished your words are, how effective you communicate with others and what steps you’re willing to take to advance and further grow.

Libra

With this Scorpio Full Moon, friendships may be the theme as well as analyzing past connections. The Scorpio Moon is similar to a detective and it could uncover past betrayals.

You may feel that forgiving may be the best course of action and releasing any old grudges. You will learn new approaches to friendships with the co-rulers of the Full Moon, Pluto and Mars teaching you how to be more discerning with those you meet moving forward.

Scorpio

The star of the show with this transformative Full Moon in your sign, showing you that you’re meant to wear a crown and take on the role of leader. The challenges here may be involved with accepting this role since Mars and Pluto squaring off with your zodiac sign might make you doubtful.

The transit allows you to heal your inner child and discover your true identity, not the ones others have written for you. Show others the radiant and intelligent person you are and be honest with yourself. Remind yourself that you deserve the positive things headed your way.

Sagittarius

Overworked Sagittarius’ can find some solace in this upcoming Full Moon transit. Do not be afraid to block your schedule during this weekend and focus on your needs. Pluto and Mars are facing off, which makes this transit much more essential.

Don’t reach a breaking point, instead be proactive and recharge those batteries before they are drained. The Moon shows you that there are new and important ways to show yourself love with something as simple as napping or taking a break.

Capricorn

It can be an intriguing transit for you as the Moon makes a sextile to your sign and it will oppose Mercury. You are stepping out of your comfort zone during this transit and it may be a time where you are not running away from the spotlight.

The co-rulers of this lunation are Pluto and Mars, which tell the story of how you value and view yourself. A reminder to develop a stronger connection to yourself through building confidence. Although you may prefer to work in the shadow, these astrology transits can help you take the lead with more pride.

Aquarius

As a Fixed sign, the Full Moon brings an additional layer to the story from the Mars and Pluto transit. The focus here is on the career sector as the Moon is also in opposition to Mercury.

The work you have done since the beginning of the year may be highlighted now along with work you have poured into it. Pluto gives you confidence and the Moon as well. The dynamic energy now shows you that you can accomplish anything if you set your mind to it.

Pisces

Magic is in the air with this magnetic Scorpio Full Moon making the collective contemplate the last six months. Luna allows you to connect with your dreams and it will show you how to be more disciplined with your responsibilities.

The Moon in Scorpio can also be a time where you may become more passionate about your career goals or your major. If you are in the academic sector, this can be a period where you feel more inspired to learn more.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.