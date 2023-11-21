8 Unique Struggles Only Impatient People Will Understand

You can say that "patience is a virtue,' but there is nothing fun about waiting for someone who's an hour late.
By Alex Alexander — Last updated on Nov 21, 2023
Photo: hayatikayhan | Getty Images / Stockbusters | Robert Kneschke | Canva
Patience is a virtue — a virtue some of us don't have. Maybe you can relate.
Here are 9 unique struggles only impatient people understand:
1. Self check-outs
We use self-check-outs to avoid the catastrophe that is regular check-out lines, in an attempt to shave valuable minutes off our transaction time. (Time is money, people.) Unless, of course, we're stuck behind someone who starts inserting pennies to pay for his $9.99 purchase. In this situation, our gut truly tells us to be patient with people — but it's so hard.
2. Public transportation ticket lines
The instructions are on the screen, but inevitably, there's someone who doesn't have their credit card ready and it takes every bit of strength to not offer to make the transaction for them. Impatient people always come prepared.
RELATED: What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals How Impatient You Are
3. Women's bathroom lines
Extenuating circumstances aside — which we are totally sympathetic to, women's bodies are complicated — this shouldn't be a time to make a call/check your Facebook notifications/ listen to voicemail, especially if you're at a a) concert venue, b) a baseball stadium, or c) an amusement park and people are waiting: it's rude.
4. RSVP response rates
Obviously, there are exceptions to folks who don't work at a computer, but it's still maddening — and slightly rude — that a simple yes/no response or requested RSVP takes weeks, especially if it's an event or get-together that requires a host to plan in advance for your attendance. It's just gracious and kind to get back to someone in a timely manner.
5. Dressing room lines
This is why online shopping is God's proof that he loves us and wants us to be happy.
RELATED: 4 Mental Tricks For Developing Patience In High-Stress Situations
6. Bad restaurant service
I used to be a waitress, so I have a soft spot for folks working in the service industry and usually give them the benefit of the doubt. However, you bet I was an efficient waitress and thus, I expect relatively prompt attention when I sit at my table, especially if we can all see you on your iPhone instead of bringing us menus if it's been longer than 5-10 minutes.
RELATED: Man Claims He's No Longer Tipping Servers Unless They Provide 'Exceptional Service'
7. People who can't make decisions
Indecisiveness is tricky — some people are naturally more decisive than others and that's fine — but waffling forever on something as simple as where to go to dinner can eventually drive us a little nuts.
Related Stories From YourTango:
8. Airports, in general
Blanket empathy for everyone's challenging and frustrating airport experiences. From customer service to boarding to baggage claim, airports are a minefield for impatient people — and truly test one's ability to cope with situations out of one's control.
RELATED: Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Going On Vacation Without Her Boyfriend Because He Forgot His Passport
More for You:
Alex Alexander is a pseudonym. The author of this article is known to YourTango but is choosing to remain anonymous.